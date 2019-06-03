Why is everyone angry at red-light cameras?

A few years ago, Chicago installed red-light cameras and speeding cameras along the roads, which would automatically record your license plate and a photograph of the violation along with your ticket for about $100. It’s hard to fight these things, but in both cases I think I did transgress both times, not coming to a complete stop while turning right on red (as I recall), though I’m not 100% sure about my speeding violation as there’s no way to check the machine. One thing is for sure, though: I’ve been a lot more careful about speeding and coming to a complete stop before turning right on red. It may not be because I believe in a 25-mph speed limit on a major road in Chicago, but because I don’t want to get caught. But the results are the same, whatever the motivation: more people obey the law.
So why are so many people incensed about these cameras? They do work: I heard on the NBC News last night that installing red-light cameras has reduced crashes in major American cities by 21%. It’s not really a violation of your privacy, either, for if there was a cop rather than a camera, you’d have no argument. (Street cameras with facial recognition are, however, a different issue.) Yet although about 24 states have such cameras, 11 have prohibited them, including Texas, whose governor (see below) has just signed a bill ending them on September 1:
Here’s an article on the law from NBC 5 in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas:
Like most Americans, I resent these cameras, but I can’t figure out why I do. Here are some possible reasons:
1.) They make a lot of money for the state. That’s true, but so what? You should be culpable if you violate the law.
2.) Americans see them as unfair because (as NBC says), the camera automatically assumes you’re guilty. That is an empirical question: do the cameras lie? That could easily be tested, and if they don’t lie, then you’re guilty. The problem is that sometimes they will lie, as nothing is 100% accurate, and you have no recourse if they did in your case. That is, they automatically assume you’re guilty, violating the presumption of innocence. That, however, doesn’t make me upset. In both of my case I think I almost certainly did violate the rules.
3.) Sometimes they punish people for stopping in a pedestrian crosswalk rather than just running a red light. Well, too bad: that’s also a violation.
4.) Somebody else was driving your car when the violation was committed, but the person to whom the car is registered must pay. This is the grounds on which Texas eliminated the cameras, but really, you will know if someone else was driving the car, as the date and time was recorded, and presumably you can dun whomever was driving for the fine.
5.) This may be a major reason why I and other people don’t like the intrusion: sometimes we think we should be able to break the law without getting caught, especially by a mechanical device rather than a cop. That is, we resent being monitored, like the inhabitants of Singapore, for constant adherence to the law, and part of our “freedom” means occasional freedom to violate the law without penalty.
None of these are really good reasons to oppose red-light and speeding cameras, but #5 comes closest to the reason I feel aggrieved. What do you think?
I have family members living in Fort Worth. The cameras there are not set properly; that is, drivers who make a left turn are penalized if the light turns yellow or red as the turn is made. My brother (who is a very careful driver) now avoids one intersection because he knows he will get a ticket there. It seems like it would be easier and wiser to reset the system than to get rid of the cameras altogether. I think the cameras are great if they’re programmed properly.
I think it’s contested whether they actually reduce accidents. Here, FYI, but not for posting if you prefer, are examples of studies to the contrary but a researchers who may have less of a vested interest:
https://phys.org/news/2018-07-red-light-cameras-dont-traffic-accidents.html
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2017-06-traffic-light-controlled-intersections-fatal-accidents.html
I simply don’t like being monitored for my behavior – especially by a robot. I think I also identify with #5, especially when it comes to a deserted intersection in the middle of the night when rolling through a stop doesn’t seem like it deserves punishment – which identifies my real feeling that a robotic system offers no leniency or reasonable exception.
I agree that number five is the most salient. But it is not so much about “getting caught” as being about to use one’s own judgement.
There is a scene in a movie that I like wherein, in the middle of a flat desert landscape where one can see for miles in every direction, on a dirt road without curbs or sidewalk, there is a traffic light. In the scene a driver comes to a stop and waits… in the middle of this desolate landscape, for the light to change because it’s the law.
