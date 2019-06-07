Duck teaser

I still can’t believe that both broods of ducks are coexisting in the pond! I have two upcoming sets of photos, one of the half-grown brood of Katie, and the other of the new one. (I haven’t yet named the hen, as I think it would jinx things before the ducklings are a week old. Shoot me if I’m superstitious.) They’re keeping me busy, but I’m also doing various “intellectual” tasks, and serious posting will have to wait.
Here’s a teaser for set #2. This baby, and the seven others (yes, there are eight) are a bit more than a day old. Click to enlarge for maximum cuteness.
All things considered, these are lucky ducks.
Nice! PCC duck explosion….
Baby ducks. Can’t ever not be cute.
Dang, Honey shows up with a brood now, you’ll be busier than Lucy and Ethel manning the chocolate-factory conveyor belt.
Aaaaw ! That is, Mr Kukec, d a r l i n g
nostalgia !
And in re duckling noms and comestibles
utterly true !
Blue
Wonderful photo – saved it. I am desperately hoping there will be no momma territory battles. I saw it happen here on our creek and found it so worrisome – cause of unhappy outcome for some of the duckies.
Thanks for the new desktop pic!🤗
Wow! I am impressed! The females are not harassing each other? That is wonderful!!
Ducks are so cute!
MAXIMUM CUTENESS. CAN’T TAKE ANY MORE.
I think the infusion of more than the natural amount of noms has resulted in more than the natural amount of survivors, which is a good thing.