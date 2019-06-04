Readers’ wildlife photos

Be sure to send in your good wildlife photos, as I can always use more.

Today’s batch is from regular contributor Joe Dickinson, whose notes and IDs are indented:

Here are some photos from a recent trip over to Pinnacles National Park in central California.  Unfortunately, this time we did not see the condors for which the park has become known since they were introduced a few years ago.

California quail (Callipepla californica) were abundant, always in pairs but no chicks yet.

This young rattlesnake is probably Crotalus oreganus, the western rattlesnake.

I believe this is a western fence lizard (Sceloporus occidentalis).

There has been much talk here in California of the “superbloom” following a wet winter and spring.  The California poppy (Eschscholzia californica) is always prominent at this time of year in Pinnacles, but maybe they were especially showy this year.

Finally, here is a bit of the scenery from which the park takes its name.

 

3 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 4, 2019 at 8:03 am | Permalink

    The last pic looks like a lizard resting their neck on a rock picking up some sun.

    Reply
  2. Terry Sheldon
    Posted June 4, 2019 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    Thanks for the great photos! Just out of curiosity is the young rattlesnake dead? There appears to be blood on the ground to the left of its head and there seems to be an insect climbing up its nose.

    Reply
  3. Avis James
    Posted June 4, 2019 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    Thanks!

    Reply

