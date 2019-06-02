Famous election prognosticator says that House must impeach Trump or he’ll be re-elected

So here’s a professor and a respected Presidential prognosticator, Allan Lichtman, who suggests that unless the Democrats impeach Trump, he’ll win again in 2020. Lichtman’s fame in this area, and his bona fides, appear in Wikipedia, which conflicts a bit with what the newswoman says in his introduction:
Allan Jay Lichtman (born April 4, 1947) is an American political historian who teaches at American University in Washington, D.C. He is well known for predicting seven of the last eight election results for the president of the United States Presidential Election since 1984, including forecasting the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election remarkably early. . . In April 2017, Lichtman authored the book The Case for Impeachment, laying out multiple arguments for the impeachment of Donald Trump.
Note that the new anchor below says that Lichtman predicted the last nine presidential elections, while Wikipedia says he predicted seven out of eight. The exception: “The single failure was the 2000 election, where the model predicted a victory for incumbent party nominee Al Gore.”
Lichtman’s “model” is called “The Keys to the White House,” developed in collaboration with Vladimir Keilis-Borok, and aims to predict not who wins the popular vote, but who wins the White House. It uses 13 criteria to determine the outcome, shown in the screenshot below. I haven’t sussed out the model, but supposedly when give of the relevant questions are answered in the negative, the incumbent party keeps the Presidency. If six or more are answered in the negative, the party of the presiding President changes.
Now some of the elections were no-brainers, like Obama’s re-election victory. And there are probably plenty of people who predicted 7 of the 8 last elections, so Lichtman isn’t necessarily some kind of wizard. But in the clip below he’s viewed as one, and makes the point that unless the Democrats impeach Trump, he’ll be re-elected.
You might ask yourself, “Well, an impeachment by the House is only a trial, and conviction requires vote of the Republican Senate. So how can he be sucessfully impeached? Lichtman answers that below, and I’ll let you listen to the short video. Then there will be two polling questions for you to answer.
What we’re witnessing between the two parties is a war in which all the artillery is being aimed backwards and the winner will be whoever happens to do the least damage to their own cause.
On the Dem side you’ve got the feckless and cowardly leadership desperate to run out the clock without touching the impeachment issue. This is a surefire way to depress turnout and kill their own momentum. Their hands may be forced though the way things are going. If we’re lucky.
On the other end you’ve got Trump trying to distract from all this impeachment talk by ramping up his trade wars with the predictable result of further falling stocks and more pain for farmers. Having ridden into office on the crest of a six year recovery, kicking the legs out from under the economy just in time for election season to distract from an issue which has so far not put any appreciable dent in his support is the kind of hilariously inept strategery we’ve come to expect from Donny.
Wouldn’t surprise me in any way if the Dems refuse to impeach, tRump wins re-election, and the republicans retake the House. Spineless, brainless incompetence… but please prove me wrong.
And the professor makes a good point. There is a false dichotomy between what is right politically and constitutionally. If you don’t impeach you’re signalling this behaviour is ok.
Exactly! Just like dems signaled that it was ok for republicans to block Obama’s constitutional right to appoint a judge to the Supreme Court. Good thing the failure of Merrick Garland’s appointment didn’t come back to bite us in the ass…oh wait a minute…!
In what way, available at the time, were the Democrats supposed to signal that it was not OK to block the appointment of Garland? The Republicans controlled the Senate. There was nothing the Dems could do about it.
I think the time for second guessing is over. Impeach.
Impeach the bastard already. There are two types of people in the world today — those who understand that Donald Trump is a justice-obstructing hoodlum and those who haven’t actually read the Mueller report.
Republicans and the Mueller report are kinda like Republicans and the bible — plenty of ’em pay lip service to having read the thing, but none of them seems know what’s actually in it. What I haven’t seen any Trump supporter do so far is to get down into the specifics of the Mueller report and try to defend Donald Trump on the merits. The closest any of them has come is AG William Barr’s testimony before the Senate judiciary committee, and he got so bollixed up with his risible claim that a president who felt he was innocent couldn’t obstruct justice as a matter of law that he had to nope out of his scheduled testimony the next day before the House.
Impeachment is a political process, sure, but it’s also the House of Representatives’ constitutional duty. If Trump isn’t impeached for what he’s done here what possible disincentive will the next US president who comes under investigation have from going balls to the wall in an effort to obstruct that investigation?
Prof. Lichtman is absolutely right: the House’s moral and constitutional duties align completely with the Democrats’ political interests in this matter. Commence an impeachment inquiry NOW.
+1 for the comment in general and +1 bonus point for the comparison of Republicans reading the bible with Republicans reading the Mueller Report.
I think your correct. I think Pelosi is waiting for a good head of steam before she gives the go-ahead. I think it will come as a relief for everyone (except DT) at that point.
Yes, I think Speaker Pelosi is posturing herself as the reluctant warrior, coming to impeachment more as a matter of restrained constitutional obligation than as a matter of partisan rancor.
