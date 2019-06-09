Sunday: Duck report

There was a big duckling rescue yesterday evening at the Lab School, in which six newly-hatched babies who fell through a grate got saved, but more about that later. (They’re going to be put in a pond other than Botany Pond).

Today I’m omitting the babies from the newest brood (yep, there are still eight of the young ‘uns) to show you how much the teenagers have grown. Earlier this week only half of their backs were feathered; now almost their entire bodies are. They’re eating their way through pounds of duck food and, at least in size, are hard to tell from Katie. Have a gander (or rather, a hen and some ducklings):

Postprandial bath:

Katie overlooking her brood. Yes, there are ten!

Here’s the full gamut of bathing behaviors, including dabbling, preening, and the stretching of young wings (0:17). Note that nearly their entire bodies are feathered now, with just a bit of down in front of their tails.

Lots of activity:

Look! I have wings!

But Mom’s wings are bigger: