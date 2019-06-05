Mainstream and social media report that depressed Dutch rape victim was legally euthanized. They were all wrong.

The idea of “euthanasia” is repugnant to many people because it conjures up images of the Nazi treatment of children and the genetically “unfit”, or of your grandmother being forcibly killed against her will. In fact, “assisted suicide,” as it’s also known, is legal in seven U.S. states and in eight countries or parts of them. I consider the responsible and legal implementation of assisted suicide as a sign of an enlightened society, to be used only when there are strict guidelines and the patient is suffering unbearably with a terminal condition (that condition includes depression and mental illnesses when they cannot be cured despite extensive efforts).
Assisted suicide for the incurably depressed is in fact legal in the Netherlands, but is not often used, and operates under strict rules. While it has been used (see here, for instance), it is quite rare, and in some cases having that option has made people who initially wanted to die decide to live.
Here is a summary the Dutch law from Wikipedia:
Netherlands is the first country in the world formally to legalise euthanasia. Physician-assisted suicide is legal under the same conditions as euthanasia. Physician-assisted suicide became allowed under the Act of 2001 which states the specific procedures and requirements needed in order to provide such assistance. Assisted suicide in the Netherlands follows a medical model which means that only doctors of patients who are suffering “unbearably without hope” are allowed to grant a request for an assisted suicide. The Netherlands allows people over the age of 12 to pursue an assisted suicide when deemed necessary.
The mental illness issue is controversial, as many people think that the severely depressed and suicidal should be forced to live unless they decide to kill themselves on their own. I disagree, as in some cases depression does cause unbearable misery and is incurable. In those circumstances, and with proper legal and medical restrictions, I feel that such people should be allowed medical intervention to die. I know others won’t agree with me, but I see no use in prolonging unbearable suffering. (You can say that the depressed person might get undepressed, but terminally ill patients have also been known to recover, and those with treated but chronic suicidal depression for years are unlikely to revert.)
At any rate, yesterday there were many reports in both the popular and social media yesterday that a depressed 17-year-old Dutch victim of rape, Noa Pothoven, was euthanized by Dutch doctors. In fact, this was not the case: doctors refused to euthanize her (she was anorexic, severely depressed, had tried to kill herself several times, and had been institutionalized and given medication—all without improvement). As the Twitter feed below reports (and some checking indicates that it’s apparently true), Pothoven was refused legal euthanasia. She decided to die by refusing all food and water, in effect going on a hunger strike, knowing that this would kill her.
What the doctors did was palliative care that involved not force-feeding her. Can you object to that? What is indisputable is that this is not euthanasia, but suicide, with doctors not intervening in a way that would have doubled her suffering. Again, this is not euthanasia, which requires direct action by doctors to take someone’s life.
But such is the opprobrium of even the word “euthanasia” that the Western press (but not the Dutch press) almost uniformly reported this as euthanasia via medical intervention. Here, for example, is a result of a Google search this morning for “Rape victim euthanized”. Every article here says that she used “legal euthanasia”:
And some screenshots from Google:
If you read some sources closely, like The Daily Beast, you get a sense that “legal euthanasia” wasn’t really going on here (but who reads beyond the headlines these days?). Nevertheless, even that venue, and the Washington Post, report it as “legal euthanasia”. From the Beast:
A 17-year-old Dutch girl chose to be euthanized at her home last week after she said the pain of being raped and molested as a child had become “unbearable.”
Noa Pothoven, from Arnhem, Netherlands, wrote in an Instagram post a day before her death that she breaths [sic] “but no longer lives.” Her sister confirmed her death on Sunday. The Dutch first legalized euthanasia in 2001, the same year that Pothoven was born.
“It’s finished. I have not really been alive for so long, I survive, and not even that… I will get straight to the point: within a maximum of 10 days I will die,” Pothoven wrote in her native Dutch on Saturday. “After years of battling and fighting, I am drained. I have quit eating and drinking for a while now, and after many discussions and evaluations, it was decided to let me go because my suffering is unbearable.”
That “within a maximum of ten days” is a clue that she was not going to be euthanized with an injection or drinking barbiturates: this is a time-frame for dying by refusing liquids. But the Beast still characterizes implies that it was legal euthanasia:
In her book [Pothoven’s book Winning or Learning], she wrote that she was sexually assaulted at a school party when she was 11 years old, and was raped by two men just three years later when she was 14 years old.
