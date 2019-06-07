Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have another batch of lovely bird photos from Reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here). The IDs are his:

 Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus):

House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus):

Yellow-headed Blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus):

Horned Lark (Eremophila alpestris):

American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana):

Burrowing Owl (Athene cunicularia):

Black-necked Stilt (Himantopus mexicanus):

American Goldfinch – male (Spinus tristis):

American Goldfinch – female (Spinus tristis):

Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus):

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 7, 2019 at 8:00 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

12 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 8:06 am | Permalink

    [in a philosophizing tone ]: Do birds look to us like they do to birds?

    Lovely set.

    Reply
  2. Mark Jones
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    Colin’s portraits are gorgeous too!

    Reply
  3. Terry Sheldon
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 8:18 am | Permalink

    Masterful work! Thank you, Colin!!

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    The best photography there is. Love the Goldfinch.

    Reply
  5. Diana MacPherson
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 8:43 am | Permalink

    I like the look on the owl’s face…as if thinking, “sigh, fine, take your picture & be done with it!”

    Reply
  6. Avis James
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 9:53 am | Permalink

    Lovely!

    Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 10:41 am | Permalink

    Gorgeous pictures. The compositions in each case work beautifully. I’ll pick a favorite – female gold finch with those three elegant plants.

    Reply
  8. mallardbrad
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 11:01 am | Permalink

    One of the benefits of following JAC’s blog is the viewing of world class photography by smart biologists who share their talents & knowledge. I never fail to learn something new every day.

    Reply
  9. darwinwins
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 11:21 am | Permalink

    Amazing photography. Obviously, the work of a pro.

    Reply
  10. Graham
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 11:45 am | Permalink

    Love these. Always good to see great pics of unfamiliar (to me) birds. Thanks.

    Reply
  11. Keith Douglas
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 11:59 am | Permalink

    What are the red berries? Deadly nightshade?

    Reply
  12. Malcolm
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

    Some amazing photography here – really beautiful pictures

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: