Today we have another batch of lovely bird photos from Reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here). The IDs are his:
Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus):
House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus):
Yellow-headed Blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus):
Horned Lark (Eremophila alpestris):
American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana):
Burrowing Owl (Athene cunicularia):
Black-necked Stilt (Himantopus mexicanus):
American Goldfinch – male (Spinus tristis):
American Goldfinch – female (Spinus tristis):
Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus):
[in a philosophizing tone ]: Do birds look to us like they do to birds?
Lovely set.
Colin’s portraits are gorgeous too!
Masterful work! Thank you, Colin!!
The best photography there is. Love the Goldfinch.
I like the look on the owl’s face…as if thinking, “sigh, fine, take your picture & be done with it!”
Lovely!
Gorgeous pictures. The compositions in each case work beautifully. I’ll pick a favorite – female gold finch with those three elegant plants.
One of the benefits of following JAC’s blog is the viewing of world class photography by smart biologists who share their talents & knowledge. I never fail to learn something new every day.
Amazing photography. Obviously, the work of a pro.
Love these. Always good to see great pics of unfamiliar (to me) birds. Thanks.
What are the red berries? Deadly nightshade?
Some amazing photography here – really beautiful pictures