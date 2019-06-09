Today we have a batch of bird photos taken by young Jamie Blilie and sent by his father, James Blilie. James’s notes are indented:

Here are some more from my son, Jamie. He is now using both his old Canon Powershot SX530 HS super-zoom camera and also now an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mirrorless Digital Camera, which he got for Christmas, and mostly, my Lumix 100-300 f/5.6-6.3 lens. These are from Key West and other parts of the Florida Keys, from April: Double-Crested Cormorant, Phalacrocorax auritus:

Brown Pelicans, Pelecanus occidentalis (burst exposures, he was borrowing one of my spare SD cards):

Little Blue Heron, Egretta caerulea:

Laughing Gulls, Leucophaeus atricilla:

Spotted Sandpiper, Actitis macularius, (possibly a Common Sandpiper, Actitis hypoleucos?):

An old friend from the North: a Gray Catbird, Dumetella carolinensis. These are very common in Minnesota too.