Tuesday: Duckling report

It’s time to show you the new ducklings who hatched last week. They’re about a week old now, and are starting to grow, though they’re tiny compared to the behemoth teenage mallards born in early May. And both broods seem to be cohabiting well in the pond. These pictures were all taken four days ago.

First, just to remind you about the size of the “old” brood, mothered by Katie and fathered (presumably) by Gregory. Here they are foraging amidst the lily pads

. . . and the new Brood of Eight (four are shown here), with mother Anna Mallard:

And proof that there are eight:

I can never get enough duckling photos. Here’s the cutest so far:

Eating:

And let’s not forget Gregory, who isn’t around much these days: