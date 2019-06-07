Friday: Duck note

Mirabile dictu: all seven (I miscounted) newly hatched ducklings are still on the pond with mom, and ate a hearty breakfast! They are so light that they are walking atop the lily pads, and also foraging there. The new hen is clearly not Honey.

Katie and brood seem to leave them pretty much alone, although Katie goes after the new hen (who will get a name if they stay) and they tend to stay out of the way of the older brood. But I can feed the two broods separately without conflict—so far.  Also, the new hen seems to come to my whistle! The big question: will I be able to fledge any or all of the new ones? (I’m going to Hawaii for three weeks in 9 days, though I have substitute Duck Farmers.)

The new family was huddled on the bank yesterday. But I see this morning that they’ve already learned their way around the pond and have found the beach exit (the young ones are too small to jump onto the cement rim around the pond, and so must exit on the “beach”). These photos were taken yesterday with my iPhone camera, so quality isn’t so great. More photos to come.

Ships in the night:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 7, 2019 at 7:15 am and filed under ducklings, ducks.

8 Comments

  1. Nicholas K.
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 7:41 am | Permalink

    Hope they can all get along. It would be great to raise two broods!

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 8:03 am | Permalink

    May have to postpone that vacation…not.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted June 7, 2019 at 9:30 am | Permalink

      I have two people feeding both broods three times a day. And they’re good, responsible folks. I’m not worried.

      Reply
  3. neilmdunn
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 9:56 am | Permalink

    Great picture = SitNite

    Reply
  4. Jenny Haniver
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 10:02 am | Permalink

    Love the photos and daily narrative.

    Any chance of photographing the newest little ones walking and foraging on lily pads?

    Reply
  5. Linda Calhoun
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm | Permalink

    As far as a name, I’m still hoping for Tammy Duckworth, after your US Senator.

    L

    Reply
  6. Lou Jost
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 1:16 pm | Permalink

    Extended cuteness! Like having a another child so you can experience the cutest stages again.

    Reply
  7. Rowena Kitchen
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

    Any possibility that the new mama is one of Honey’s progeny?

    Reply

