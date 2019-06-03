Here’s the walking stick!

Did you spot it? First I’ll show the original photo, then Mark’s reveal.
Mark’s reveal and notes:
Here she is! I also include another picture of her in the hand. The species is Diapheromera femorata.
Oh, not one of these then?
🐜
Very good!
When I first saw the photo, I knew I wouldn’t find it. I looked for a while and nothing. Thanks for the reveal.
You know it8s a girl?
Yes. The abdomen and the markings on the legs are different between males and females.