Her mother, Lisette, said at the time that her daughter’s book should be mandatory reading for social workers and those responsible for adolescent psychological care. She also publicly criticized the fragmented mental-health system in the Netherlands, calling the bureaucracy “maddening.”
Pothoven had previously sought services at the End of Life Clinic in The Hague, but was reportedly turned away due to her age. Children as young as 12 can legally seek to be euthanized in the Netherlands, but a doctor must first determine that the patient’s pain is unbearable before they can be accepted. Seven such cases were accepted between 2002 and 2015, according to Alliance Vita, an international association that aids individuals and policy makers dealing with bioethical issues.
The practice was intended for those suffering from terminal cancer and similar excruciating physical conditions, but the law also allows people suffering from severe psychological pain to seek euthanasia. It is limited to those with intact mental faculties and “unbearable and hopeless suffering.”
Under Dutch law, the patient must repeatedly ask to die, a second doctor must agree in writing that the death is justified, and a post-mortem panel, made up of a doctor, a jurist, and an ethics expert, have to confirm that those requirements have been met.
Even the Washington Post reported in its headline that there was euthanasia involved:
I can’t read the entire article (it’s behind a paywall at the screenshot link), but I notice that at the top of the report there is now a “clarification”: “An earlier version of this story reported that Pothoven’s death came via euthanasia. It is unclear whether doctors assisted in her death, though she earlier requested their help.”
Nevertheless, the worldwide media reported this as legal euthanasia. Besides The Daily Beast and the Washington Post, misreporting occurred by the Independent and a gazillion other sources (just do a Google search). In fact, it’s hard to find an accurate account of what happened. Even if they say she died after “requesting euthanasia,” which is formally correct, you’ll almost never see reports today that she died after refusing food and water. The corrections will start trickling in later—if ever.
A few places that got it right are here, here, and the Twitter feed below from Naomi O’Leary, a correspondent for POLITICO Europe.
Here is Pothoven with her book. She’s gone now, and it’s very sad, but I can’t say that she made the wrong decision.
The lesson is that even the mainstream press will hop on a story without proper vetting. And, of course, this was all over social media, reported as legal euthanasia with Pothoven being killed via medical intervention. That doesn’t seem to be the case, and though there’s a chance that I’m wrong and that she was euthanized, I would bet lots of money that the report of refusal to eat or drink is correct.
Reporters are simply not doing their job these days, and it’s even worse because, when I checked some of the sources above, none had retracted their claims of euthanasia or even cast then in doubt like the Post did. Such is the sensationalism of the word “euthanasia”, and the hunger for clicks by even reputable journalistic sites, that proper vetting wasn’t done. This misreporting is itself a story, but will you see that anywhere?
But there’s room for debate in the comments: do you think euthanasia should ever be allowed for those suffering from mental illness? And feel free to give your own take on when (if ever) euthanasia should be legal.
John Oliver presented a story on the death penalty. Part of that story was there is no painless or euphoric way to execute prisoners due to multiple factors such as types of drugs available.
It made me wonder what the difference between execution by lethal injection and euthanasia is. I surmised the difference for euthanasia is there are specific pharmaceuticals that are possibly expensive but ensure a pain-free experience, but for the prison system they don’t do that.
All you have to do is arrange for the air that the person breathes to have no oxygen in it and no carbon dioxide. It’s the carbon dioxide concentration the alerts your brain to the possibility of suffocation. So you can kill people painlessly simply by putting them in an atmosphere of pure nitrogen.
Michael Portillo tried it (only up to a point) in his documentary about finding a humane method of execution.
Oh come on. People kill themselves cheaply, painlessly, and even euphorically all the time — it’s called the “opioid epidemic”.
I’d trust John Oliver as far as I can throw him.
I’ve euthanized a lot of animals, all relatively painlessly.
Oliver’s point was not that it can’t be done (as you note it happens all the time), but that it can’t be done legally because the companies that manufacture the drugs have purpose exclusions and won’t sell them to states for executions. So they have taken to making their own, which doesn’t work out well. Also trained medical staff are prohibited from taking part, which is also “problematic”. It was a pretty grim piece but worth a look.
Euthanasia is when they come for you.
Suicide is when you go to them.
It seems it is difficult to even find articles in the Dutch news. The big news papers do not seem to be reporting it (a quick search only gave me two articles; one at a newspaper, AD, and another at a magazine, Linda).
There is an interview with her from December in “De Gelderlander” which is very gripping, in a sense. It really sounds like for a long, long time she was not able to get the help she might have needed, and it makes me wonder to what extent that made things worse.
