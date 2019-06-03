Ducklings o’ the day

Pardon me while I bore you with new duck photos. They’re plump, happy, and getting their spiky feathers, as their real feathers form on the tail, wings, and breast. And yes, there are still ten.
What a lovely bunch! They are growing fast!
I just found out that “bunch” is an okay (correct) word to use, but that there are many others (“badling” is new to me): https://www.quora.com/What-is-a-group-of-ducks-called
No bore at all!! I read all your bird posts, especially the duck ones!
Do you still have koi in Botany Pond? I saw lots of koi in one of your older posts.
Say “Hi” to all your grandkids in the Peck Family for me!
We have young koi now, but the big ones, which were here earlier, mysteriously disappeared.
Oh, that is so sad!! I love koi and miss keeping them (no room any more).
I sincerely pray nothing bad happened to them … but it isn’t like they can swim out of the pond, can they?
So NOT boring! I, too, am a huge devotee of your Ducky daily reporTAJ! I love your concern for and tending of all things Ducks. If I were a duck, I’d worship you (well, assuming I wasn’t an atheist duck, of course, which I hope I’d be). Both the show and tell are just great, endearing, delightful!
Read all posts every morning but admit I follow the ducks on Botany Pond like no other. Jerry – you’re doing such a great job safeguarding and feeding them – while keeping them wild.
Wondering now, do you still find time to feed the squirrels that show up at your office window or have they stopped showing up there? I’ve been wondering about that.
That little duckling in that first photo in today’s post is just incredibly beautiful!! Your photos really do them justice!
I very much look forward to the duck reports.
Never miss a duck(ling) post. 🦆🐣