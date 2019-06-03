Gregory Paul on the rise of nonbelief in the U.S.: it’s happening faster than you think

This article by Gregory Paul in the new journal Essays in the Philosophy of Humanism (click on screenshot for pdf) argues, based on polling data, that the proportion of Americans who are atheists is rising by 5-10% a decade, leading to the conclusion that within a century America will comprise mainly nonbelievers. (Note that the essay is not written very well and has a lot of typos; it may be a draft.)
Of course we know about the rise of “nones”: Americans not formally affiliated with a church A 2015 Pew poll estimated that American “nones” rose from 16% to 23% in only 7 years—between 2007 and 2014. Pew notes that in their survey, “nones” comprised “people who self-identify as atheists or agnostics, as well as those who say their religion is nothing in particular’”. While many of these might still believe in a higher power or a deity, I count these, as does Paul, as nonbelievers. The Pew link also shows that the proportion who say their religion is “nothing in particular” among all nones is also declining while atheists and agnostics within that category are increasing.
Those data are in line with Paul’s thesis that nonbelief increases 10% per decade, which he bases on several surveys.
What, unfortunately, did not catch the public’s eye the same year was the more remarkable result from the lesser known RedC’s “Global Index of Religion and Atheism” (http://www.scribd.com/document/136318147/Win-gallup-International-Global-Index-of-Religiosity-and-Atheism-2012). They recorded that Americans who deemed themselves religious nosedived from 73% in 2005 to 60% in 2012 – ouch for the churches.
That result was not a statistical oddity, as verified by another event little noticed even in the atheist community, next year the Harris survey released next “Americans’ Belief in God, Miracles and Heaven Declines: Belief in Darwin’s Theory Rises” (http://www.harrisinteractive.com/NewsRoom/HarrisPolls/tabid/447/ctl/ReadCustom%20Default/mid/1508/ArticleId/1353/Default.aspx). It measured a consistent rise in four pollings from 2007 to 2013 who did not consider themselves very or somewhat religious from 31 to 42%. Three World Value Survey results track the nons rising from a fifth to a third in a little over a decade.
So three surveys showed an extraordinary tenth of the total population losing their religion in just ten years in the nation that was supposed to never lose its religion.
Furthermore, a 2015 Pew report (http://www.pewforum.org/2015/05/12/americas-changing-religious-landscape) again observed a rise of the unaffiliated at a decadal rate of about a tenth of Americans, to nearly a quarter of the population.
In 2016 the Public Religion Research Institute (https://www.prri.org/research/prri-rns-poll-nones-atheist-leaving-religion) produced nearly the same result. And this year, ABCNews/Washington Post (https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/protestants-decline-religion-sharply-shifting-religious-landscape-poll/story?id=54995663) measured a one in ten rise in those who lack religion in about a decade and a half. Starting in 2015 the annual Latter Day Saint based American Family Survey is tracking a one or more percent rise in nones each year, and finds that only 43% of Americans consider being religious a core part of their identity (http://religionnews.com/2018/12/10/religion-declining-in-importance-for-many-americans-especially-for-millennials) – in view of such stats continuing to label America a religious nation rings increasingly hollow; although it remains more theistic than most or all other advanced democracies.
So we have seven polling organizations agreeing that freethinking Americans who are not interested in religion or theism are currently going up by around one out of ten of residents in about a decade. That gross value is not, therefore, a statistical fluke limited to one or even two samples. One way or another it is real pattern. The next question is what is actually happening.
Paul considers several alternatives, including that the pattern isn’t real, but in fact it’s more likely that the increase in nonbelief is even more rapid than the surveys show, as people are loath to assert that they’re nonbelievers. Along with this comes an increase in those who reject creationism and theistic evolution, accepting purely naturalistic evolution. Paul suggests, as I have, that efforts to convert those who reject evolution into those who accept it are not very effective, and it’s better simply to wait for the inevitable rise in secularism that will bring an equally inevitable rise in acceptance of evolution. That’s because once you give up your faith, the main impediment to rejecting evolution—religious belief—is gone.
Why is this happening? Secularism has almost gone to completion in parts of Europe, including Scandinavia and Iceland, and is proceeding apace here. It seems to be a trend in all Western countries save, perhaps, parts of South America. Here are some reasons Paul suggests (I’ve paraphrased them and added my take).
- The rise of science, which makes supernatural explanations untenable or hard to believe.
- An increase in people reading the Bible, which, if you read that book rationally, is a great eraser of faith. But Paul gives no evidence that Bible-reading is on the rise.
