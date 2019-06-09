Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, June 9, 2019, and National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day. Yech! Let me emphasize this here: rhubarb should never—NEVER—be made into pies, much less used to debase a good strawberry pie. This is objectively true. It’s also Coral Triangle Day, highlighting this area (from Wikipedia):

Coral Triangle is a geographical term that refers to a vast ocean expense located along the equator and the confluence of the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. The region covers the exclusive economic zones of six countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and East Timor (the “CT6” countries). It is considered as one of the 3 mega ecological complexes on Earth, together with Congo Basin and the Amazon Rainforest. There is a broad scientific consensus that the region represents the global the global epicenter of marine life abundance and diversity—with 76% of all known coral species, 37% of all known coral reef fish species, 53% of the world’s coral reefs, the greatest extent of mangrove forests in the world, and spawning and juvenile growth areas for the world’s largest tuna fishery.

On this day in 68 AD, Emperor Nero facing punishment by the Roman Senate, killed himself (or rather, had an aide kill him).

Many years later, on July 9, 1934, Donald Duck made his first appearance in the Disney cartoon The Wise Little Hen (below). Donald appears at 2:04, looking distinctly less neotenous than the modern Donald. The lesson: “I’ll scratch your back if you’ll scratch mine.” Donald and Peter Pig lose out! No corn for the pig or the duck!

On June 9, 1954, Joseph Welch, special counsel for the U.S. Army, defended one of his lawyers against the accusations by Senator Joseph McCarthy that the lawyer was a communist. The famous rebuke by Welch, which marked the start of McCarthy’s downfall, included the words, “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?” Here’s a video summary of that famous exchange:

Here’s that famous exchange about the lawyer Fred Fisher:

On this day in 1968, Lyndon Johnson declared a national day of mourning after the assassination of senator Robert F. Kennedy, who died after an assassination on June 6. On June 9, 1973, Secretariat won the U.S. Triple Crown, taking the Belmont Stakes by a record 31 lengths. His time, 2:24 on a 1.5 mile dirt track, is still a record. Have a look at this horse run!

Secretariat was three when he won this, and lived 16 more years.

Finally, it was on June 9, 1978, that, after a “revelation”, the Mormon Church opened its priesthood to “all worthy men,” bringing to an end its 148-year policy of excluding blacks from the lay priesthood. what a convenient revelation from God, who must have changed his mind!

Notables born on this day include Cole Porter (1891), Les Paul (1915), Jackie Mason (1931), Steve Paikin (1960), Johnny Depp (1963), and Natalie Portman (1981). I was on Paikin’s show twice, and found him a great guy and an informed interviewer (I also suspect he’s an atheist). To be self-aggrandizing, I’ll link to my second appearance.

Those who joined the Choir Invisible on June 9 include Charles Dickens (1870), Jan Tinbergen (1994, Nobel Laureate), and Adam West (2017).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili uses a big word. When I asked Malgorzata how she learned to use “heuristic”, I got this response:

She read Wikipedia’s definition of heuristic and thought it perfect for the purpose of catching mice: heuristic, is any approach to problem solving or self-discovery that employs a practical method, not guaranteed to be optimal, perfect, logical, or rational, but instead sufficient for reaching an immediate goal. A: What knowledge is necessary while catching mice? Hili: Heuristic.

In Polish:

Ja: Jaka wiedza jest konieczna przy łapaniu myszy?

Hili: Heurystyka.

From Facebook, a lovely picture:

And Feline Rhapsody:

Look at the eyes on this fish:

Deep-sea Barreleye fish, also known as spook fish pic.twitter.com/yXPBAzArKY — 41 Strange (@41Strange) June 8, 2019

A tweet from Orli. No cage can hold this determined moggie!

You call this a prison Karen ? pic.twitter.com/mqyeFBf01e — Aaron (@AaronMicron) June 7, 2019

Tweets from Heather Hastie. One of Mr. Lumpy’s friends is a lovely fox:

She’s back again Beautiful Foxy Loxy she really does take my breath away 🥰🐾🐾🦊❤️ pic.twitter.com/0v0zKD51Qh — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) June 7, 2019

A lovely ceremony for those who died on D-Day:

Visited the grave of my friend’s father and witnessed a remarkable ceremony. The letters on the white crosses almost disappear in the brightness of the stone, so a soldier fills the indentations with sand from Omaha Beach to bring the name forward. It sent shivers down my spine. pic.twitter.com/e2G8KvvALt — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) June 6, 2019

This is the way I feel about my ducks. Be sure to turn the sound up.

Friendship with a wild animal is magic 💖 Thank you to @foxguardiansuk for sharing this story. pic.twitter.com/YmoCYCRr3u — The Dodo (@dodo) June 7, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I have to get one of these plants, but I see they’re rare and pricey, and usually must be grown from seed or from a bulb. But they’re awesome!

The Trachyandra tortilis plant. That is some Dr. Seuss stuff right there. pic.twitter.com/NcGXFryaHb — 41 Strange (@41Strange) June 7, 2019

That face!

The Cape Rain Frog pic.twitter.com/TWD6y3Rg0n — 41 Strange (@41Strange) June 6, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. These colonial nests are massive (read about the bird here):

I’m going to be bold and say that these are possibly the largest bird nests in the world. Sociable weaver colonies can be big at the best of times but these power lines allow them to be larger than any tree could naturally support. #ornithology #fitztitute #birdnests pic.twitter.com/QXJlwO1NBK — Anthony Lowney (@AnthonyLowney) June 4, 2019

Matthew says, “We’ve all been here”, and that’s true for drosophilists. My prize was the smallest fly I’ve ever seen, whom I named “Tiny”. I coddled him in a vial for his entire life.

Me to the only male fly with the correct recombinant genotype after 2-mo. worth of crossing:

Your Highness, may I present to you Lady Curly-O, from the nobel double-balanced house of TM3. May you pass on your correct & valuable genotype & produce a multitude of fertile heirs! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/RjABjGZNWp — Ana Marija Jaksic, PhD🦄🧬 (@merianelion) June 3, 2019

Genuine fake news:

Facebook fake content: This video on Facebook has 6.5 million views and 110,000 likes in 7 hours. 30 thousand people are watching it right now. It is totally fake. 1/ pic.twitter.com/GQw4ubS7pJ — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) June 1, 2019