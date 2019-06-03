Mark Sturtevant sent in a “Spot the. . . ” photo (click to enlarge). I’ll reveal the elusive phasmid at noon Chicago time. Mark’s notes (and yes, abide by his Rool). I think this one is rated “hard.”

Can you spot the walking stick? Late last summer I found a large walking stick, and of course I thought immediately that the readers of WEIT, who like a challenge, would enjoy trying to find something that has evolved to Not Be Seen. So I placed her in this perfect place and took a picture. She is in there in plain sight… somewhere. So tell the boss you will be late for work. Or tell the spouse you need to stay late for work because you need to Spot the Walking Stick.

THE ONE AND ONLY ROOL: Please do not divulge the location once you find her! Rejoice, but don’t reveal.