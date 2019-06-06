Now there are eighteen

I got a call from the grounds people this morning that a bunch of students were trying to put ducklings in a box in front of the Anatomy Building next door. Since I heard this morning that a lone, tiny duckling was spotted in Botany Pond, I suspected that another brood had arrived. Sure enough, I found a bunch of well-meaning but baffled students trying to collect ducklings, with the mother quacking loudly nearby.
I told the students to stop trying to collect the babies and just herd the mother to the pond—the ducklings would follow. We did that and it was successful: the mother (who is not Honey) and EIGHT ducklings made it, though the babies were at first reluctant to join Mom in the water.
Now there are two broods, and Katie has, of course, started attacking the other hen. Nevertheless, I fed the new brood as best I could, and now there are two hens and 18 chicks in Botany Pond. This will not end well: I suspect that the new brood will be forced out of the pond and then perish trying to walk to another pond. I’ve alerted the University to see if the new brood can be removed, but I’m not hopeful.
So, here are eight newly hatched ducklings and a mother. This will be hard to handle.
I was told by another duck-watcher that he’s spotted Honey hanging around puddles on the Midway, but without babies. That, too, is sad.
This is turning into a first class soap opera.
All My Ducklings?
sub
Surely there can be more than one brood in a pond, right? I know the hens will be protective and aggressive to other hens, but ducks in the wild do not stake out entire ponds, do they? There also seems quite a difference in the chicks — this new group having hatched quite a bit later. Would Honey have produced a clutch if she had not located a suitable pond?
different ages as well by the look – Jerry’s grand-ducklings are a bit bigger ?
Too many ducks, too little water.
The Midway? ..an island?
I thought that the whole university campus was an island of (relative) sanity in the (relative) mania that is the city – whichever city, they’re all pretty interchangeable in this respect.
No, it is a big strip of grass running the length of the University along 59th Street. There are temporary pools of water there some time. I should go try to find Honey.
I hope thing work out and a better location is found for the second family. I know that they are not endangered, but, aside from the aesthetic argument, they perform an important role, especially in a city ecosystem.