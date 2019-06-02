Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, June 2, 2019, and National Rocky Road Day, celebrating a kind of fudge with nuts and marshmallow (also a flavor of ice cream). It’s also International Sex Workers Day, though the Wikipedia entry is under International Whores’ Day.
On June 2, 455, the Vandals began their sack of Rome, plundering the city for two weeks. There is controversy about the extent of murder and damage that occurred, although there’s no doubt about the extensive looting. On this day in 1098, the Crusaders of the First Crusade entered Antioch on their way to the Holy Land. On June 2, 1692, the first person tried for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts, Bridget Bishop, was found guilty; she was hanged 8 days later. Here’s a photo I took of her memorial when I was recently in Salem:
On June 2, 1835, P. T. Barnum and his circus began their first tour of the United States. Here’s an early poster for his show, though I’m not sure it’s for the very first tour:
In 1886, President Grover Cleveland married Frances Folsom (27 years younger than he) in the White House; he remains, I think, the only President to marry in the White House. Two other Presidents married while in office, though not in the White House; can you name these two (think and then go here). On June 2, 1896, Guglielmo Marconi applied for a patent for his wireless telegraph.
On this day in 1924, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, at last giving citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States. On this day in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. I’ll point out again that her title is “Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Her Other Realms and Territories & Head of the Commonwealth”. So, my Kiwi, Aussie, and Canadian friends, you have a Queen! The coronation was the first major international event to be televised. I was but three years old then and don’t remember it, but, passing through London the way back from Greece when I was 7, we got to sit in the Lord Mayor of London’s gilt carriage that was used in the 1953 procession. Sitting in the coach (I don’t know how my dad wangled that) is one of my earliest memories.
On this day in 1962, during the FIFA World Cup, the “Battle of Santiago” took place when Chile played Italy. Police intervened four times in what was one of the most violent games in the history of soccer. Players whaled on each other! Here’s a short video showing some of the melee (Chile won 2-0).
On June 2, 1964, the Palestine Liberation Organization was formed. Exactly two years later, Surveyor 1 landed on the Moon, becoming the first U.S. spacecraft to “soft land” on another planetary body. Finally, on this day in 1967, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of 15 counts of murder and conspiracy for the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people. He was executed four years later.
Notables born on this day include Marquis de Sade (1740), Edward Elgar (1857), Johnny Weissmuller (1904), Charlie Watts (1941), Marvin Hamlisch (1944), Jerry Mathers (1948), Cornel West (1953), and Dana Carvey (1955).
Those who died on June 2 include Lou Gehrig (1941), Bunny Berigan (1942), Vita Sackville-West (1962), and Bo Diddley (2008).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus is feeling his age. (I’m told Cyrus is going to the vet today to see if there’s hope for him, as he’s very decrepit and old.) Poor doggie!
Hili: Do you see this hare?Cyrus: Yes, two years ago I would have chased it.
Hili: Widzisz tego zająca?
Cyrus: Tak, jeszcze dwa lata temu bym za nim pogonił.
Reader Karl sent this: the feline version of James Taylor’s “You’ve Got a Friend“:
A tweet from reader Barry. I have no idea why someone would want to do this:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German, both of whom love sea otters:
Heather (from New Zealand): “I always wondered what clams were, as we don’t have them. Then I saw a pic not that long ago. We call the pipi – a Maori word. Pi (as in pick) – pi (as in peep). It’s actually a short I followed by a long I, but that’s how it sounds to an English-speaking ear.”
Otters put rocks in their pockets when beating at abalones underwater, and also put spare food in them when foraging on the seabed.
Tweets from Grania. Even without seeing the sign, you know this is Turkey (see the movie Kedi):
The instantaneous change probably serves to camouflage the small and edible creature:
I wonder how many shots they filmed before they got this one:
Tweets from Matthew. It’s not often you see a video turned into a haiku.
Seriously, is this how they teach kids to multiply today?
This is stunningly beautiful:
God, does this make me feel old!
Today is also the birth date of Thomas Hardy – June 2, 1840. He is one of my favorite novelists. The first of his novels that I read was A PAIR OF BLUE EYES. The story held my interest intently. After reading only about a third of the novel, I thought that nothing else could possibly happen, but Hardy was a wizard at devising plots! My favorite Hardy novel is THE MAYOR OF CASTERBRIDGE.
There certainly are some bizarre ideas behind Common Core teaching. I’ve not seen that method before but I have seen that memorizing the multiplication tables is no longer emphasized. Instead, kids are taught to make big tables on the side of their work, for instance in the 3 times table, they’d make this chart 1 3
2 6
3 9
4 12… and so on, so they can just add three to each row until they find the answer. Quite tedious. And of course three weeks out of the last month of school is MAP testing, instead of three weeks of learning. The past generations were educated in such a way that humans were able to invent nuclear power, computers, TV, the internet, and go to the moon. This upcoming generation is being educated in such a way that they can sit at home and watch youtube videos of people playing video games which they think is a sport (seriously, E-Sports?!) while denying vaccines and the moon landing. Progress!