Monday: Hili dialogue

A week from today I’ll be in Hawaii; praise Ceiling Cat! It’s Monday, June 10, 2019, and National Iced Tea Day. Do they have this beverage in the UK? I don’t remember seeing it there, and its absence may betoken the UK’s lack of Southern food, to which this libation is the perfect accompaniment (especially barbecue). It’s also the day for another great nonalcoholic drink: National Black Cow Day. This is a toothsome combination of root beer and ice cream, also known as a “root beer float” in the U.S.

I just fed the ducks, and all eighteen ducklings are present and accounted for. But it’s chilly and overcast today.

On this day in 1692, Bridget Bishop was hanged in Salem, Massachusetts for “certaine Detestable Arts called Witchcraft and Sorceries”. She was the first person accused of withcraft to be executed, and here’s her memorial at Salem:

On June 10, 1793, the Jardin des Plantes museum opened in Paris, becoming the world’s first public zoo a year later. In 1886, Mount Tarawera erupted in New Zealand, burying the famous Pink and White Terraces, the object of many excursions by Europeans and a lucrative tourist business by the Maoris. I much regret that they can no longer be seen, but recent work suggest that at least part of the terraces, the largest silica “sinter deposits” on Earth, may still exist buried below the ground or even below the adjacent lake. Here’s what the Pink Terrace looked like before it was destroyed (photo is of course hand colored):

Speaking of nonalcoholic drinks, it was on June 10, 1935, that Dr. Robert Smith took his last drink, and later founded Alcoholics Anonymous in Akron, Ohio, United States along with Bill Wilson. I gather it’s religiously based, but it also seems to work. Is there anyone with experience in the group who wants to talk about the faith aspect? On June 10, 1940, Italy declared war on France and the UK.

On this day in 1944, Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds became (and remains) the youngest person ever to play in a major-league baseball game. He was just 15 years old! As he said about his first game: “I was pitching against seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders, kids 13 and 14 years old… All of a sudden, I look up and there’s Stan Musial and the likes. It was a very scary situation.” He didn’t do well in this appearance, and returned to the minor leagues for eight years.

On June 10, 1947, Saab produced its first automobile. Here’s the very first car to come out of the factory, the Saab 92001. It’s a lovely car.

On this day in 1990, British Airways Flight 5390 landed safely at Southampton airport after the windscreen blew out, sucking the captain partly out of the front window. Pinned there, he managed to survive as the first officer landed the plane after 20 minutes. Although the pilot had frostbite, bruising, shock, and fractures to his right arm, left thumb and right wrist, he went back to work within five months of the accident. Here’s a 13-minute reconstruction of the accident:

On June 10, 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Lee Dugard was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe, California. She wasn’t recovered until 2009. Finally, according to Wikipedia, it was on this day in 2002 that “the first direct electronic communication experiment between the nervous systems of two humans [was] carried out by Kevin Warwick in the United Kingdom.” You can find the paper describing this strange experiment here.

Notables born on this day include Gustave Courbet (1819), Howlin’ Wolf (1910), Judy Garland (1922), Nat Hentoff (1925), Maurice Sendak (1928), E. O. Wilson (1929, he’s 90 today), João Gilberto (1931), Eliot Spitzer (1959), Gina Gershon (1962), Elizabeth Hurley (1965), Tara Lipinski (1982), and Kate Upton (1992).

Here’s a Sendak cat reproduced from Catster, with the caption “A pen and ink and watercolor sample from Very Far Away, showing the book’s protagonist, Martin, ‘listening to his friends’ stories.’ The orange pal with the fine posture seems to be taking a skeptical view of the chatty sparrow’s tall story.”

Those who died on June 10 include Antoni Gaudi (1926), Marcus Garvey (1940), Jack Johnson (1946), Spencer Tracy (1967), Rainer Werner Fassbinder (1982), Louis L’Amour (1988), John Gotti (2002), Ray Charles (2004), and Gordie Howe (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili does cat stuff. She didn’t break the mug, but I’m told the coffee landed on the floor instead of inside Andrzej:

A: Hili, was it you who pushed my coffee mug to the floor? Hili: Much ado about nothing.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, czy to ty zrzuciłaś mój kubek z kawą na ziemię?

Hili: Wiele hałasu o nic.

From Merilee (Michael Fisher put this in a comment in March):

And via Seth Andrews:



Roy! Jimmy! Vinnie!

An honest-to-Ceiling Cat Trump tweet. Is he really that ignorant? (Don’t bother to answer.)

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

A tweet from Nilou with some information that was new to me:

Hippos can't really swim. Their big bones are too dense and heavy, so they just push off the ground, walking or bouncing off the bottom. pic.twitter.com/JlJjhi0Hk2 — Animal Life (@animalIife) June 5, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Of this one she says, “This is one of the best tweets ever. They also look like they’re fighting their own reflection in a mirror.”

Look how fast its little feet go!

Splish splash, baby duck was taking a bath. 🛁 🐥 pic.twitter.com/ruwNrEOIwj — Nature is Amazing☘️ (@abeautynature) June 6, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This possum must have thought it died and went to heaven!

Bonus kitten. You can read about Lois Mailou Jones here.

Lois Mailou Jones (1905-1998), Harlem Renaissance artist, one of the first African-American painters to achieve fame internationally #womensart pic.twitter.com/dO14Nupm2U — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) June 1, 2019

OMG!

Holes in the fossil skulls of Smilodon from Argentina reveal painful, likely fatal, clashes between these saber-tooth cats. My latest for @ScienceNews https://t.co/1nA5Bkc8Uz #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/Vk6p6bomSB — John Pickrell 🌈 (@john_pickrell) May 31, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Like her, I love bodega cats, or any store or library cats:

You’re just gonna have to read this whole thread:

Wedding photographs from long ago pic.twitter.com/gmRri7hGes — Joe Williams (@JoeWilliams96) June 5, 2019