Ammonite (and a bunch of other stuff) found in Burmese amber

This find, which was reported in May in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (click screenshot below for free paper with Unpaywall app; pdf is here, and reference is at bottom) is important not because it gives us a bit of stunning biological knowledge, but because it poses a conundrum: how did an ammonite (a shelled cephalopod and member of a now extinct group) get trapped in amber, which is fossilized tree resin? Ammonites were all marine organisms, while resin comes from trees, which of course grow on land. (The amber also has some marine snails.)

Further, the lump of resin, which is about 100 million years old, contains a number of terrestrial creatures as well: a spider, mites, beetles, a millipede, and so on. How could such a mixture have formed? I’ll show the creatures first and then give the authors’ speculations at the end, so this post be short. First, the paper:

The amber came from a famous amber-mining site in Myanmar, and isn’t that big: the piece examined is 33 mm long, 9.55 mm wide, and 29 mm high, weighing only about 6 grams—that’s 1.3, 0.4, and 1.1 inches respectively, weighing 0.2 ounces. But that small piece contained a wealth of life. Here’s what the whole thing looked like, and you can see the ammonite at lower right (scale bar is 5 mm):

Using a variety of microscopic techniques, they found these things in it (most pictured below):

One ammonite, which was abraded a bit and filled with sand (you can see it in the first picture). This indicates that the ammonite was dead when it was trapped by the resin and later fossilized. The authors identified the ammonite as a juvenile of the genus Puzosia, and, since its occurrence has been dated from other sediments, also dates the amber at about 100 million years old. This is a rare case of amber being dated from the creatures within it.

Here’s figure showing the ammonite (note the sand and broken shell); I’ve added the caption from the paper:

Four isopods. Isopods are crustaceans that can be marine, freshwater, or terrestrial organisms (on land they’re called “pillbugs”). Two of these appear to be terrestrial and one marine or intertidal. Here they are, with caption:

Four marine gastropods, shown below:

22 mites

One spider

Eight true flies (Diptera)

Two beetles

One cockroach

A millipede

And a partridge in a pear tree (only kidding. . .)

These are all of course terrestrial organisms.

Here are some of those fauna with a caption (from Figure 5 of the paper):

Okay, so here’s the big question: How die both sea creatures and terrestrial creatures get fossilized together in one bit of amber?

The authors give three possibilities (this is my paraphrase of what they say):

1.) There were resin-producing trees (most amber-source trees are confers) growing near a beach. Resin dripped from a tree, trapping the terrestrial stuff as it flowed down the trunk, and then landed on the sand, which had marine gastropod shells and the ammonite shell. The resin was subsequently fossilized. This is supported by the fact that the ammonite is filled with coarse shell sand and had already been abraded, as it would be if it were washed up on a beach (many ammonites inhabited shallow near-shore waters). The amber also contains sand, as if it had dripped on a beach. 2.) A tsunami flooded trees growing near the ocean, bringing with it marine shells that went into globs of resin that already had trapped terrestrial invertebrates. This seems unlikely because, as the authors note, “resin barely solidifies when submerged in water”. Resin that turns into amber has already hardened, and this wouldn’t be the case if this second hypothesis were true. 3.) A tropical storm blew both seashells and sand inland into a forest, and then scenario #1 would apply. The authors consider this unlikely because, were this true, we would presumably have found more bits of amber containing marine organisms. Yet we have almost none.

Of course we don’t know which possibility is true, but what is clear is that the ammonite was dead when it went into the resin.

Whatever happened, this is a unique piece of amber, and would be worth thousands of dollars on the open market. Fortunately for science, though, it’s been deposited in the Linpoge Amber Museum in Shanghai, China.

_______________________

Yu, T., R. Kelly, L. Mu, A. Ross, J. Kennedy, P. Broly, F. Xia, H. Zhang, B. Wang, and D. Dilcher. 2019. An ammonite trapped in Burmese amber. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 116:11345-11350.