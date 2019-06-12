Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ faith

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, from 13 years ago, is called “know2”. And it came with this email note:
A resurrection this week, from nearly 13 years ago. The stat was based on a survey at the time which indicated up to 30% of UK students believed in some kind of creationism.
A later survey cast doubt on the figure:
But who knows? Can we ever really know anything?
Voilà: the pair, apparently both creationists, use postmodernism to justify their religions. (For more on epistemic relativism, see here.)
That one’s a favorite.
A good many people see a survey as an opportunity for mischief!
The Earth has its boundaries but human stupidity is infinite. Gustave Flaubert
Meaningless without clarification, so all credit to WEIT for questioning the number. And if “creationist” only means “God was the creator of the Universe” or “God had some ill-defined thing to do with it all”, I’m surprised it’s that low.
If it had meant that 30% believed in the separate creation of kinds, as opposed to common descent, that would indeed be a most serious matter, but as WEIT’s second link shows, it doesn’t.
A good principle I have found useful: epistemic relativists are hiding religion or pseudoscience proper. Ditto many other contemporary “antirealists”.
Well even if these figures were true, it would mean that 70% do not believe in creationism, wouldn’t it?