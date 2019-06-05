Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ religious morality

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “zilch,” is one I like a lot, because it shows how a lot of “Biblical morality” really arises: as non-religious feelings justified post facto by scripture:
Absolutely agree — human beings can figure out right and wrong for themselves — nothing to do with whether it’s written down by anyone.
It’s not funny so much as documentary.
+1 🙂
I am currently reading The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism Is Un-American by the FFRF attorney Andrew Seidel.
It is excellent and brings out much about the founders and the publications (and private writings) of the time that make it very clear that the founders specifically eschewed any Xian influence on the formation of the USA (including the Declaration of Independence).
In this evening’s performance the role of Euthyphro will be performed by Jesus ‘n’ Mo, the role of Socrates by Barmaid.
It reminds me of the religious interference in reproductive rights. They are all over it and never turn back or even think what they are doing. In Colorado they reduced unwanted pregnancy by about 50 percent and also reduced abortions by over 60 percent by providing free IUDs.