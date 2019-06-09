Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have a batch of bird photos taken by young Jamie Blilie and sent by his father, James Blilie. James’s notes are indented:

Here are some more from my son, Jamie.  He is now using both his old Canon Powershot SX530 HS super-zoom camera and also now an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mirrorless Digital Camera, which he got for Christmas, and mostly, my Lumix 100-300 f/5.6-6.3 lens. These are from Key West and other parts of the Florida Keys, from April:

Double-Crested CormorantPhalacrocorax auritus:

Brown Pelicans, Pelecanus occidentalis (burst exposures, he was borrowing one of my spare SD cards):

Little Blue Heron, Egretta caerulea:

Laughing Gulls, Leucophaeus atricilla:

Spotted SandpiperActitis macularius, (possibly a Common SandpiperActitis hypoleucos?):

An old friend from the North:  a Gray Catbird, Dumetella carolinensis. These are very common in Minnesota too.

6 Comments

  1. rickflick
    Posted June 9, 2019 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    Great set. The catbird seems to be lurking in the shrubbery. Which is what they do.

    Reply
  2. mallardbrad
    Posted June 9, 2019 at 8:48 am | Permalink

    It is really special that Jamie Blilie has become so aware of the various birds in different venues. I suspect he is a budding biologist. Kudos to the father for fostering his interest in photography & wild life.

    Reply
  3. Linda Calhoun
    Posted June 9, 2019 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    I am awed by Jamie’s talent, and his obvious enthusiasm for what he does.

    How special it is that he shares the results with all of us.

    L

    Reply
  4. GBJames
    Posted June 9, 2019 at 9:00 am | Permalink

    Great stuff!

    Reply
  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted June 9, 2019 at 9:23 am | Permalink

    Great pictures, Jamie! The little blue heron is new to me. The near-synchronized dive of the pelicans is an impressive capture. Well done!
    You know you will soon be needing a longer lens. This is the natural order of things.

    Reply
    • jblilie
      Posted June 9, 2019 at 9:52 am | Permalink

      Pretty soon that 100-300 (200-600 Equiv) will be Jamie’s not mine! 🙂

      I’m thinking he’ll need a proper DSLR soon (he’s young and strong! I’ve moved to M4/3 to save weight and bulk). He gets frustrated by the contrast detect AF with moving objects.

      Reply

