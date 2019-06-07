Duck teaser

I still can’t believe that both broods of ducks are coexisting in the pond! I have two upcoming sets of photos, one of the half-grown brood of Katie, and the other of the new one. (I haven’t yet named the hen, as I think it would jinx things before the ducklings are a week old. Shoot me if I’m superstitious.) They’re keeping me busy, but I’m also doing various “intellectual” tasks, and serious posting will have to wait.

Here’s a teaser for set #2. This baby, and the seven others (yes, there are eight) are a bit more than a day old. Click to enlarge for maximum cuteness.