Her reluctance isn’t posturing, it’s very real. She’s never wanted to get her hands dirty, not under Bush, and not under Trump. If she eventually settles on impeachment she will have been dragged kicking and screaming by the rest of her party.
I see no evidence that Pelosi is waiting for momentum.
I think Trump is more likely to be re-elected if the Dems impeach, but that he’s likely to be re-elected in any case.
I agree, but the real question for me is whether he will peacefully give up power in 2024 if one of his kids doesn’t run and win.
How do you figure a candidate against whom 46% of the American electorate says it will definitely vote against, and another 7% say they will likely vote against — and for whom just 19% say they will definitely vote for, and another 13% say they will likely vote for — is odds-on to win the next election, Gary?
Donald Trump “won” the last election by minus three million ballots, with just 46.1% of the the vote. And he’s never been that popular again since taking office. Trump’s ceiling in the next election appears to be about 44%. Those kind of numbers (and they’ve been been remarkably consistent for 30 months now) do not bode well for the reelection prospects of an incumbent president, particularly in a race without a viable third-party candidate.
I sure hope you are right but when it comes to Trump, I don’t trust the polls at all. That coupled with what is going on world wide with Trump type candidates scares me.
Ken, yours is the viewpoint of an intelligent person who’s followed all this closely, who knows the law, and who may (gasp!) have actually read the Mueller report. Needless to say, this is not the viewpoint of the average American voter. From his/her/their/its pov, the message impeachment sends is that the Dems were going to impeach no matter what the Mueller investigation concluded, which is probably true.
Generally speaking, Americans are fed up hearing about the Mueller report and, as much as they may dislike Trump, can’t escape the conclusion that he’s being unfairly hounded. They want the Dems to stop whining about the last election already and come up with a strategy to win the next one.
IMO, impeachment is 180 degrees in the opposite direction of where we should be going. Without it, we may have a chance, so here’s hoping Pelosi prevails.
“The single failure was the 2000 election…”
Actually not much of a failure for Lichtman since the winner was chosen by the Supremes, not the election alone.
Yes – but I wouldn’t be confident in an impeachment having the impact that Lichman thinks it would.
I think it would give the Dems a chance to win, but unless the Russia accusations can in some way be linked to something Americans identify as having some sort of real consequences, consequences they feel in their wallets, it will just end up being a damp squib.
I do not think Lichtman has anymore idea on the outcome of the next election than any predictors here at this site. His criteria are mostly the standard stuff. Things like economy and incumbency are kind of no brainers and scandal depends on what party you are in. Not very impressive stuff.
If you are an exclusive viewer of Fox for all your information you don’t even know what the Mueller report is other than vindication. If you are a republican in the Senate you know at this point, impeachment is not going to happen. So what you think or predict general depends on where you sit in this tribal and ignorant field.
To say doing nothing assures re-election and impeachment attempt assures defeat seems almost backward. We also need a definition of what we mean by impeach. If it simply means the House votes to hold hearings then what. If it means hold hearing and then vote to send it to the Senate or does it mean the Senate has a trail and votes to impeach. There is much confusion here because of lack of definition.
I believe I was a hand full of one who thought he would be impeached, and therefore not be around come election time. I would still say that although not as strong as a year ago because the House is extremely slow and the roadblocks by Trump have been working. The Senate trial can never accomplish impeachment if the hearings in the house do not change minds. I am not so sure the Democrats in the house are up to it. The leader, Pelosi has become the cutless wonder that some think makes her crafty.
No doubt that, were the House to not indict trump, and trump go on to be reelected, Nostradamus here would falsely claim it as a correct prediction.
I’m sure you mean impeach, not indict but that seems to be what the whole prediction turns on. I find it nearly as confusing as figuring out the circular reasoning of our hero Mueller. He would not say if he thought Trump guilty of obstruction because of DOJ crazy rules about not indicting a sitting president. And so, if they cannot indict it would not be fair to point the figure at the poor president who could not defend himself. This is almost sick reasoning and the one place where Mueller blew it. He also left an opining for his boss to carry the Trump flag to victory.
Mangled words – finger not figure
opening not opining
House “impeaches” (indicts), Senate convicts. Chose ‘indict’ to avoid confusion as ‘impeachment’ colloquially refers to removal from office.
>> he predicted seven out of eight
I have 6 coins that have predicted the last seven out of eight elections, and 1 coin that has predicted the last 10 elections precisely.
With these magic coins I will go to Vegas and get rich. Looking for investors.
My prediction: an impeachment indictment will improve trump’s chances of being reelected.
Latest poll:
Should be impeached
No … 54%
Yes .. 41%
Handling job as president
Approve ….. 43%
Disapprove .. 52%
http://cdn.cnn.com/cnn/2019/images/06/01/rel7a.-.trump,.investigations.pdf
Folks realize now that electing trump was not a great idea. Let them walk away from it quietly. Do not scold, do not shame. Stay positive and focus on your proposals, avoid attacking trump directly.
That’s exactly right. Presidential elections now are won or lost on turnout. Stay positive, get young people excited; no need to attack Trump, every open-minded person already knows how bad he is. His loyal followers are outnumbered by the rest, but if we get MAGA types too excited and defensive, they will be sure to vote.
