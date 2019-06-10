Monday: Hili dialogue

A week from today I’ll be in Hawaii; praise Ceiling Cat! It’s Monday, June 10, 2019, and National Iced Tea Day. Do they have this beverage in the UK? I don’t remember seeing it there, and its absence may betoken the UK’s lack of Southern food, to which this libation is the perfect accompaniment (especially barbecue). It’s also the day for another great nonalcoholic drink: National Black Cow Day. This is a toothsome combination of root beer and ice cream, also known as a “root beer float” in the U.S.
I just fed the ducks, and all eighteen ducklings are present and accounted for. But it’s chilly and overcast today.
On this day in 1692, Bridget Bishop was hanged in Salem, Massachusetts for “certaine Detestable Arts called Witchcraft and Sorceries”. She was the first person accused of withcraft to be executed, and here’s her memorial at Salem:
On June 10, 1793, the Jardin des Plantes museum opened in Paris, becoming the world’s first public zoo a year later. In 1886, Mount Tarawera erupted in New Zealand, burying the famous Pink and White Terraces, the object of many excursions by Europeans and a lucrative tourist business by the Maoris. I much regret that they can no longer be seen, but recent work suggest that at least part of the terraces, the largest silica “sinter deposits” on Earth, may still exist buried below the ground or even below the adjacent lake. Here’s what the Pink Terrace looked like before it was destroyed (photo is of course hand colored):
Speaking of nonalcoholic drinks, it was on June 10, 1935, that Dr. Robert Smith took his last drink, and later founded Alcoholics Anonymous in Akron, Ohio, United States along with Bill Wilson. I gather it’s religiously based, but it also seems to work. Is there anyone with experience in the group who wants to talk about the faith aspect? On June 10, 1940, Italy declared war on France and the UK.
On this day in 1944, Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds became (and remains) the youngest person ever to play in a major-league baseball game. He was just 15 years old! As he said about his first game: “I was pitching against seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders, kids 13 and 14 years old… All of a sudden, I look up and there’s Stan Musial and the likes. It was a very scary situation.” He didn’t do well in this appearance, and returned to the minor leagues for eight years.
On June 10, 1947, Saab produced its first automobile. Here’s the very first car to come out of the factory, the Saab 92001. It’s a lovely car.
On this day in 1990, British Airways Flight 5390 landed safely at Southampton airport after the windscreen blew out, sucking the captain partly out of the front window. Pinned there, he managed to survive as the first officer landed the plane after 20 minutes. Although the pilot had frostbite, bruising, shock, and fractures to his right arm, left thumb and right wrist, he went back to work within five months of the accident. Here’s a 13-minute reconstruction of the accident:
On June 10, 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Lee Dugard was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe, California. She wasn’t recovered until 2009. Finally, according to Wikipedia, it was on this day in 2002 that “the first direct electronic communication experiment between the nervous systems of two humans [was] carried out by Kevin Warwick in the United Kingdom.” You can find the paper describing this strange experiment here.
Notables born on this day include Gustave Courbet (1819), Howlin’ Wolf (1910), Judy Garland (1922), Nat Hentoff (1925), Maurice Sendak (1928), E. O. Wilson (1929, he’s 90 today), João Gilberto (1931), Eliot Spitzer (1959), Gina Gershon (1962), Elizabeth Hurley (1965), Tara Lipinski (1982), and Kate Upton (1992).
Here’s a Sendak cat reproduced from Catster, with the caption “A pen and ink and watercolor sample from Very Far Away, showing the book’s protagonist, Martin, ‘listening to his friends’ stories.’ The orange pal with the fine posture seems to be taking a skeptical view of the chatty sparrow’s tall story.”
Those who died on June 10 include Antoni Gaudi (1926), Marcus Garvey (1940), Jack Johnson (1946), Spencer Tracy (1967), Rainer Werner Fassbinder (1982), Louis L’Amour (1988), John Gotti (2002), Ray Charles (2004), and Gordie Howe (2016).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili does cat stuff. She didn’t break the mug, but I’m told the coffee landed on the floor instead of inside Andrzej:
A: Hili, was it you who pushed my coffee mug to the floor?Hili: Much ado about nothing.