For a long time, her parents also did not know what had happened to her, why she suddenly became anorexic. It’s a really sad tale.
Going on a hunger strike must be a terrible way to go, also for those around you.
Is that interview online? I’d be interested in reading even a machine translation.
Here is the link to the interview:
https://www.gelderlander.nl/home/noa-16-uit-arnhem-is-nu-al-klaar-met-haar-verwoeste-leven~a01a7bd1/
As it goes – The lie gets around the world in 5 minutes but the truth is still in bed.
This is the new Donald Trump form of journalism and also part of our instant on line get the story out regardless. No one pays for getting it wrong. For democracy to go down the tubes, the same must take place with journalism.
Why is Euthanasia so much different for other animals than for people. Oh, don’t tell me, I’ll guess religion.
The correct usage of terminology is extremely important regarding end of life issues. Colorado passed Proposition 106 in 2016, namely, ‘Access to Medical Aid in Dying.”
https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/medical-aid-dying
Yes, there are strict guidelines for someone to utilize ‘Medical Aid in Dying.’ One such guideline is ‘Medically able to Make One’s Own Decisions.’
Having served for many years on a hospital ethics committee, it is necessary to move away from such terms as ‘assisted suicide,’ ‘euthanasia’ and the like.
‘Futile Care’ is a common and challenging issue faced by doctors and medical staff.
Hah, but futile care is what you do before you give up and euthanize them. So what’s the new euphemism for the actual act of killing?
Tangential to the story, but: I can’t say I like the term ‘mainstream media’ at all. In my opinion, this is a dirty word now, soiled through its derogatory use by the extreme right who use it to undermine trust in any facts, so they can tell people whatever is opportune for their dirty game.
As old Wittgenstein said, the meaning of a word is determined by its use. And the way this term is used now is predominantly in the context mentioned above.
Here’s a pdf of the full WaPo article. It starts with a clarification. https://www.dropbox.com/s/xfublt9ki2lq6sn/Pothoven_WaPo.pdf?dl=1
Oh, hell yes. The thing that makes a party worth going to is the knowledge you can walk away whenever you want. People should be deemed to have complete autonomy over their own bodies, including the right to snuff it when the time comes.
I’ve got no desire to walk away anytime soon, but I can imagine there might come a time and circumstances when I’d long for quiescence; if I ever thought the ability to do so was going to be denied me permanently, I’d be tempted to snuff it right now. I can think of few fates worse than to be trapped in a persistent vegetative state, like that poor woman Terri Schiavo, only to have your destiny fought over by others — or, even worse, to have a conscious mind trapped inside a non-functioning body whose life you’re powerless to extinguish, like the Johnny who got his gun during WW1.
Being trapped in a persistent state of mental illness would be nearly as bad.
I agree. Unfortunately, in the US we seem to be far from enlightened on this issue. Even where assisted suicide is legal, it’s (AFAIK) not available for those with locked-in syndrome and similar “non-terminal” illnesses, which I agree seem like the worst things imaginable.
In the process of establishing a justification for euthanasia, it will benefit everyone involved. Euthanasia should be available to anyone who seeks it, like counseling. The process will help family member come to grips that their loved one can no longer manage, or, perhaps, in the case of psychological trauma the process will cause the victim to opt out of euthanasia.
I see no disadvantages to euthanasia when it becomes a procedural therapy that gathers information, allows time for comprehension, rather than inevitable termination.
Pothoven had a lot going on beyond chronic depression (Dysthymia), including PTSD, anorexia, and severe self-cutting — a photo showed horrific scars on her arm — confirmed by her memoir’s full title:
Anorexia is itself a form of protracted suicide. My friend worked as a therapist at a clinic for ‘late-stage’ anorexics. She said the long-term recovery rate was close to nil, with success being measured in keeping the patient alive another six months. The life expectancy of an anorexic is age 25.
Pothoven and her mother complained no effective treatment programs were available. I have no information to assess that complaint. Perhaps clinicians merely addressed the surface symptoms without searching for the underlying etiology. But it’s likely that no protocol would’ve made a difference for this individual. Also SSRIs, commonly prescribed for depression, can especially in teenagers, increase suicidal ideation.
As we learn more about brain science, *some* schools of mental health care have grown more effective, with therapies like CBT that manage, instead of futile attempts to cure. Often, though, the sufferer has built such an elaborate, harmful yet internally self-consistent world of ideation and behavior, that nothing nor no one can break through.
