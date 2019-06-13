Thursday: Duck report

It’s time for the regular duckling report from Botany Pond. The two broods—Katie’s ten and Anna’s eight—seem to be getting along better. Today both Anna and Katie were foraging on the same patch of grass without animosity, though Anna’s brood was in the water.

I was told by my fellow duck farmers that a Black-crowned night heron (Nycticorax nycticorax) landed in a tree by the pond, and everybody began quacking, with both mothers herding their respective broods around them. But night herons don’t pose much threat to week-old ducklings (although the mothers apparently thought so!), and the bird flew away without inflicting harm.

Both broods had two hearty meals today, and all noms have been transferred to my two assistant duck farmers to dispense in my absence.

It’s lovely to watch Anna’s brood foraging among the lily pads, as they’re light enough to walk and lie on the pads without sinking them. Here are some videos and photos of the week-old ducklings foraging:

Here’s Anna’s brood foraging in the water. I think they like to scrape algae off the walls of the pond.

Two cuties:

. . . and two videos of foraging on the pads. I’m told they eat insects and other organic stuff from the pads, as well as bits of the pads themselves, though I haven’t seen the latter activity. It’s very peaceful to watch the young ones combing through the floating vegetation.

Be sure to see the Big Leap at 13 seconds.