What we want is the power to exercise our own judgement, especially where the law is simply a safeguard, not a question of right and wrong.
I saw that on the news yesterday as well. Cannot really figure why people seem to be so against this. I say put up more cameras and put them everywhere. Maybe they will catch more of the many shooters all over the city that seem to get away. And anything that makes people drive better is good. I have never had a ticket in my life. No cameras, I guess?
1) Many cities shorten the yellow light in order to create more red light runners and get more revenue.
“the city of Fremont, California, pledged it would refund at least $490,000 in tickets to drivers after it was revealed that for a period of time in 2016, yellow-light times at two key intersections were shorted from 4.7 to 4 seconds, driving an increase in tickets”
https://www.salon.com/2017/04/05/this-may-have-happened-to-you-revenue-hungry-cities-mess-with-traffic-lights-to-write-more-tickets_partner/
2) Red light cameras increase the number of accidents because people slam their breaks and get rear-ended.
“The North Carolina researchers documented an increase of 40 percent in accidents in red-light camera intersections, with a corresponding increase in the number of accidents with possible injuries.”
https://www.hg.org/legal-articles/unintended-consequences-red-light-cameras-might-cause-traffic-accidents-19125
Two reasons that I’m aware of, which may or may not be entirely valid.
1) Cities will reduce the time of the yellow light significantly, in order to generate more revenue from red light runners. In other words, changing the rules, to generate revenue. One place I’m aware of set the red light to an excessively long time, late at night. A single car on the road, with no other traffic, would still have to wait 5 minutes for a green light. The city made a ton of money until complaints made the city council get involved and change it.
2) Some accidents are decreased in some areas, but other accidents (rear-end collisions for example) generally increase. And some areas experience a general increase in accidents after the cameras.
https://www.newsday.com/long-island/politics/red-light-cameras-nassau-county-1.19080982
https://www.govtech.com/public-safety/Red-Light-Cameras-Generate-Revenue-Controversy.html
Would it be different if the camera recorded the plate in order to charge a toll? It is still “monitoring” vehicles, and we know it is always there, but I assume there’s no monitoring going on, it’s limited to a practical use – billing in the case of a motorist to increase efficiency.
The stop light camera – mmmm, What is the intention of it? To bust drivers, or – since we know it is there – to incentivize safer driving? Because if cars drive through red lights there’s going to be accidents – and big costs associated with accidents.
I agree with you as long the cameras are incapable of being used to violate people’s privacy, e.g. by being set to record the license plate of everyone passing.
Many police cameras – perhaps not these – are also used to watch for stolen cars, and that’s a fine thing, but they way they do it is to record the movements of every vehicle, and that database is searched for the license plates of cars reported to be stolen. Of course, the data once accumulated can be and occasionally is abused.
A better way would be to push the list of stolen license plates to the cameras, which would only record the passage of vehicles on the list.
That’s my only objection to the cameras as commonly implemented.
It is kind of funny really, people don’t like the intrusion of the camera in their life. But they are okay with Facebook and Google and their cell phones taking away everything but the kitchen sink.
I suppose it could be:
a) A lot of people don’t make that link between the 2 forms of surveillance, despite the social media one probably being far more intrusive and having a far more significant effect on our lives,
b) We feel that at least we’re getting something in return for the spying antics of social media companies.
Item 5 is similar to the feeling generated in the UK by speed cameras. People feel justified in insisting on knowing *where* the cameras are, saying it’s underhand for them to be hidden. Why? The implicit assumption can only be that people feel they have a natural right to violate speed limits and simply want to know where the cameras are so they can avoid getting caught by them, then speed up again afterwards. It’s an attitude I struggle to comprehend, or to sympathize with.
Traffic cameras are not very sporting, its like hunting with traps, shooting fish in a barrel, it should be immoral if its not. The government has enough power and manpower to take down people committing traffic violations without surveillance cameras on every intersection.
Americans want some wiggle room, with most people getting what they deserve, but on occasion, someone walking on “reasonable doubt” or similar grounds.