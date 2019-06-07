Friday: Hili dialogue

The week has passed swiftly. It’s Friday, June 7, 2019, and in eight days there will be graduation at the University of Chicago. (That will also be the day before Anna leaves, and our last joint feeding of the ducklings—the Last Supper.) It’s National Chocolate Ice Cream Day (meh), and, more important, Hug an Atheist Day! I will be available in my office as an “out” nonbeliever to receive hugs. Oh, and all seven new ducklings and mom have survived the night; more later.

Local news (a bit old): a bald eagle flew through downtown Chicago in March and was mobbed by seagulls. A local businessman made a video (below), showing the seagulls driving the predator away. According to the Chicago Sun-Times (h/t Nilou), bald eagles rarely appear in the city but are seen more often in nearby northern Indiana. I’ve never seen one here in the 33 years I’ve been in Chicago.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot), celebrates the beginning of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in soccer, with France playing South Korea today in Paris at 8 pm BST. (France is favored by a big margin.) The final will be played on July 7 in Lyon.

On this day in 1099, the Siege of Jerusalem began in the Fist Crusade. It was over by July 15, with an ensuing mass slaughter of Muslims and Jews and the supposed discovery of the entire True Cross. On June 7, 1654, Louis XIV was crowned the King of France.

On this day in 1892, Homer Plessy, a mixed-race Creole man, was arrested for refusing to leave a “whites only” railroad car in New Orleans. This was a deliberate test case of the segregation laws, and led to the (in)famous case of Plessy v. Ferguson, decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in May, 1896. By a 7-1 decision, the justices ruled that segregation—”separate but equal” treatment—was legal. This enshrined legal segregation in the South for over half a century, and it didn’t begin to be dismantled until the case of Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.

On June 7, 1942, the Battle of Midway in the Pacific was won by the U.S., with the Japanese Navy severely damaged. As Wikipedia reports, “Military historian John Keegan called it “the most stunning and decisive blow in the history of naval warfare” Exactly four years later, the BBC resumed broadcasting television service, which had been suspended for seven year by World War II.

On this day in 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court, in the case of Griswold v. Connecticut, prohibited states from banning contraception for married couples (can you imagine such laws for anyone?) In 1977, the Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II was broadcast on television, with 500 million people watching.

Finally, on June 7, 1982, Priscilla Presley opened Graceland to the public, although the bathroom where Elvis Presley died on the throne was (and is) off limits. It is the second most-visited house in America, after the White House; here’s a front view and the pool room:

Notables born on this day include Beau Brummell (1778), Alois Hitler (1837, Adolf’s father), Paul Gauguin (1848), Gwendolyn Brooks and Dean Martin (both 1917), James Ivory (1928), Tom Jones (1940), Liam Neeson (1952), Prince (1958), Mike Pence (1959), and Anna Kournikova (1981).

I’ve looked a photos of Hitler’s father and his son, and I don’t see a resemblance. Do you?

Those who fell asleep on June 7 include Robert the Bruce (1329), Jean Harlow (1937), Alan Turing (1942), E. M. Forster (1970), and Henry Miller (1980).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata says that the house feels empty now that Cyrus is gone. There were over 100 comments on yesterday’s memoriam for Cyrus, and Malgorzata has written a nice response to the readers’ condolences.

But the dialogues continue, of course, as life continues:

A: You look like a Sphinx. Hili: Sphinxes were guarding a temple, I’m just basking in the sun.

In Polish:

Ja: Wyglądasz jak sfinks.

Hili: Sfinksy strzegły świątyń, a ja się tylko wygrzewam na słońcu.

Tweets from Heather Hastie. I’m not sure what’s going on in this first one, but one cat has been left out!

A man’s best friend is his otter:

Water Sausage Friend pic.twitter.com/Vdbm1mG6WE — In Otter News (@Otter_News) June 5, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Fox News wants to save us from the evil metric system!

god this shit fucking sucks so much pic.twitter.com/A4EtF4ylWi — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 6, 2019

Yes, this is from the real Gillian Anderson:

When I expressed surprise, Grania told me that this refers to her new television show, Sex Education, in which Anderson plays a sex therapist. Here are some bloopers from the show:

❤️🚨THE SEX ED BLOOPER REEL IS HERE. I FEEL LIGHTHEADED AND I CAN TASTE SCAMPI 🚨❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ssJYkdnmD — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 18, 2019

Yes, it is “everything”! I love how the pony celebrates when it finally makes the Big Jump.

This pony working up the courage to jump this tiny step is everything. pic.twitter.com/cTS30cN99S — Naomi Kyle (@NaomiKyle) January 24, 2018

Tweets from Matthew, who’s becoming quite the curmudgeon in his dotage. Two letters written to magazines making corrections, both published on the same day! I tip my hat.

It looks as if these woodpeckers drill different size holes for different size acorns, but I may be wrong since they must drill the holes before they put in the acorns. Regardless, this is remarkable behavior:

The acorn woodpeckers depend heavily on acorns for food: In some parts of their range (e.g., California), the woodpeckers create granaries or "acorn trees" by drilling holes in dead trees, dead branches, telephone poles, and wooden buildingshttps://buff.ly/2WMvu24 pic.twitter.com/hIlx9NDjvN — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 5, 2019

A cloud of ladybugs 80 miles across! Reader j.j. sent an article about this swarm.

The @NWSSanDiego reports that the large echo showing up on radar in Southern California last night was actually a cloud of ladybugs about 80 miles by 80 miles in size flying at between 5,000 and 9,000 feet: https://t.co/0tZQryBR1v pic.twitter.com/qiMKcDd3Pe — Shah Selbe (@shahselbe) June 5, 2019

And a rare film of the D-Day invasion. I think you can understand the French: