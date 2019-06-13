Santa Clara University denies recognition to conservative student group

I remember the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) when I was in college in the late Sixties. The members were Republicans, pro-Nixon, and were largely ignored by the rest of the students. But the group served as a nucleus for conservatives, and I don’t remember anything particularly invidious about it. Reading over the Wikipedia entry on the group, I find myself opposed to everything they stand for, but hey, they’re not Nazis—they’re conservatives and libertarians. They certainly deserve a place alongside other political groups in American universities.

Well, that doesn’t hold true any longer. Conservative groups, like pro-Israel groups (e.g., WIFI at Williams College), aren’t supposed to coexist with other student groups because they supposedly make students feel “unsafe.” This is one of the ridiculous but often effective fictions promulgated by the Woke.

Now, according to the Foundation for Individuals Rights in Education (FIRE), the student government at Santa Clara University, a Jesuit school in the eponymous California town, has denied recognition twice to YAF, as reported in the article below (click on screenshot):

An excerpt:

Last week, the Santa Clara University Associated Student Government denied recognition to a campus chapter of Young Americans for Freedom over the student group’s political stances. The rejection is the second time in a month that the ASG refused recognition to YAF over hostility to the group’s conservative viewpoints. On April 25, the student government held a contentious debate on whether to grant official student group status to the YAF chapter, which would have given the club the right to request funding and schedule speakers, among other privileges and benefits. The discussion swiftly veered from YAF’s successful completion of the procedural requirements for recognition to its political advocacy and stances. One student senator questioned whether “students would feel unsafe” because of the group’s ideology, and others commented on the perceived harmfulness of YAF’s advocacy for free speech. Many student government members were sharply divided over the need for another conservative or political club on campus, and criticized YAF’s alleged ties to Turning Point USA and the Republican Party.

The student judicial court voted 4-1 to overturn the denial of YAF as a student club. Then the University’s general counsel explained to the student government that the YAF must be certified if it met the general requirements for student groups, which it did. Finally, on May 17 FIRE wrote a letter to Santa Clara’s President saying that disallowing YAF as a group constituted “viewpoint discrimination”. That letter included statements from the university’s own promises of free speech, even though it’s a private school and doesn’t have to abide by the First Amendment:

While SCU is a private university and thus not legally bound by the First Amendment, it is both morally and contractually bound to honor the explicit, repeated, and unequivocal promises of freedom of expression it has made to its students. For example, SCU’s mission and goals statement, set forth in part in its student handbook, provides that SCU is “dedicated to” developing “a community wherein freedom of inquiry and freedom of expression enjoy the highest priorities.” Accordingly, the university pledges to “acknowledge, affirm, and defend the right of every member of the campus community t freedom of expression [and] freedom of association. . . .” SCU’s “Student Events, Activities, and Organizations” policy makes similar commitments, elaborating on these principles: We are best served by an educational experience enriched by exposure to differing, and, indeed, to antithetical, opinion. Debating of “uncomfortable” ideas or points of view ought not to be shunned just because it is uncomfortable, for it may stimulate us to think and to think seriously. Thoughtful dialogue in search of truth leads to critical thinking, informed learning, and an honest exchange of facts, beliefs, and points of view. The belief system allowed to go untested is likely to be found weakest in the face of argumentative challenge. Because as a university we remain irrevocably committed to intellectual discourse, we acknowledge, affirm, and defend the right of every member of the campus community to freedom of expression, freedom of association, and freedom of exercise of faith in accordance with the University’s stated mission and goals.

After all this information, still no dice. As FIRE wrote,

Unfortunately, the ASG did not heed our call, or the advice of SCU counsel, as YAF was again denied recognition on May 23 after the first vote was overturned by the student judicial court on procedural grounds.

This is viewpoint discrimination, pure and simple, and cannot stand, at least without the University looking like an ideological bully. As I said, I disagree with every aspect of the YAF, but it still deserves to stand alongside more liberal organizations. Or does Santa Clara want its students to hear only one side?

You can register your dismay (or approbation, if you’re censorious) by going to the page linked to this screenshot, and filling in a brief objection form. I’ve already sent in my beef. When you click on “email,” you can send either a pre-written email or write one yourself, which is what I did.

My email:

The student government’s decision to deny status to the Young Americans for Freedom is unconscionable, and a violation of Santa Clara’s own policy to allow the promulgation of diverse viewpoints on campus. This is viewpoint discrimination, pure and simple, and the bias against conservative organizations gives one the impression that your school is a censorious bastion of ideological purity. I am a liberal, and opposed to everything that YAF stands for. But, as they say, I will defend to the death their right to exist alongside other student groups. Will Santa Clara stand up for free speech? Jerry Coyne

Professor Emeritus

The University of Chicago