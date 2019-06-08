Reminder: Discussion on Tuesday with Andrew Seidel about his new book on the secular origins of America

If you’re in Chicago on Tuesday, remember that I will be having a discussion at the University of Illinois at Chicago with Andrew Seidel, a constitutional attorney for the Freedom from Religion Foundation, and author of the new book below on the secular origins of America. The time and place are in the announcement, it’s free, and Andrew will be signing books after our talk.

I’ve read the book twice, it’s good, and I’ve outlined some questions for Andrew. I just now saw the bit on the poster about “Emphasis will also be placed on whether science and religion can be compatible”, which I hadn’t planned on discussing since that’s my schtick and not Andrew’s, but maybe we’ll work that in. (My job is to draw out Andrew and have him talk about and around his book.)

If you’re coming, and I hope some readers will, I’ll see you there.

  1. Nicolaas Stempels
    Sadly I’m a few thousand km (or miles) away. I would have loved to be able to be there.
    Is the discussion going to be ‘videoed’? Or if not, will there be a transcript?

  2. Ken Kukec
    Will some audio be posted post hoc?

  3. Robert Bray
    I probably won’t make it to Chicago next Tues., but I wanted PCCE to know that I have both joined FFRF and bought Mr. Seidel’s book. Am three-fourths the way through ‘The Founding Myth’ and am finding it highly readable and authoritative in a scholarly way. Thanks, WEIT!

  4. Ken Pidcock
    Excellent book, and I’d love to hear Seidel talk about it with Professor Coyne.

