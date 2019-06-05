Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ religious morality

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “zilch,” is one I like a lot, because it shows how a lot of “Biblical morality” really arises: as non-religious feelings justified post facto by scripture:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 5, 2019 at 8:15 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. Muffy Ferro
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 8:21 am | Permalink

    Absolutely agree — human beings can figure out right and wrong for themselves — nothing to do with whether it’s written down by anyone.

    Reply
  2. jeremy pereira
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    It’s not funny so much as documentary.

    Reply
  3. jblilie
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    I am currently reading The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism Is Un-American by the FFRF attorney Andrew Seidel.

    It is excellent and brings out much about the founders and the publications (and private writings) of the time that make it very clear that the founders specifically eschewed any Xian influence on the formation of the USA (including the Declaration of Independence).

    Reply
  4. Ken Kukec
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 8:39 am | Permalink

    In this evening’s performance the role of Euthyphro will be performed by Jesus ‘n’ Mo, the role of Socrates by Barmaid.

    Reply
  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 8:46 am | Permalink

    It reminds me of the religious interference in reproductive rights. They are all over it and never turn back or even think what they are doing. In Colorado they reduced unwanted pregnancy by about 50 percent and also reduced abortions by over 60 percent by providing free IUDs.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: