Now course evaluations rate ability of professors to create safe space in their classrooms

This, of course, was inevitable. Although the editorial below, from the University of Washington student paper The Daily (click on screenshot) is suggesting policy changes that haven’t happened yet, her suggestion is established policy or is under discussion at several universities, including Washington University, Villanova, Lesley University, Brown University, and Williams College. (I haven’t done a comprehensive survey.) The change—adding the question below, is prompted in part by a suggestion of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute:
The idea is to evaluate professors’ courses on whether they provide a sufficient degree of support for diversity and inclusivity—that is, whether the classrooms are “safe spaces” for students. That in itself is not inherently bad, but worries me in two respects. It injects ideology into a classroom, rating a professor on whether he or she conforms to the social-engineering mission that is sweeping colleges and displacing the educational mission. Further, this kind of rating is subject to gross abuse, an example of which you’ll see below. A clueless and even well-meaning comment, or simply not liking a professor’s style, can become a black mark—and a serious one in these days of ideological conformity in the academy.
If a professor is a bigot, and is damaging her educational mission by evincing bigotry or injecting irrelevant stuff into the class, there is always a place to put that: in the comment section that is part of every student evaluation I know of. “Diversity and inclusion” is only one thing you can comment on; I used to get nicked for sometimes wearing Hawaiian shirts when I taught, or because I was “too hard on creationists”. But you can think of many other ideologically approved issues on which one can rate professors. The question is: are they relevant to the educational mission of the class? Are professors to be rated on social engineering as well?
Ms. Houston faults her science professor in the article below:
And her is her plaint:
In fact, studies have shown that there is almost no correlation between a student’s ability to evaluate their own learning and recognize a professor’s teaching as effective.
But something that students are very good at is evaluating whether they felt safe, respected, and represented in a classroom. Just this week, I sat in the back of my lecture hall, seething as my biology professor went over sex development of humans, and continually referred to biological sex (our internal and external genitalia, determined by both chromosomes and hormones throughout prenatal development) as gender (which is an identity, and does not necessarily correspond with biological externalities).
While my gender and sex are the same and my personal reality wasn’t being dismissed, I felt angry and distressed by the misinformation and confusion my apparently well-respected professor was seeding in the students around me. Sex and gender are not the same thing, and his construal of the two as such was not only confusing and false but had the potential to make many of his students feel invisible or unrepresented.
However, as I filled out my course evaluation for him, there was no place for me to check a box asserting whether I felt represented, safe, or supported by my professor. I had no room to quantify the feeling of my heart racing while I refused to take notes on information that excluded groups of people.
Seething? Heart racing? No box to check? Why didn’t she write it in the “comments” section, of which there must have been one? Ms. Houston was clearly looking for an excuse to be offended.
And really, in a biology class are you supposed to feel “safe and supported” by the language a professor uses? Here we have a professor doing what I used to do: use “sex” and gender” interchangeably. (I no longer do that when I speak.) This was the usual practice before the times when many decided that their gender didn’t conform to their biological sex. I suspect that this professor was older or clueless, and not deliberately trying to make his students feel “invisible and underepresented”. But there is no empathy and no charity when this happens. People assume the worst.
Now here is something that definitely should be mentioned: if the professor treats students as if they were stupid:
I also had no place to describe how, earlier in the quarter, this same professor made me feel stupid in front of my peers for asking a question that he considered too basic, and that his condescension made me never want to go to office hours or ask him questions again, which certainly got in the way of my learning.
That’s fine; but what’s below is more problematic. How do you represent an identity “fairly” in a science or math class? If you teach classical evolutionary biology, up to, say, 1950, virtually every paper you read will be by a white person, and 90% of them by white men. That is the history of our field, though it’s changing for the better. But when I taught that, would I be faulted for not representing various genders and ethnicities in the assignments? Ms. Houston:
I don’t need to ask around to know that there are plenty of other situations where students must feel like their identities aren’t being represented fairly in their courses — whether it’s because the books they’re reading are entirely written by white men, their professor made an insensitive joke, or a student felt targeted for their minority status.
