Wednesday: Hili Dialogue

Today in history:
- 910 – Battle of Augsburg: The Hungarians defeat the East Frankish army under King Louis the Child, using the famous feigned retreat tactic of the nomadic warriors.
- 1240 – At the instigation of Louis IX of France, an inter-faith debate, known as the Disputation of Paris, starts between a Christian monk and four rabbis.
- 1775 – American Revolution: British general Thomas Gage declares martial law in Massachusetts. The British offer a pardon to all colonists who lay down their arms. It still hasn’t worked.
- 1942 – Anne Frank receives a diary for her thirteenth birthday.
- 1943 – The Holocaust: Germany liquidates the Jewish Ghetto in Brzeżany, Poland (now Berezhany, Ukraine). Around 1,180 Jews are led to the city’s old Jewish graveyard and shot.
- 1964 – Anti-apartheid activist and ANC leader Nelson Mandela is sentenced to life in prison for sabotage in South Africa.
- 1994 – Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman are murdered outside Simpson’s home in Los Angeles. Her estranged husband, O.J. Simpson is later charged with the murders, but is acquitted by a jury.
- 2016 – Forty-nine civilians are killed and 58 others injured in an attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida; the gunman, Omar Mateen, is killed in a gunfight with police.
Notable birthdays:
- 1107 – Gao Zong, Chinese emperor (d. 1187)
- 1771 – Patrick Gass, American sergeant (Lewis and Clark Expedition) and author (d. 1870)
- 1827 – Johanna Spyri, Swiss author, best known for Heidi (d. 1901)
- 1924 – George H. W. Bush, American lieutenant and politician, 41st President of the United States (d. 2018)
- 1932 – Mimi Coertse, South African soprano and producer
Poor Hili is still in mourning. It is difficult to know exactly what animals make of the death of one of their extended family, but it certainly seems to make them sad.
A: What are you thinking about?
Hili: The same as yesterday.
In Polish:
Ja: O czym myślisz?
Hili: O tym samym co wczoraj.
A contribution from the denizens of Facebook.
Today on the Twitterz
A tweet from Anna, kind curator of the ducklings of Botany Pond.
Cooperative storms
Being brave, in an existential sort of a way, of course.
How I feel pretty much every time my alarm goes off in the morning.
Woke egalitarianism in previous centuries. Exchange the clubs for foam batons, and we may have solved all of humankind’s problems.
A bit of history
Just in case you think America is the only country that can do better
Same
John Stewart makes a passionate speech that should never have had to be made.
Also, for some reason known only to God, Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.
Most of the world is going ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Others are seizing the opportunity. If you don’t know who Angela Lansbury, Dick Van Dyke and Brent Spiner are, you officially fail as a human being.
As Lena sang, Stormy Weather.
Twitter, a play in three acts: TL; DR, don’t mess with God.
Finally, Keanu says you are breathtaking. Therefore it is true.
In case you want to know more, it’s to do with this game that was announced at E3. (Warning, the clip of the game to the left is extremely violent, the clip below is the epitome of fluffiness.)
John Stewart is to be commended for his long fight for the 9/11 victims. The congress, well, we know what they are.
+1.
I utterly concur, Randall, with Mr Jon Stewart’s
statements thereat, one in particular, thus:
” What an incredible metaphor this room is
for ‘the entire process that getting healthcare
and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to’
… … a filled room of 9/11 first responders and
in front of me, a nearly empty Congress. ”
Mr Lester Holt’s NBC Nightly News broadcast last night
stated that this specific hearing was one
of a “sub”committee, not of the “full committee”
so that .that. is the reason for so, so very many
empty Congresspersons’ seats.
Still: Mr Stewart’s words ring t r u e.
Blue
Very true and one has to wonder why the hearing was even necessary since approval in the house is a foregone conclusion. It is the graveyard of congress over in the republican controlled senate where everything good dies. We shall see. As Maddow says all the time, watch this space.
Another sweet twitter titterer
in re Mr Stewart’s statements:
http://www.twitter.com/AynRandPaulRyan/status/1138598219544293376 .
Blue
Snopes has the original caption of the nurses photo as: “Original caption: “Ladies Day” on the Riviera. Southern France. Time for Yanks in the coastal region of Southern France to sit up and take notice — lady visitors have arrived. As the ramp of this Coast Guard-manned landing barge swings down, American Red Cross women, carrying small packs and bags, jump out on the beach. Brought by Coast Guard transport from the US, they are prepared to carry out their duties and keep high the spirits of Yank fighting men.”
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/red-cross-nurse-normandy-beach/
The landing craft photo:
A bit calm for the worst June weather in many a year! Which got my BS detector going, but I didn’t have to look far as someone in the thread points out that pic is from the south of France months later in Jan ’45.
While female nurses from various forces [& the Red Cross] DID land on the beaches around D+4 onwards that picture is unrelated in time & space.
SNOPES has this to say:
The original caption of the photo brings me back to the breezy sexism of my youth: “Ladies Day” on the Riviera. Southern France. Time for Yanks in the coastal region of Southern France to sit up and take notice — lady visitors have arrived. As the ramp of this Coast Guard-manned landing barge swings down, American Red Cross women, carrying small packs and bags, jump out on the beach. Brought by Coast Guard transport from the US, they are prepared to carry out their duties and keep high the spirits of Yank fighting men.
And to balance it all up, the story of two NORMANDY NURSES off Juno beach in August ’44. When the hospital ship hit a mine they went below to bring casualties up on deck – they saved some at the cost of their own lives.
Clarification: By “someone in the thread” I mean in the Twitter thread.
I had to look up the Disputation of Paris which has an ominous sound to it. I was surprised to learn that Louis the IX held a debate between a Christian and several Jewish scholars. Nothing was resolved.
Medieval interfaith debate? What could go wrong?
At least it was thought that they could rationally resolve the issue through persuasion…for a while.
Didn’t they know they were Medievals? 😛
The same German hailstorm, but on land:
I’ve always thought the wife/husband disputation method was pretty fair. Men are generally physically stronger than women. If a dispute had to be settled physically I don’t see how else you’d manage it.
Also, the Keanu reveal at E3 was brilliant. I watched it live, being a slight nerd. It’s one of my favourite moments from an E3 that has come out of nowhere and turned into on of the best in a long, long time.
Wait, in what universe does Dick Van Dyke have less than a million twitter followers? What went wrong with our timeline?
Morning after??? Is there no pill for that?
Keanu – his recent film Replicas has the best tagline ever –
“A daring synthetic biologist, after a car accident kills his family, will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force and the physical laws of science.”
NEVER LET THE PHYSICAL LAWS OF SCIENCE STOP YOU!
🙂
PS Angela Lansbury – isn’t she the grandaughter of George, the Labour leader? Or am I a bit out of date?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Lansbury