- The development of middle-class prosperity via industrialization and capitalization. Paul, oddly enough, sees this effect as drawing people away from church attendance and into open-on-Sunday chains like Walmart. I think that while the connection between rising well-being and rising secularism (adumbrated a while back by Marx) is real, it’s more likely to happen through the elimination of a need for the supernatural when you have money, healthcare, and other perquisites that reduce your need to accept a god.
- A self-perpetuating system whereby atheists bring up their children as nonbelievers. That itself wouldn’t increase the proportion of nonbelievers in the U.S. unless we’re outbreeding the faithful, but there may be a ratchet effect whereby the more atheists there are, the more become public, encouraging others to either become nonbelievers or to confess their nonbelief. This, to Paul, is the key to making America a secular nation.
As for what we can do to increase rationality and reduce dependence on religion, Paul suggests this:
Because the rise of proevolution atheism is a largely automatic, casual lifestyle conversion in response to subtle but powerful socioeconomic forces usually done without deep thought, it will remain true that neither side can do much to alter the course of events one way or another.
In view of that future probability, it is advisable that the emphasis of the activist atheist-secular movement (as small as it is and will be) should shift to a substantial but not total degree. The main focus need not to be to promote conversion to rationalism for the simple sake of increasing the number of the nonsupernaturalists, seeing as how modernity is already doing that job about as fast as can be done. Actively convincing those in one tribal worldview to switch to another is very difficult and will produce modest results. Secularists are often criticized for living in their own bubble and not paying sufficient, respectful attention to, and reaching out to, the white heartlander theocons. I personally know a fair number of such people via familial relationships, and believe me they are noncurious folk who care little if at all about the research, opinions or hopes of the intellectual, scientists, or anyone else outside the confines of their bubble which is much tighter than ours. Nor is debating whether aggressive or nonconfrontational tactics are best important because many techniques work depending on the circumstances – let a Darwinian freedom of means of presentation reign. The primary effort should move more towards further changing the political culture, both at the national level, and within the atheist portion.
Regarding the national scene, atheism needs to come out into the open to maximize its societal influence. That in turn requires individuals to come out of the atheocloset enmass. They way to do that is to make atheism increasingly less culturally out of the norm until it is a norm, by boosting comfort and indeed pride in not being a supernaturalist – after all, there should be nothing wrong with thinking and coming to conclusions scientifically, it’s those who delve into irrational speculations about mysterious powers who have issues. All the more so because the best off societies are never highly religious.
Well, yes, we should be doing that, but I think we should be doing a number of things, including teaching evolution and criticizing religion. After all, Richard Dawkins and the other “horsepersons”, through both of those activities, have had an enormous influence in converting people away from faith and towards science. Of course, they do this by coming out publicly as loud and proud atheists, but just saying “I’m a nonbeliever” is, I think, far less powerful than making that statement by arguing why evolution is true and why religion is a crutch made of gossamer.
Atheism as a public movement is waning: I notice far fewer atheist conferences these days. But I think that’s fine. The heavy lifting is done, and the rest—the rise in secularism—is inevitable, for it comes with the rise in well being that Pinker writes so much about. All we should do, as Paul suggests, is to not be hidden about our nonbelief.
‘An increase in people reading the Bible, which, if you read that book rationally, is a great eraser of faith. But Paul gives no evidence that Bible-reading is on the rise.’
Do US high schools teach such courses? It is an important book from a historical point of view.
I would add the rise of religious extremism to the list of possible causes of the rise of the nones.
Islamist and Christian fundamentalism and their link to terrorism, and the RC Church cover-up of child rape and abuse, have been pretty compelling reasons to question all religious authority.
You don’t become an atheist, you just go back to being one – the way we are all born.
Well, yes but no.
Returning to atheism isn’t just going back to that naïve state. It would be an informed choice of worldview rather than simple unawareness of religion.
Disbelief in gods isn’t a “worldview” – unless your disbelief in leprechauns is also a “worldview.”
“Atheism is not a philosophy; it is not even a view of the world; it is simply an admission of the obvious. In fact, “atheism” is a term that should not even exist. No one needs to identify himself as a “non-astrologer” or a “non-alchemist.” We do not have words for people who doubt that Elvis is still alive or that aliens have traversed the galaxy only to molest ranchers and cattle. Atheism is nothing more than the noises reasonable people make in the presence of unjustified religious beliefs.”
-Sam Harris, Letter to a Christian Nation (2006)
“Of course we know about the rise of “nones”: Americans not formally affiliated with a church A 2015 Pew poll estimated that American “nones” rose from 16% to 23% in only 7 years—between 2007 and 2014. Pew notes that in their survey, “nones” comprised “people who self-identify as atheists or agnostics, as well as those who say their religion is nothing in particular’”. While many of these might still believe in a higher power or a deity, I count these, as does Paul, as nonbelievers.”
