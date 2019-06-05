We have contributions from three readers today, the first being Mark Jones, with some lovely blue butterflies. Mark’s notes:

The Common Blue butterflies (Polyommatus icarus) have been out in force in the last day or two here in West Sussex. Here are a few shots, including a mating pair. I’ve also included a couple of busy bees, but I’m afraid I’m no apiculturist so have no idea what sort they are. I think one may be a European honey bee (Apis mellifera) and the other a white-tailed bumble bee (Bombus lucorum)? [JAC: readers?]

And we have a cheeky (in both senses) Eastern chipmunk (Tamias striatus) from reader Don Bredes, who says, “This little guy expects to be fed every morning now at our place in Vermont, not understanding that the sunflower seeds are for the grosbeaks, buntings, and goldfinches. He’s like the party guest who stuffs his pockets with the hors d’oeuvres.”

Look at those stuffed cheeks!