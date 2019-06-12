Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ faith

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, from 13 years ago, is called “know2”.  And it came with this email note:

A resurrection this week, from nearly 13 years ago. The stat was based on a survey at the time which indicated up to 30% of UK students believed in some kind of creationism.

A later survey cast doubt on the figure:

But who knows? Can we ever really know anything?

Voilà: the pair, apparently both creationists, use postmodernism to justify their religions. (For more on epistemic relativism, see here.)

6 Comments

  1. Barry Lyons
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    That one’s a favorite.

  2. Dominic
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 9:14 am | Permalink

    A good many people see a survey as an opportunity for mischief!

  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 9:32 am | Permalink

    The Earth has its boundaries but human stupidity is infinite. Gustave Flaubert

  4. Paul Braterman
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 9:50 am | Permalink

    Meaningless without clarification, so all credit to WEIT for questioning the number. And if “creationist” only means “God was the creator of the Universe” or “God had some ill-defined thing to do with it all”, I’m surprised it’s that low.

    If it had meant that 30% believed in the separate creation of kinds, as opposed to common descent, that would indeed be a most serious matter, but as WEIT’s second link shows, it doesn’t.

  5. Keith Douglas
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 12:01 pm | Permalink

    A good principle I have found useful: epistemic relativists are hiding religion or pseudoscience proper. Ditto many other contemporary “antirealists”.

  6. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 1:59 pm | Permalink

    Well even if these figures were true, it would mean that 70% do not believe in creationism, wouldn’t it?

