Duck teaser

The good mother Katie, cocking her head—my favorite pose for a mallard hen.

Tomorrow’s “readers’ wildlife” post will be on ducks, as I can’t resist showing pictures of my grandchildren.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 5, 2019 at 3:45 pm and filed under ducklings, ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. Muffy Ferro
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 4:01 pm | Permalink

    An intelligent looking duck.

    >

    Reply
  2. Rowena Kitchen
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 4:07 pm | Permalink

    You have some truly wonderful photos of your duck family members. When is the book coming out?

    Reply
  3. John A Hucul
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 4:12 pm | Permalink

    Great picture!

    Reply
  4. Frank Bath
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

    Great picture. I could reach out and touch her.

    Reply
  5. JohnH
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 4:19 pm | Permalink

    Great Picture!

    Reply
  6. Teresa Carson
    Posted June 5, 2019 at 4:42 pm | Permalink

    She is just darling! I think she likes you, Jerry, as she should since you feed her and her progeny, not to mention her mate!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: