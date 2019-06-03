Mark Sturtevant sent in a “Spot the. . . ” photo (click to enlarge). I’ll reveal the elusive phasmid at noon Chicago time. Mark’s notes (and yes, abide by his Rool). I think this one is rated “hard.”
Can you spot the walking stick? Late last summer I found a large walking stick, and of course I thought immediately that the readers of WEIT, who like a challenge, would enjoy trying to find something that has evolved to Not Be Seen. So I placed her in this perfect place and took a picture. She is in there in plain sight… somewhere. So tell the boss you will be late for work. Or tell the spouse you need to stay late for work because you need to Spot the Walking Stick.THE ONE AND ONLY ROOL: Please do not divulge the location once you find her! Rejoice, but don’t reveal.
Dammit. Blew it up to full screen size and I still can’t see it.
Sure this is the right photo? 😉
cr
I’m flummoxed.
I see lots of sticks but no walking sticks.
Whoa…super hard.
Without a walkin’ stick, Pops and the Mills Brothers would go insane:
I’m pretty almost maybe sure that I may possibly have spotted it. But I’m not definite. Or am I?
One way to be sure: sticks don’t have antennae. That was the confirming giveaway for me.
15 minutes and…. nothing.
6 or 7 minutes…maybe. If so, pretty nefarious “view” to make it hard.
Found her!
Rejoicing mutely, I am.
I’m 99% certain that I can rejoice but will hold off until the reveal.
I don’t see any kind of mobility assistance device in this photo.