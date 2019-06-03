Here’s the walking stick!

Did you spot it? First I’ll show the original photo, then Mark’s reveal.

Mark’s reveal and notes:

Here she is! I also include another picture of her in the hand. The species is Diapheromera femorata.

  1. Ant 🐜 (@antallan) 🇬🇧🇪🇺
    Oh, not one of these then?

    🐜

  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Very good!

  3. Mark R.
    When I first saw the photo, I knew I wouldn’t find it. I looked for a while and nothing. Thanks for the reveal.

  4. merilee
    You know it8s a girl?

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Yes. The abdomen and the markings on the legs are different between males and females.

