Today’s photos, including a plant and many arthropods, come from regular contributor Tony Eales, who lives in Queensland. His notes are indented:

I’m sending a grab bag of some interesting things I’ve photographed lately. When I was in Western Australia recently I found this beautiful sundew known as the Red-ink Sundew, Drosera erythrorhiza. I’m a big fan of carnivorous plants and this was a real beauty.

Another personal favourite is the spiders in the genus Arkys. I hope one day to photograph all of the known Australian species in this genus (around 18 in all) and back in March I got my sixth species, Arkys furcatus.

Another personal goal is to photograph at least one member of each insect order. This weekend I upped my count by two with a member of the Webspinner order Embioptera and a member of the Jumping Bristletail order Archaeognatha. [JAC: first and second photographs, respectively.]

On the weekend I also photographed my first Australian Funnel Web, a juvenile Hadronyche sp. While not the famous and deadly Sydney Funnel-web, I still wouldn’t want to be bitten: there’s very little info on the toxicity of other Funnelwebs and I don’t want to be the guinea pig.

Speaking of deadly arthropods I finally got a picture of Australia’s killer ant species, the infamous Jack Jumper Ant, Myrmecia pilosula. This is a large ant species (although they are middling for Myrmecia) at around 13mm for most workers. They are ferocious defenders of their nests with a very painful wasp-like sting and the ability to jump several inches. Before modern therapies, deaths from these ants occurred roughly once every four years, all due to anaphylactic shock.

I also recently found a member of the smallest species of Myrmecia in Australia, M. urens, a dainty little ant only about 8mm long.

Finally a weird case of mimicry. This is a Derbid planthopper in the genus Rhotana, known for having an image of a jumping spider on their wings.