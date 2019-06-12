Blatant appropriation of Hispanic culture by the Japanese

Reader Jane called my attention to this New York Times video about the appropriation of Hispanic “low rider” culture by Japanese enthusiasts. It’s not just the “bouncy” lowrider cars they’ve adopted, but also the clothes, the music, and the art.
It’s clear that the Japanese entrepreneurs do profit from this appropriation, but it’s equally clear that they respect the culture, downplaying things like gangs and drugs and “stealing” the appealing bits.
And what’s wrong with that? Not much, as far as I can see. This is clearly “appropriating down”, given the positions of the cultures in the American hierarchy of oppression, but it’s also a question of liking a culture and adopting what you like. This is the way the world works, and all the pushback by the offense crowd will not stop it.
The reporter summarized what is going on here: “It wasn’t a question of ‘either/or’ but of ‘more so and’. That is, enrichment rather than theft. As one commenter said, “it’s culture appreciation, not appropriation.”
If the Japanese did this in the U.S., many Hispanics would have a fit.
Ain’t cultural cross fertilization wonderful?
Statement: Someone did something potentially involving race, ethnicity, sex, gender, sexual orientation, etc.
Q: Was the person white? y/n
Yes: It’s racist/sexist/homo-transphobic/etc.
No: It’s not. . . .
Does this mean we are or are not supposed to call the cars “rice burners”? Asking for a friend.
Hey, no fair discussing this topic without a little Low Rider by War playin’ in the background — which represents a cultural appropriation already, I suppose, since War was a black funk band. Though a respectful cross-cultural appropriation it was.
And while I’m listening and watching, please bring me an unagi taco with nori for lettuce, umiboshi instead of tomatoes, and wasabi salsa. Please don’t forget my boilermaker with Corona Extra and a shot of saki.
How about playing “Low Rider” while reading this informative piece (with great illustrations) about the history of low riding https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/manylenses/lowriders? Funny that this is archived at The Museum of African American History and Culture.
One of my favorite packaged sauces is Soy Vay teriyaki, product of a Japanese and Jewish “mixed marriage”.
Same thing, a century ago, with “modern girls”.
Cultural appropriation isn’t just ok, it’s a great thing. The Beatles appropriated “American Negro music”, Wolfgang Puck appropriated Thai food, Italians appropriated Chinese food, Normans appropriated French culture (which had appropriated Middle Eastern religion – maybe not a great thing), Chicagoans appropriated NY pizza and turned it into a casserole…
It is not surprising the Japanese kids did this. They had done it before with earlier American culture of the 50s. If you went to Japan in the 70s and 80s they were in the streets with the black leather jackets and slicked back hair. They had all the clothes and music to go with it.
The bad guys or gangster part of it was left out because Japan has their own mobsters and no body wants to fool around with them. That would be off limits.
Masaaki Suzuki, founder of the Bach Collegium of Japan, is one of the world’s foremost exponents of the music of J.S. Bach.
Needless to say, nobody in the classical music world complains about “cultural appropriation”. On the contrary, Maestro Suzuki has received several Bach awards.
Earlier still, a European named Paul Gaugin spent 10 years in Polynesia and appropriated —but why go on? The whole offense culture
shtick about “cultural appropriation” is too stupid, and generally inauthentic itself, to merit attention [However, I draw the line at the appropriation of NY pizza by Chicago, which offends me deeply.]
Forsooth, only a Saxon should be able to present the music of Bach!
It’s an example of Japan’s culture which has enshrined “appropriation” as a national ethos since its collision with the Western world and reforms of the 19th century during the Restoration. They are very good at it and makes them wildly successful. Like many other Asian countries, though, it somewhat obscures their xenophobic and nativist bent that showed themselves in many ugly ways in its recent history. They have not been stress tested like the Western Europeans they like to emulate.
Japanese have been taking flamenco classes in Andalusia for decades.
And in Switzerland we have manga festivals where Swiss kids dress like their favorite manga characters.
One of these days someone is going to appropriate offense culture and the shit will really hit the fan!
This is wonderful cultural appropriation, because it honors and celebrates the appropriated culture. Tens of thousands of North Germans invading Oktoberfest in cheaply made fake Lederhosen and Dirndl, now that’s a different story!
I would say that appropriation is at the core of culture itself, which relies so much on social learning and imitation.
That’s the entirety of culture! (A fact which cultural appropriation warriors don’t understand.)
Unfortunately Europeans came to the Western Hemisphere and appropriated the whole damned thing. A high number for Native Americans killed by the Europeans bearing various diseases is 60 million. Survivors are more often than not found living on reservations which (at the time) were lands not wanted by the occupying Europeans. Wokists are complaining about things and issues about which they know next to nothing or worse know the wrong things. They appear to have no useful lives and exist only to be irritable and irrational. As an anthropologist I know that humans have, for hundreds of thousands of years begged, borrowed, or stolen ideas from one another just as they do today. To whine about it today is to demonstrate vast ignorance of how humans function and adapt to circumstances.
Spot on! The degree of ignorance concerting what culture is all about is astounding.
Personally, I wouldn’t expect the outrage (in the US scenario) to be correlated with any ethnic group, but instead with ‘ctrl left’-iness. Those that are would complain, regardless of their race, background, social status or whatever. And those that aren’t would wonder why the ctrl lefties are making a mountain out of a molehill.