Ja: Hili, czy to ty zrzuciłaś mój kubek z kawą na ziemię?
Hili: Wiele hałasu o nic.
From Merilee (Michael Fisher put this in a comment in March):
Roy! Jimmy! Vinnie!
An honest-to-Ceiling Cat Trump tweet. Is he really that ignorant? (Don’t bother to answer.)
A tweet from Nilou with some information that was new to me:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Of this one she says, “This is one of the best tweets ever. They also look like they’re fighting their own reflection in a mirror.”
Look how fast its little feet go!
Tweets from Matthew. This possum must have thought it died and went to heaven!
Bonus kitten. You can read about Lois Mailou Jones here.
OMG!
Tweets from Grania. Like her, I love bodega cats, or any store or library cats:
You’re just gonna have to read this whole thread:
I know nothing of iced tea but I know a cat that likes miced tea!
“Drink your big black cow – and get outta here”
“Down to Greene Street. There you go. Looking’ so outrageous.”
I think there is considerable reason to doubt that AA works at all. For one thing, secrecy rules prevent gathering statistics one way or another. (Or so I’ve read.)
It works…for some. Since it is secret, good stats aren’t available. Smart Recovery is another program that works for some. It is science based (on Cognitive Therapy). That program requires no belief in a higher power. To be fair, alot of the tools are similar.
Iced tea is not common here but it has been around in the UK for a long time, as well as iced coffee.
There are some very nice ones about, although a lot are Tisanes rather than teas if you wish to be pedantic.
The Black Cow drink we used to serve back in my days as a mixologist was made with Kahlúa. Pretty sure that’s the one The Dan was singing about.
The first Hawaiian word most people learn is Mahalo and they usually get it wrong. They think it means trash because it is on most of the trash cans. Thanks for that.
It’s world swallowtail day today people!!!
Those were “the War years” when a lot of strange stuff happened in major-league baseball, while most of the top-line players were off serving in the military. Philip Roth wrote a baseball novel set against that background, The Great American Novel.
Joe Nuxhall went on to be the longtime radio voice for the Cincinnati Reds.
in re ” .. .. anyone with experience in the
group who wants to talk about the faith
aspect? ” and while Alcoholics Anonymous and
Al – Anon may work for a few to stop their
addictions to fermented liquids and to the
addicted people, they both are definitely
androcentric / patriarchal. Read that:
religious and oppressive.
“ … … they understood our men as we did
not ! ” and “ Today most of our men are
better husbands and fathers than ever before.
” — — out of Mr Bill Wilson / his pen on
pages 105 and 108 in Chapter Eight’s “ To
Wives ” of the Big Book regarding an
alcoholic’s other women, Mr. Wilson
presenting that chapter AS IF … … his wife,
Ms. Lois Wilson, had actually scripted it herself
––- — all the while himself, during and
after ending alcohol consumption and,
o’course, whilst still vowed to the same
Ms Wilson, having for himself countless sexual liaisons. Quite theologian – like:
a liar and hardly godly, er, … … good.
And as to its secrecy ? It / its people are
about as good at secret – keeping ( that is,
the root at what a secretary … … is )
as the Front Page of the Des Moines Register.
Of “library cats,” here is a darling story
of one named Dewey. Long time now a book and
given to many children and grandchildren
including my own. Amazon has for it
~1,600 reviews.
Dewey was a kitten when found. Solo.
Upon nearly the most frozen and frigid day
of northwest Iowa’s wintertime at -10 degrees
Fahrenheit, Dewey finally got his start at
a good life when someone had shoved him
through the local library’s book return drop
– slot … … seriously.
http://www.amazon.com/Vicki-Myron/e/B001J93AIU/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_1
Dewey, at age 19, has died. Within the arms
of his loving staff: http://www.denverpost.com/2006/12/01/dewey-the-cat-dies-in-librarians-arms.
Blue
Typo: Bridget Bishop
AA has a c. 8% success rate, based on careful research. AA claims, without basis, a 75% success rate, declaring anyone who washes out to be simply irredeemable. The latest research on alcohol abuse shows that ‘cold turkey’ approaches generally fail, while taking efforts to moderate drinking and manage the catalysts that lead to abuse are more effective.
Will try to dig up the related links, but having a busy morning.