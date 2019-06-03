Why is everyone angry at red-light cameras?

A few years ago, Chicago installed red-light cameras and speeding cameras along the roads, which would automatically record your license plate and a photograph of the violation along with your ticket for about $100. It’s hard to fight these things, but in both cases I think I did transgress both times, not coming to a complete stop while turning right on red (as I recall), though I’m not 100% sure about my speeding violation as there’s no way to check the machine. One thing is for sure, though: I’ve been a lot more careful about speeding and coming to a complete stop before turning right on red. It may not be because I believe in a 25-mph speed limit on a major road in Chicago, but because I don’t want to get caught. But the results are the same, whatever the motivation: more people obey the law.

So why are so many people incensed about these cameras? They do work: I heard on the NBC News last night that installing red-light cameras has reduced crashes in major American cities by 21%. It’s not really a violation of your privacy, either, for if there was a cop rather than a camera, you’d have no argument. (Street cameras with facial recognition are, however, a different issue.) Yet although about 24 states have such cameras, 11 have prohibited them, including Texas, whose governor (see below) has just signed a bill ending them on September 1:

I just signed the law that bans red light cameras in Texas. #txlege pic.twitter.com/AyF28hxGwO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 1, 2019

Here’s an article on the law from NBC 5 in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas:

Like most Americans, I resent these cameras, but I can’t figure out why I do. Here are some possible reasons:

1.) They make a lot of money for the state. That’s true, but so what? You should be culpable if you violate the law. 2.) Americans see them as unfair because (as NBC says), the camera automatically assumes you’re guilty. That is an empirical question: do the cameras lie? That could easily be tested, and if they don’t lie, then you’re guilty. The problem is that sometimes they will lie, as nothing is 100% accurate, and you have no recourse if they did in your case. That is, they automatically assume you’re guilty, violating the presumption of innocence. That, however, doesn’t make me upset. In both of my case I think I almost certainly did violate the rules. 3.) Sometimes they punish people for stopping in a pedestrian crosswalk rather than just running a red light. Well, too bad: that’s also a violation. 4.) Somebody else was driving your car when the violation was committed, but the person to whom the car is registered must pay. This is the grounds on which Texas eliminated the cameras, but really, you will know if someone else was driving the car, as the date and time was recorded, and presumably you can dun whomever was driving for the fine. 5.) This may be a major reason why I and other people don’t like the intrusion: sometimes we think we should be able to break the law without getting caught, especially by a mechanical device rather than a cop. That is, we resent being monitored, like the inhabitants of Singapore, for constant adherence to the law, and part of our “freedom” means occasional freedom to violate the law without penalty.

None of these are really good reasons to oppose red-light and speeding cameras, but #5 comes closest to the reason I feel aggrieved. What do you think?