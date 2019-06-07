Friday: Duck note

Mirabile dictu: all seven (I miscounted) newly hatched ducklings are still on the pond with mom, and ate a hearty breakfast! They are so light that they are walking atop the lily pads, and also foraging there. The new hen is clearly not Honey.

Katie and brood seem to leave them pretty much alone, although Katie goes after the new hen (who will get a name if they stay) and they tend to stay out of the way of the older brood. But I can feed the two broods separately without conflict—so far. Also, the new hen seems to come to my whistle! The big question: will I be able to fledge any or all of the new ones? (I’m going to Hawaii for three weeks in 9 days, though I have substitute Duck Farmers.)

The new family was huddled on the bank yesterday. But I see this morning that they’ve already learned their way around the pond and have found the beach exit (the young ones are too small to jump onto the cement rim around the pond, and so must exit on the “beach”). These photos were taken yesterday with my iPhone camera, so quality isn’t so great. More photos to come.

Ships in the night: