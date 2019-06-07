Duck teaser

I still can’t believe that both broods of ducks are coexisting in the pond! I have two upcoming sets of photos, one of the half-grown brood of Katie, and the other of the new one. (I haven’t yet named the hen, as I think it would jinx things before the ducklings are a week old. Shoot me if I’m superstitious.) They’re keeping me busy, but I’m also doing various “intellectual” tasks, and serious posting will have to wait.

Here’s a teaser for set #2. This baby, and the seven others (yes, there are eight) are a bit more than a day old. Click to enlarge for maximum cuteness.

10 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

    All things considered, these are lucky ducks.

    Reply
  2. Charles Sawicki
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 1:58 pm | Permalink

    Nice! PCC duck explosion….

    Reply
  3. Steve Gerrard
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 2:05 pm | Permalink

    Baby ducks. Can’t ever not be cute.

    Reply
  4. Ken Kukec
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 2:08 pm | Permalink

    Dang, Honey shows up with a brood now, you’ll be busier than Lucy and Ethel manning the chocolate-factory conveyor belt.

    Reply
    • Blue
      Posted June 7, 2019 at 2:31 pm | Permalink

      Aaaaw ! That is, Mr Kukec, d a r l i n g
      nostalgia !

      And in re duckling noms and comestibles
      utterly true !

      Blue

      Reply
  5. Glenda
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful photo – saved it. I am desperately hoping there will be no momma territory battles. I saw it happen here on our creek and found it so worrisome – cause of unhappy outcome for some of the duckies.

    Reply
  6. Mark R.
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

    Thanks for the new desktop pic!🤗

    Reply
  7. geckohale
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 4:53 pm | Permalink

    Wow! I am impressed! The females are not harassing each other? That is wonderful!!

    Ducks are so cute!

    Reply
  8. Muffy Ferro
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 5:32 pm | Permalink

    MAXIMUM CUTENESS. CAN’T TAKE ANY MORE.

    Reply
  9. ladyatheist
    Posted June 7, 2019 at 6:17 pm | Permalink

    I think the infusion of more than the natural amount of noms has resulted in more than the natural amount of survivors, which is a good thing.

    Reply

