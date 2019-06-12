Posting will be light today, but I’ve prepared this in advance for Grania to post when I’m downtown. It’s another great series of photos and stories from Bruce Lyon, documenting the lives of his local peregrine falcons. Bruce’s notes are indented.

Here is another installment of photos of the nesting peregrine falcons (Falco peregrinus) I have been following for the past several years (most recent post here). Just like people, peregrine falcons sometimes have rodent problems in their attic. This year, the rodents in question—California ground squirrels (Otospermophilus beecheyi)—created such a mess in the small cave the peregrines normally use for nesting that the birds had to switch to a new site. The squirrels were tunneling in the roof of the cave, which caused a cascade of of dirt and rocks, making the cave unsuitable. This turned out to be a lucky break for me because the falcons ended up nesting in a much more photogenic spot near the top of the cliffs, a mere 15 feet from where I often sit to observe them. They nested at this site once before. In that year the nest was fully visible but cliff erosion did that specific dirt ledge in and they nested around a tiny corner just out of sight. I was still able to photograph them coming to the nest or landing on the branch near the nest. Below: Guilty looking, or what? A California ground squirrel, but probably not the actual home-wrecker. In fact this one looks like it is lining its own home with soft materials.

In early March, a couple of weeks before the female laid the eggs, the pair began giving me clues that they would use the new site: they started spending way more time perching on the branch adjacent to the future nest site and they started bringing prey items to the branch and future nest site. Below the female flies in to perch on the favorite branch perch.

Below, the male brings a half-consumed Eurasian Collared-Dove to the same branch perch, with the female in hot pursuit just out of view. A split second after he landed, she landed beside him and snatched the dove from him. I do not interpret this as food stealing because the male often brings food to his mate. Sometimes the prey item is transferred in the air and sometimes the female grabs it from the male after he lands.

Below: Some photos of the other way the female receives prey from the male, with an aerial transfer. Sometimes the male holds the prey in his feet for the transfer, as shown below in the transfer of just captured European starling. All of these photos of prey transfers were taken from quite a distance so I had to crop them a ton.

Below: Less often the male holds the prey item to be transferred in his beak. This is actually the same starling as above. After it was half-eaten it got cached in a crevice in the cliff and the male later retrieved it and again offered it to the female.

More shots of same prey transfer but with pure sky background. After seeing the photos below a friend asked if I had done something funky in Photoshop to get the white background. The white background is simply just sky as it was overcast sky. Shooting birds against an overcast sky can be a tricky so I usually use a manual setting for the lighting: I check the light on the rocks on the cliff or the sandy beach below, lock in that exposure and it works pretty well. This accounts for the white sky, which I don’t mind and it did result in the lighting on the birds being properly exposed. On an automatic light meter setting, the birds would have been silhouettes. One can fiddle with exposure compensation but I find that manual control works better.

Below. Three shots of the female coming in to land at the favorite branch perch. These are taken with a new high-end Canon body (1DX Mark II). Given that the the nest location, this year was ideal for flight shots, and since the birds are now ridiculously tame around me, I decided to splurge and go for a body that can do real justice to flight shots. The new camera has not disappointed and I have been able to get lots of photographs that just were not possible in previous years. Note in the photo below the female’s alulae are extended— the alula is the part half way along the wing that sticks up like a mini wing in the photo. The alula, also known as bastard wing, is connected to the bird’s first digit (thumb), and the bird can move these feathers independently from the rest of the wing. Lift depends on smooth (laminar) flow of air over the wing and the alula plays a very important role in maintaining that smooth air flow at slow speeds, which prevents stalling. Looking through all of my photos shows that the birds often use the alula just before landing, presumably because they have slowed down. Lift increases as a square of airspeed so lift can drop dramatically at slow speeds and devices like the alula are useful in preventing stalling and crashing.

Another photo of the female flying by the branch perch. I like taking photos from this particular spot and angle because the wet sand beach in the background provides a nice mood, particularly when the bird is backlit. New camera aside, I was not previously able to get photos from this angle because I have to be really close (15 feet) to get a clear view of the perch without vegetation in the way. In the past, the birds would never have come in when I was this close but they now seem fine with it — I am just part of the scenery. Once in a while it hits me just how lucky I am to be able to watch these birds up so close, all while they go about their business normally.

I like the photo below because it shows the complicated arrangement that the wings and feathers sometimes take during a landing.