Many of the polls include a specific question that removes any ambiguity, e.g. https://gssdataexplorer.norc.org/variables/1076/vshow
That small-sample (N=2348) 2018 poll shows about 4.6% atheists with about a +/- 1.5% margin of error at the 95% confidence level.
The 2007 and 2014 Pew polls showed 1.6% and 3.1% atheists with a smaller margin of error due to larger sample size (as discussed in Appendix C of the report: https://www.pewforum.org/2015/05/12/appendix-c-putting-findings-from-the-religious-landscape-study-into-context/). The more recent 2018 CCES large-sample (n~53000) poll shows about 6.8% atheists.
Note that Pew Research also examined “new-age” beliefs (https://www.pewforum.org/2018/08/29/the-religious-typology/), finding that 22% of self-declared atheist believed in at least one form of woo, such as healing power of “crystals”, astology, “psychics”, or reincarnation. That leaves about 2.4% of the population (i.e. 78% of the 3.1% who are atheists) as possible naturalists.
I strongly suspect (from having looked at the GSS and CCES response data, which are publicly available), that a great many of the so-called “nones” fall into a few categories:
1. those who are simply clueless about their own religion and its history, e.g. the ones who wrote in “why isn’t Christianity listed” (the survey options include Roman and Orthodox Catholicism as well as generic Protestant and specific Protestant sects).
2. those who believe in “new-age” or revivalist (often not church-based) religions, such as Wicca and Norse Pagan religions.
3. genuinely unaffiliated believers, sometimes called “Sheilaists” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sheilaism)
The most effective means of countering religion and other forms of superstition is to teach critical thinking (http://www.criticalthinking.org//). I was recently reading another blog that mentioned this (https://www.atheistrev.com/2019/06/religion-as-human-need.html), specifically stating “Spend any time at U.S. colleges and universities, and you will find that the majority of first-year students have not yet learned these skills.” I’d be interested to hear our benevolent host’s take on that.
Learning critical thinking isn’t difficult; Schick and Vaughn’s “How to Think About Weird Things” (https://www.amazon.com/How-Think-About-Weird-Things/dp/0078038367) is an easy read, and has been in print for decades.
I do not doubt the studies but I do wonder where they are taking them. If you live in the really big cities or on the coasts these changes may be correct. However, I do not live there and do not see this decline nearly so much. I lived in small town Iowa for several years and in larger city Wichita, Kansas and religion does not seem to diminish much over the years. I do not see vacant churches, I see more and bigger ones. These big ones are jammed packed on Sunday and the parking lots are full. That is as close as I get to them but just saying, this needs to looked at by region. As I mentioned before, the religious schools in Wichita handles more than 10 thousand of the kids here verses 50 thousand in the public school system.
“They way to do that is to make atheism increasingly less culturally out of the norm until it is a norm, by boosting comfort and indeed pride in not being a supernaturalist”
How about comfort in being a naturalist? That is, put a positive spin on non-belief by offering naturalism as an evidence-based, non-supernatural worldview. Not everyone needs or wants a worldview, but for those who do naturalism (nothing new, of course, but often unnamed) is a possible next step beyond mere atheism.
Though the article was published well over a year ago, the devious, parasitic folks at the Templeton funded Understanding Unbelief group* at the University of Kent must be feeling the heat of the rising secularism because they’re out with another tendentious report being touted in the press, including New Scientist and The Times of London (both behind paywalls but here’s one that isn’t https://www.medicaldaily.com/vatican-hosts-atheism-conference-understand-universe-meaningless-435681), putting forward the thesis that despite trusting science, most atheists are really believers supernatural and/or spiritual phenomena.
The Understanding Unbelief program is “a major research programme aiming to advance the scientific understanding of atheism and other forms of so-called ‘unbelief’ around the world.” results of this study were presented at a conference sponsored by the University of Kent and the Vatican. Can there actually be a “scientific understanding of atheism”?
The results of the UU study aren’t necessarily false, and atheism means different things to different people. However, the study was conceived and carried out not to gain a “scientific understanding…” whatever that might be, but expressly, if deceptively, in order to undermine atheism. I’d like to see how they conducted the study, what the questions were and how they were asked; certainly, from what I can read, the the evidence presented to the public is unquestionably biased against atheism contextually.
*PCC(E) posted about this group a few years ago, when they got the Templeton money https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2016/09/13/templeton-grants-nearly-3-million-to-study-why-people-are-atheists/. Additional posts can be found using the search box.
Their website states that the group is scheduled to disband this year, but surely another will supplant it.
An Easter time e mail from the British Columbia Humanist association informed that only 3% of BCers attended church regularly and 2/3 never attend.