A professor who bullies his students or denigrates them for asking questions deserves to be criticized. Ideally, the student would meet the professor and convey their discontent, but if they are too timid to do this, by all means write it on the course evaluation. For such professorial behavior truly impacts your ability to learn: if you can’t ask questions without being beaten down, you can’t learn very well. And, of course, bigotry should be noted on forms and even reported to the University. But you can see from Ms. Houston’s plaint how even a trivial and possibly clueless comment can be policed by evaluations like this.
Given what’s happening on campuses today, universities should be very careful about injecting this kind of policy into their mission, which used to be to educate students rather than turn them into ideological clones.
Students can, and do, use course evaluations to raise any issue they care to. Becoming outraged over the lack of a box to check just reveals a need to become outraged.
These students would never have survived some of my professors or perhaps those professors (all now tenured) never would have survived these students. Some of my professors had clear social phobias and other issues. I remember a professor had passed a book around for everyone to look at a picture of something. He decided that someone was looking at the picture too long, walked over, ripped the book out of his hands and passed it to the next person. It scared me but also amused me as he clearly had no control ofer the same compulsions I often felt. Luckily, he seemed to like me perhaps because I understood some of his weird behaviour and knew how not to rile him up.
Another professor regularly made people cry. I remember going to see him during his office hours and a student was crying. Ugh. That was awkward. Another professor told me I was actually stupid and that they system had fooled me into making me seem smart and hat I had no place in a university. I attended all the Dean’s Honours List ceremonies as I placed each year and that was only because he was there and I wanted him to see how this dumb girl was somehow being shown as smart by the system every year. He did this to me only because I expressed similar ideas to a faculty member he didn’t like (the one who I went to see with the crying student in his office).
I can understand how the above entry into student evals could help curb the more extreme sorts of behavior of professors like that. Then there are the profs who sexually harass students.
I am all for not over-protecting young people from experiencing ass-holery, so that they might learn to deal with it in the real world. But at the same time I don’t mind creating non-safe spaces for assholes.
And in my day I’m sure evaluations complaining did nothing. Now if you wear the wrong shirt you’re in trouble. It’s gone too far.
Cool stuff! Soon they will have spaces safe from any reference to evolution. In fact spaces safe from having to learn things that threaten your cultural predispositions would be ideal 🙂
The extremes to which this kind of thing is going suggest that soon there will be no safe spaces at all — for any teacher.
Would they prefer that you don’t wear a Hawaiian shirt? I’d have thought removing it would have elicited a more vocal response 😉
Also, how is it possible to be “too hard” on creationists?
School was a long time ago but I don’t recall doing any evaluations of teachers.
I always wear Hawaiian shirts when teaching. I am known for that where I work. Now I am wondering if I will one day be called to the floor for appropriating the culture of tourists who visit the islands.
I keep wondering how one creates a safe space in a statistic class. I still haven’t figured it out.
One of my favorite student evaluations was in answer to the question, “Does this professor have any annoying mannerisms?” My student answered that question with, “She Blinks.”
L
As a Christian who’s attended both private and public colleges…come on, people.
It doesn’t help that this system of bubble-wrapping people begins with preschool: I saw this first-hand with my own sons at their public school. The simple relationship of teacher/student has been removed for friend/friend, which totally messes up the concept of authority in the classroom environment. Anything that frightens one child has to be completely removed. Anything that upsets one parent can lead to disciplining the teacher.
I’m sure you would agree that Christians are not the only group with snowflakes in them. (Yeah, I believe in God, but I also get there’s other systems of belief, and I want my kids to understand and respect them, too.) There seems to be this plague among parents that their child’s tastes *must* be catered to at all costs; how on earth is a child supposed to learn how to deal with conflicting perspectives in the world around him/her when they have no exposure to them early on?
I guess your post hits a nerve with me today because one of the Christian high schools in my state recently fired a teacher because he discussed female circumcision in relation to another culture during a geography class and “offended” three freshmen. It doesn’t matter that this is an important issue both in this country and in the world at large. Because he upset a few teenagers, a twenty-some veteran in teaching (who’d been bringing up this issue every year for the last ten years, and the school board *knew his curriculum*, and no complaints had been filed before), was fired.
Come on, people.
I can’t believe they would ask about annoying mannerisms❗️❗️