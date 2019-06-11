Tuesday: Duckling report

It’s time to show you the new ducklings who hatched last week. They’re about a week old now, and are starting to grow, though they’re tiny compared to the behemoth teenage mallards born in early May. And both broods seem to be cohabiting well in the pond. These pictures were all taken four days ago.

First, just to remind you about the size of the “old” brood, mothered by Katie and fathered (presumably) by Gregory. Here they are foraging amidst the lily pads

. . . and the new Brood of Eight (four are shown here), with mother Anna Mallard:

And proof that there are eight:

I can never get enough duckling photos. Here’s the cutest so far:

Eating:

And let’s not forget Gregory, who isn’t around much these days:

5 Comments

  1. dabertini
    Posted June 11, 2019 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    They certainly are cute. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  2. Paul Techsupport
    Posted June 11, 2019 at 2:05 pm | Permalink

    They are a fine flock. Very nice images.

    Your efforts are an example of humanity at its best interacting with the natural world. Good fortune to all the human and duck characters you have shared with us.

    Reply
  3. Mike Cracraft
    Posted June 11, 2019 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Cute indeed ! Can we now call them honorary kittens ?

    Reply
  4. DrBrydon
    Posted June 11, 2019 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

    They are super-cute!

    Reply
  5. Mark R.
    Posted June 11, 2019 at 3:29 pm | Permalink

    Adorable little fluff balls.

    Reply

