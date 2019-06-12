My discussion on the Jehovah’s Witnesses and evolution

Lloyd Evans, an ex-Jehovah’s Witness (JW), runs a regular video series, the John Cedars Channel, in which he criticizes that bizarre religion and tries to support ex-JWs and to address those on the fence.
Last week I had a Skype conversation with Lloyd in which he asked me to respond to a number of anti-evolution statements made in JW pamphlets. (The religion is obdurately creationist.)
The statements that I was asked to address were rather convoluted as well as ignorant, but I did my best. The resulting video is below, and I haven’t watched it. I wasn’t really aware that I was going to be filmed, so I was wearing my usual Hawaiian shirt and may evince some annoying mannerisms. So be it: the biology is what’s important here.
Having had dialogue with numerous JWs, I can say that they are the most hypnotized, mule-headed and one could even say “brain-damaged” individuals I’ve ever met. When you appreciate the cost of of entertaining anything that questions said cult (shunning/disfellowshipping), you can understand why they’re allergic to reason.
Hawaiian shirt looks sharp, man. Jimmy Buffett, that private investigator name o’ Magnum, the cast of From Here to Eternity, and I all approve.
When a JW comes to your door and asks to discuss your faith/religion, say “sure – right after we discuss your sex life.”
When they would approach me on the street, usually I’d ignore them but sometimes I’d say “I know you! You’re really Michael Jackson in drag!” I’d read that at one time the child molester Gloved One would conceal his identity and go out to do JW the proselytizing thing. My comment stopped them cold, especially the old ladies.
When they came to my door, I warned them they were wasting their time. After a not so long discussion they had to go consult with their elders and promised to come back with those elders, which they did a few days later.
After a somewhat longer discussion over some (non-alcoholic) drinks, the elders left too. Apparently I’m a hopeless case (which I actually told them beforehand).
No need to discuss their sex life, their arguments are stale and and debunked long ago.
Uh, ok…
The JWs always refused to answer the only question my Mum put to them, in fact the only thing she would say to them. It was: “My son is a haemophiliac, do you expect me so sit back and watch him die when a transfusion would save him and would you deny your children the right to life?”
The JWs in the UK have a habit of infesting the area around railway stations these days and there are always dreadful pamphlets on display, my friends and I often grab as many as we can as the local recycle bins are always happy to be filled.
There’s a Jehovah’s Witness couple in my apartment building; they leave pamphlets on a table in the lobby and put up announcements of their events. Sometimes, but not always, I’ll toss them in the trash. Sometimes I just don’t give a damn; sometimes I have twinges of guilt and question whether it’s right for me to do that.
They’re extremely nice, compassionate, helpful people but it’s more than a bit unnerving to know that however nice and compassionate and helpful they are — I’m damned to hell according to their religion. But then, according to their tenets, they’re probably damned, too, since only 144,000 of them will get to pass through the Pearly Gates.
Even if I did believ in God, I wouldn’t risk those odds and join the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
A Christian I worked with always used to defend the JWs, saying they nice compassionate and caring people. My response is how can you call someone compassionate and caring when they would allow their children to die through lack of blood.
I once tried to set up a file of deaths caused by JW beliefs but in the end got so angry ditched the project but I do remember reading stuff where they showed no sign of guilt after a child or relative had died when they could easily have been saved by a simple transfusion.
Wonderful interview.
Most of us here know the material but it’s nice to hear it from PCC(E), again.
Aloha,
Excellent interview and comments on the foolish creationist rags!
As a former JW who has looked extensively at their nonsense on evolution, I can say that no one at their headquarters has the faintest clue what they’re talking about with regard to evolution. While they pretend to get their information from “divine guidance”, almost all of their writings are borrowed from other creationists.
