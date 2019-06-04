Baby hippo’s first aquatic outing

From the Dallas Zoo via reader Michael, we have a video posted on May 31. I seem to remember that baby hippos are born underwater and can swim before they walk, so if that’s true this is not the first time the baby was actually in water. It’s the first time in the public habitat. And it’s ineffably cute. I am dragging and dispirited today, so this is what you get. Tomorrow, if anyone’s in the mood for a science post, I have a fossil ammonite in amber to tell you about. Ammonites are marine creatures, while amber is fossilized tree resin. Figure out how that happened? You have about 19 hours to formulate an answer.
At least you can learn several biological facts:
1.) There are two species of hippo: the common hippo (this one), Hippopotamus amphibius, common in sub-Saharan Africa, and the pygmy hippo, Choeropsis liberiensis or Hexaprotodon liberiensis, which is in a different genus. Pygmy hippos have a much more limited distribution, and are found only in Liberia, the Ivory Coast, and Guinea.
2.) Hippos are the closest living relative of whales, with their common ancestor splitting from that of all modern whales about 53 million years ago.
Okay, here’s the short but endearing video. While adult hippos are interesting, baby hippos are ineffably cute (remember Fiona?) The YouTube notes:
ooooh! I saw that PNAS paper on the ammonite. They found isopods and gastropods (some marine) in the amber too. Fascinating. Very much looking forward to your take on it.
If the ammonite is preserved in amber, I’ll assume it is a small one, and not a giant one. Since they co-existed with dinosaurs, perhaps a pterosaur or primitive bird caught one, flew over a forest, and dropped it.
If it is fossilized and in amber, then I would guess that it fossilized naturally in the sea bed, then the area was uplifted and eroded. A forest eventually developed in the area, and an exposed fossil was covered in sap.
My guess: the tree was knocked down in a storm, or hit by lightning, and landed in the ocean.
If we could float like that, would not have had to learn how to swim. And look at what they can do with the ears.
Did I see nursing underwater? Just like whales.
I love hippos! I’m already a big follower of Fiona, the hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo 2 years ago. We drove from Chicago to Ohio to see her this past Summer.