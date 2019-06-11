Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, June 11, 2019, and if you’re in Chicago don’t forget this book event with Andrew Seidel and me tonight. It’s National German Chocolate Cake Day, which I find so-so because of the coconut, and Kamehameha Day, a public holiday in Hawaii honoring the king who unified the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1810.

All eighteen ducklings are alive and well, fingers crossed. I have named the new hen Anna Mallard after our soon-to-depart duck farmer Anna Mueller. (Our last joint feeding is on Saturday.)

Today’s Google Doodle is a one click-animation (click on screenshot to go to page) celebrating the Women’s World Cup:

Here are the scores so far and the games scheduled for today:

June 12 was a big day in history. According to calculations by the Greek mathematician Eratosthenes , it was on this day in 1184 BC that Troy was sacked and burned during the Trojan War. n 1509, Henry VIII married Catherine of Aragon (there are many events involving Henry’s wives throughout the year!). She was left by Henry for Anne Boleyn, but wasn’t executed. On this day in 1748, Denmark adopted the “Nordic Cross flag” now used by all Scandinavian countries. Here are all the flags of Scandinavia. How many do you recognize?

On this day in 1776, the Continental Congress appointed Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston to draft a declaration of independence. In 1920, during the Republican Presidential Convention in Chicago, the GOP party leaders gathered in a room at the Blackstone Hotel (still in operation) to arrive at a consensus on their candidate for President, leading to the famous image of the “smoke-filled room.” Sadly, their candidate was Warren G. Harding.

On June 12, 1955, in the deadliest ever racing accident in motorsports, 83 spectators were killed and over 100 injured when two cars collided at the 24-hour Le Mans race. Here’s a Pathé video, which is a bit gruesome:

On June 11, 1962, three prisoners, Frank Morris, John Anglin and Clarence Anglin, supposedly escaped from Alcatraz, though it’s not clear whether they made it to shore. And one year later, Alabama governor George Wallace stood in front of the door of the Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama, trying to block two black students from registering for school. Later in the day, the National Guard helped them to enter and register.

On June 11, 1963, Buddhist monk Thích Quảng Đức immolated himself with gasoline in Saigon to protest the lack of religious freedom in South Vietnam. Here’s a photo of the event; a similar one won the Pulitzer Prize for photography that year. What amazes me about the photo is how stoic the man looks though he must be in incredible pain.

On June 11, 1963, President Kennedy, addressing the nation from the Oval Office, proposed the Civil Rights act of 1964. Kennedy was assassinated before it passed, but his bill was pushed through by Lyndon Johnson, an amazing effort recounted in Robert Caro’s superb biography of LBJ. On this day in 1987, Diane Abbott, Paul Boateng and Bernie Grant were elected as the first black MPs in Great Britain.

On June 11, 2001, Timothy McVeigh was executed for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. His accomplice Terry Nichols remains in federal prison in Colorado. Finally, one year ago today, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held their failed summit (the first meeting of the leaders of the US and DPRK) in Singapore.

Notables born on this day include John Constable (1776), Richard Strauss (1864), Jacques Cousteau (1910), Vince Lombardi (1913), William Styron (1925), Gene Wilder (1933), Jackie Stewart (1939), Joe Montana (1956), Mehmet Oz (1960), and Shia LaBeouf (1986).

Here’s a drawing by Constable, “Sleeping girl holding a cat against her chest”:

Those who took the dirt nap on June 11 include Alexander the Great (323 BC, but do they really know?), John Wayne (1979), Timothy McVeigh (2001, executed, see above), and David Brinkley (2003).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is remembering old times and good times. I’m told that Hili is in deep mourning for Cyrus and is behaving very oddly, not eating her food and not coming into the living room where she used to cuddle with Cyrus.

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m looking at old pictures.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz?

Hili: Oglądam stare fotografie.

From Facebook via Stash Krod: the world’s worst party food, and, with ham and cheese, it’s doubly unkosher!





As the kids say, “Woo woo!”

A tweet from John Brockman, and yes, I’m on about free will again:

Jerry A. Coyne asks his Final Question in "The Last Unknowns." Order now: https://t.co/U6u7d24ErW pic.twitter.com/QDfoHbJNlN — John Brockman (@edge) June 8, 2019

Nilou sent a tweet showing the Tower of London’s Ravenmaster with his newest hatchling. The Ravenmaster needs not just a sponge, but a dictionary!

Ok George their was no need for that 💩💩💩 pic.twitter.com/J98Ei8COP6 — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) June 10, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. How did that red one get in there?

9 kittens born. I was taking pictures, trying to capture them all. Decided to make a video instead pic.twitter.com/PMpJRQQyfr — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) June 6, 2019

Well, if this isn’t the best job in the world, I can’t imagine a better one.

The greatest job in the world doesn't exi…. pic.twitter.com/UyU1GRcQyW — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) June 6, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I especially love this one:

Grania says that drunks are never this coordinated in Ireland (this was taken in Sweden):

Somebody needs to learn a little science here, or to stop lying:

On climate change, a senior Trump National Security Council official criticized State Dept scientific testimony by saying “a consensus of peer reviewed literature has nothing to do with the truth.” Policy liberated from facts and reason is a road to Hell. https://t.co/cGfZsEB1nc — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) June 9, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Cats will be cats.

I think you can guess what’s going on here.

A strange thing I saw while on a #shinrinyoku walk in the woods. Looks as if a fungus froze flies. All pointing same way. 1 fly has its arms out, as if calling for help. All found on same tree just outside of NYC. Anyone know whats going on? Nature is odd and amazing! @flygirlNHM pic.twitter.com/XddGnMaAme — Dr. Akito Kawahara (@Dr_Akito) June 9, 2019

I want one in my room, but in a tank!

Nothing’s too much trouble for our hotel here in The Hague #travel #DenHaag pic.twitter.com/3dd350Qzxn — Simon Griew (@SGriew) June 2, 2019