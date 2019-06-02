Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, June 2, 2019, and National Rocky Road Day, celebrating a kind of fudge with nuts and marshmallow (also a flavor of ice cream). It’s also International Sex Workers Day, though the Wikipedia entry is under International Whores’ Day.

On June 2, 455, the Vandals began their sack of Rome, plundering the city for two weeks. There is controversy about the extent of murder and damage that occurred, although there’s no doubt about the extensive looting. On this day in 1098, the Crusaders of the First Crusade entered Antioch on their way to the Holy Land. On June 2, 1692, the first person tried for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts, Bridget Bishop, was found guilty; she was hanged 8 days later. Here’s a photo I took of her memorial when I was recently in Salem:

On June 2, 1835, P. T. Barnum and his circus began their first tour of the United States. Here’s an early poster for his show, though I’m not sure it’s for the very first tour:

In 1886, President Grover Cleveland married Frances Folsom (27 years younger than he) in the White House; he remains, I think, the only President to marry in the White House. Two other Presidents married while in office, though not in the White House; can you name these two (think and then go here). On June 2, 1896, Guglielmo Marconi applied for a patent for his wireless telegraph.

On this day in 1924, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, at last giving citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States. On this day in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. I’ll point out again that her title is “Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Her Other Realms and Territories & Head of the Commonwealth”. So, my Kiwi, Aussie, and Canadian friends, you have a Queen! The coronation was the first major international event to be televised. I was but three years old then and don’t remember it, but, passing through London the way back from Greece when I was 7, we got to sit in the Lord Mayor of London’s gilt carriage that was used in the 1953 procession. Sitting in the coach (I don’t know how my dad wangled that) is one of my earliest memories.

On this day in 1962, during the FIFA World Cup, the “Battle of Santiago” took place when Chile played Italy. Police intervened four times in what was one of the most violent games in the history of soccer. Players whaled on each other! Here’s a short video showing some of the melee (Chile won 2-0).

On June 2, 1964, the Palestine Liberation Organization was formed. Exactly two years later, Surveyor 1 landed on the Moon, becoming the first U.S. spacecraft to “soft land” on another planetary body. Finally, on this day in 1967, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of 15 counts of murder and conspiracy for the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people. He was executed four years later.

Notables born on this day include Marquis de Sade (1740), Edward Elgar (1857), Johnny Weissmuller (1904), Charlie Watts (1941), Marvin Hamlisch (1944), Jerry Mathers (1948), Cornel West (1953), and Dana Carvey (1955).

Those who died on June 2 include Lou Gehrig (1941), Bunny Berigan (1942), Vita Sackville-West (1962), and Bo Diddley (2008).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus is feeling his age. (I’m told Cyrus is going to the vet today to see if there’s hope for him, as he’s very decrepit and old.) Poor doggie!

Hili: Do you see this hare? Cyrus: Yes, two years ago I would have chased it.

A cartoon from reader Pliny the In Between’s Far Corner Cafe. This one is called “ M. C. Erasure #6″ ; note the label, which says “Charcoal on Constitution”:

Reader Karl sent this: the feline version of James Taylor’s “You’ve Got a Friend“:

A tweet from reader Barry. I have no idea why someone would want to do this:

Well, this is something I never thought I'd see: A forest officer giving a cobra a drink of water. 😮 https://t.co/SX46NCYLUu pic.twitter.com/dM5keNo5jx — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) May 14, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German, both of whom love sea otters:

Today's political reset button: "These are my rocks. There are many like them, but these are mine." pic.twitter.com/4qbIcmHgTy — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 27, 2016

Heather (from New Zealand): “I always wondered what clams were, as we don’t have them. Then I saw a pic not that long ago. We call the pipi – a Maori word. Pi (as in pick) – pi (as in peep). It’s actually a short I followed by a long I, but that’s how it sounds to an English-speaking ear.”

Otters put rocks in their pockets when beating at abalones underwater, and also put spare food in them when foraging on the seabed.

Sea otters are equipped with a "pocket" under each arm, a handy storage pouch where they keep tools or some snacks. Here, Yaku pulls some clams out of his pocket! pic.twitter.com/7W0ARZ0gCV — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) May 21, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Even without seeing the sign, you know this is Turkey (see the movie Kedi):

I like starting my days with a smile😊 Special place in heaven reserved for this man❤️ pic.twitter.com/yZTTFcgISy — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 24, 2019

The instantaneous change probably serves to camouflage the small and edible creature:

Tiny Baby Octopus Changing Color as It Bursts Out of Its Egg Sac pic.twitter.com/KCYhqqL86x — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 24, 2019

I wonder how many shots they filmed before they got this one:

If you take your bowling ball to the skate park, you need geometry and phisics to turn a normal throw into a stunning trick shot pic.twitter.com/QSm8pzAE6s — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 23, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. It’s not often you see a video turned into a haiku.

HAIKU It was a hot day,

he offered a frog a drink.

The frog took a bath. ☀️🐸💧pic.twitter.com/OXaQ4qkn3m — SPECIES (@SpeciesPodcast) May 31, 2019

Seriously, is this how they teach kids to multiply today?

This is stunningly beautiful:

Have you ever seen a swimming feather star?They swim along the currents by flapping their set of arms looking mesmerizing in the process..😍😍

🎥 maarcymaarcy IG #Oceans #Wildlife pic.twitter.com/lATqaPkUF1 — Terri Nakamura (@terrinakamura) May 31, 2019

God, does this make me feel old!

The release date of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album is closer to the end of World War 1 than it is to today. Wowzers. pic.twitter.com/CMrVZkV9iS — Andrew White (@AndrewRWhite) June 1, 2019