Not long ago a couple of older JW women came to my door, and I decided to test them when they told me that pre-Noahs-Flood animals like dinosaurs didn’t eat meat. They came back a few weeks later and I showed them prints of the famous Mongolian Velociraptor/Protoceratops fossils entwined in a death embrace. The women’s eyes glazed over and they refused to acknowledge that the animals had killed each other. When people are so completely deluded as to deny the evidence in front of them, they’ll accept anything — which defines them as a cult.
The problem is not finding evidence—there’s mountains of it. The problem is that no amount of evidence will ever be enough. The disconnect is not in the scientific or historical record, it is in the brains of anti-evolutionists. Their desperate psychological need to manufacture arguments against what they perceive to be attack on their faith where none exists overrides all other concerns.
From my experience with Jehovah’s Witnesses, I have to say I was surprised at the relative sophistication of the material they cited (I only watched the first segment, so it may have gotten worse). They seemed intent on making an actual argument, however readily rejected, than on bullying based on, say, Biblical sources. In other words, the appeal, such as it was, was to reason and logic rather than authority, which seemed to me untypical of JWs.
When I was in a Jesuit seminary in Sheridan, OR in the early ‘60s two JWs hiked a considerable distance up a hill and knocked on the door of the seminary in an effort to convert an entire community of Jesuits. You gotta admit, they got balls.
They seem to be having a resurgence here too – I see them all the time in Ottawa and my parents in Montreal have had stuff “left for them” (and they came to the door once while I was visiting a few months ago).
It’s worse than that. It’s a source of enormous pride to religious folks that they have a “faith” strong enough to resist what “appears” to be evidence that contradicts their religious precepts. In their own minds and within their particular cults, it is actually a GOOD THING to reject that evidence. If you look at the creationists who actually have advanced science degrees from major universities, like Georgia Purdom, the Science Director of the Creation Museum (who holds a Ph.D. in molecular genetics from Ohio State University) and Kurt Wise (who holds a Ph.D. in Paleontology from Harvard), they freely admit that there is tons of evidence that “seems” to support the occurrence of evolution, but that their faith compels them to reject that evidence. It’s sheer madness.
The propagandists who produce these JW brochures and points of dogma must be totally bonkers. All of it must be just repeating what was put out over the last decades by previous scientifically illiterate bozos. How do they live with themselves?
Wearing Hawaiian shirts is considered cultural appropriation?! 🙂
What happened to the Neanderthals — I wouldn’t be surprised if one day we find signs of life on a nearby planet, send of a ship and find a bunch of Neanderthals saying, “Oh jeez not you guys again…”
JWs never fail to deliver infuriating literature. The latest one I got asked “would you like to end suffering?”
They’re practically evil.
That was a very good video covering all the common pushes or disputes the creationist throw out and it is always best to here it from someone like PCC than from lessor brands like our Mr. science guy.
I do not know much about the Jehova group but always threw them in close with the SDA people. Both are very much against evolution and spend lots of wasted time attempting to knock it down with nonsense. I might also mention that many of the SDA group fell in with Trump so they are members of two cults competing with each other for science ignorance.
I haven’t finished watching the interview, but early on the issue of speciation was raised (so my question may be answered later in the interview), but I’ve never found an explanation of what for me is a conundrum: if homo sapiens are/is? a distinct species(and not a subspecies), how could homo sapiens interbreed with others in the genus Homo, such as Neanderthals, Denisovans, etc. (et al.?, who are not homo sapiens, and produce fertile offspring?
I do understand that in some rare instances hybrids can be fertile and I find this article written for the layman about “pizzly bears” https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2010/05/when-polar-bears-and-grizzlies-breed-they-can-produce-fertile-offspring-why-can-t-other-species.html (are they really subspecies then?); but does something like this apply to the genus homo?
Could someone please explain this to me?
In Melbourne recently I had a chat with a pair of JW’s about creationism, having told them that I am a 100% Darwinist.
Strangely, they had not heard of Ken Ham so I told them that their version of creationism was very diluted and that they should believe that the universe was created about 6,000 years ago and that no changes had happened to plants and animals since then.
They seemed quite amazed that anyone could believe anything so ridiculous!