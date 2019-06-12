My discussion on the Jehovah’s Witnesses and evolution

Lloyd Evans, an ex-Jehovah’s Witness (JW), runs a regular video series, the John Cedars Channel, in which he criticizes that bizarre religion and tries to support ex-JWs and to address those on the fence.

Last week I had a Skype conversation with Lloyd in which he asked me to respond to a number of anti-evolution statements made in JW pamphlets. (The religion is obdurately creationist.)

The statements that I was asked to address were rather convoluted as well as ignorant, but I did my best. The resulting video is below, and I haven’t watched it. I wasn’t really aware that I was going to be filmed, so I was wearing my usual Hawaiian shirt and may evince some annoying mannerisms. So be it: the biology is what’s important here.