I’m concerned the narrative is being promoted with this story that severe traumatic experiences like Pothoven’s necessarily destroy one’s life. Obviously, many people with similar trauma go on to lead healthy, happy lives. Perhaps earlier, intensive intervention may have helped Pothoven. But she may also have been predisposed to respond this way, and any number of paths would’ve led her to self-harming, suicidal ideation, and unending misery.
Addendum: I see that Pothoven’s dysthymia was described as “medication resistant”, and she’d undergone Electro Convulsion Therapy which, despite it’s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest bad rep, has been rediscovered as effective in some cases.
Pothoven also alluded to struggling with ‘perfectionism’ before her assaults.
https://heavy.com/news/2019/06/noa-pothoven/
I understand people’s extreme hesitance where euthanasia is concerned. When you consider how high the costs of end of life care are, not to mention that of nursing homes before that, it’s not hard to picture a world in which people were pressured into it, either explicitly or because they might feel like a burden on their families. It’s worth remembering, I think, that our healthcare system is extremely convoluted with many different players at each level, and any time you risk creating an unintentional incentive somewhere in that tangled mess, you’re playing with fire. There have been so many scandals already uncovered that went on for years unnoticed – incentives by HMOs to deny care and the opioid crisis come immediately to mind, but I’m sure there are others.
That said, I think in some cases forcing someone to live out a long degenerative disease really amounts to torture. If you simulated the conditions of many degenerative diseases in a prison, for example, you would most certainly be tried for just that – torture. That we demand people end their lives slowly, in gruesome circumstances, as they go through the pain of losing their dignity in front of their loved ones, strikes me as depraved.
In this particular case, I do think they should have insisted on a feeding tube for the teenager in question. Depression in one’s teenage years, when hormones are changing and the brain is still developing, is really not indicative of one’s adult life. Seventeen is not old enough to make a fully informed decision on such a matter. And I know this may sound hypocritical given what I said above, as I’m sure her depression was also a torturous situation – but there is a difference when recovery is very much possible. Little ones with childhood cancers, for example, have to go through so much for recovery – but it’s a very different picture when you know they can recover.
Pothoven had been on a feeding tube at times.
5150’ing, hospitalizing, and force-feeding and anorexic is but a desperate temporary measure to prevent imminent starvation. Once out of immediate danger, they are released and will begin again.
Maybe, maybe not – I think that is a decision for when they are an adult. I had two family members with significant anorexia requiring at least one hospitalization in each case for significant health issues. They both stabilized past their mid-twenties. They probably wouldn’t be counted in any studies of eating disorders as they never officially admitted to them, that I know of, but their weights were low enough to cause issues with major organ functioning.
An aside – I think treatment for anorexia has suffered due to the fact that people have hung on to a psychoanalytic model for so long. Something about young girls becoming increasingly frail and waif-like is romanticized and, in my opinion, even a bit fetishized in our culture, and I feel like people with eating disorders have every weird *ss story out there projected on to them. This has not been the case for issues such as OCD, panic attacks, bipolar disorder, autism, etc., etc. I know that personally, I have loved food all my life and never had an issue with eating until about three months ago, when I assume my bloodstream filled up with GDF15 from the little guy occupying real estate in my belly. Entirely biochemical, but my relationship with food changed so fast – just the idea of looking at it, being around it, and so on. Even colors or patterns that *remind me of certain foods are aversive. I feel like research into eating disorders spent too much time running down romanticized blind alleys and hasn’t done enough research into biochemical issues.
“… do you think euthanasia should ever be allowed for those suffering from mental illness?”
Well, we have a nation with >47,000 suicides in 2017 and the rate is rising. If there were a process, perhaps some could get needed help.
This would be an interesting case study. Who was the first to frame it as a euthenasia story, or imply that she had been euthenized? Track down that person and get them to explain themselves. Was there a deliberate aim to spread misinformation? If so, why? If it could be done, that would be a story worth pursuing.
The headlines were misleading in another way: ‘Rape Victim, 17, Euthanized’ implies an immediate & recent chain of events.
For the record, you can bypass most News media paywalls by using an “incognito” or “private browsing” window or whatever verbiage your browser uses.
They use a cookie to track how many articles you’ve read within a specific time period. Those private methods don’t transmit a cookie so they don’t know how many articles you’ve already read.
That said obviously if you’re doing it all the time then just subscribe (I have to WaPo and NY Times). But for a one off- meh.