Prospective Dem voters are not very excited by tepid and technocratic leadership too scared to rock the boat or stand for any principles . Right now Biden’s candidacy is looking like all the worst aspects of Hillary’s warmed over.
Mr Trump’s approval rating countrywide is of little import, what counts is his approval ratings in the swing states, in PA, WI, MI, FL, NC, and a few others.
I’m a bit puzzled as to why so many think that impeachment is desirable. It would take a monumental mistake of Trump, and surely his presidency should end with as few scandals as possible?
I don’t think desirable is the word for impeachment – more like duty. We all forget that each Congress person takes an oath of office to protect and defend the constitution or something like that. If we know that Trump did countless numbers of obstruction and certainly influenced the election by paying off women he slept with plus is likely under the influence of Putin, what should they do? Give him a bonus.
Establishment Democrats have never missed an opportunity to ignore, if not actually run away in fright from, a winning campaign issue.
Why they continue to act this way despite 3 decades of Republicans demonstrating the success of changing public opinion instead of taking cues from it, repeatedly standing by professed bedrock principles, and expressing issues in moral terms has actually got me speculating that Democratic strategy advisors are undercover Republican operatives.
How else can they lose to such terrible candidates, who have such awful records and such obviously un American values?
I believe that impeachment would backfire. Sadly, I have many relatives that supported Trump in 2016 and they are now even more rabid in their obsequiousness. If the Democrats cannot present a united front in the 2020 election, my magic coin says another 4 years of this POSPOTUS
And then one of his kids running so that he can stay in power beyond 2024. I am becoming more convinced than ever that many Americans actually want an authoritarian leader.
There is no question that an impeachment inquiry is the right and moral thing to do. But, the political ramifications of an ultimate impeachment vote in the House is uncertain. Pelosi thinks it would hurt Democratic chances, but she is guessing as is everyone else. She’s the Speaker and she’ll make the decision. I hope she makes the right one. The fate of Democracy in the U.S. may depend upon it.
On a related note, various economic models predict a Trump victory as discussed by Steven Rattner in this NYT article.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/27/opinion/trumps-formidable-2020-tailwind.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
However, I am skeptical of these models because I think the 2020 election will not hinge on economic issues in the sense of jobs and wages, but rather on issues such as abortion, immigration, heath care, and Trump’s coziness with dictators as well as his mental health. His rant on the White House lawn a few days about impeachment being a dirty word suggested to me mental deterioration. I am not a mental health professional, but if a friend or relative of mine talked like Trump, I would urge that person to get help quickly. Also, I trust the Democrats will have the wisdom to focus on the states that they narrowly lost in 2016, which cost them the election: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Several other states are in play. I cannot see Trump winning any states that he lost in 2016. If the Democrats can increase turnout in these states, they have a good chance to win the election even if no members of the Trump cult have changed their minds. I am cautiously optimistic.
Agree with your comments here. I also think Mueller did us no favor on a couple of things. His reluctance to testify and this is needed right away if the democrats ever get going with hearings. They may need to force him. I also think he left his boss an opening to trash his findings because he refused to state an opinion on the obstruction. His excuse that Trump would not be able to defend the accusation was over the top.
That rant, and Trump’s other recent conduct, suggests we’ve entered the “Mad Roman Emperor” phase of the Trump presidency. And it’s likely to get worse, especially with Trump facing the prospect of criminal charges once he’s out of office.
This nation now is in a constitutional struggle and likely being pushed into a constitutional crisis. Trump, for example, appears willing to do almost anything to keep congress (and, eventually, the American people) from gaining access to his tax returns and Deutsche bank financial records. He’s brought suit to prevent that from occurring, but his legal arguments are meritless. What happens when he plays out the string in court, loses, but refuses to comply with a final court order?
So much of the functioning of our government depends upon universal consent to norms and traditions and the rule of law. Donald Trump thinks playing by the rules is for losers.
The right and moral thing to do is to get Trump out of office at the soonest opportunity so that he is no longer capable of damaging your country and so that he can stand trial for his crimes.
If Trump is impeached, he won’t get convicted because of the make up of the Senate. Therefore, the rightfulness and morality of impeachment comes down to whether it helps or hinders Trump in the next general election.
It has to do with the American system of checks and balances on the exercise of executive power. What Donald Trump has done here is an order of magnitude worse than Richard Nixon’s unsuccessful cover-up of a failed third-rate burglary (and much, much worse than that compared to Bill Clinton lying about getting head in the Oval Office).
If the House of Representatives fails to bring articles of impeachment here, we may as well amend the constitution to repeal congress’s Article 2, section 4 power of impeachment. Congress has already abandoned its authority to declare war and is rapidly forfeiting its power of the purse. Hell, we may as well get it over with and declare ourselves a constitutional monarchy.
I think there is the potential for something worse than a constitutional monarchy. It would be more like a fascist dictatorship. Remember that in Nazi Germany there was still a nominal legislature that met during that time (the Reichstag). Of course, there weren’t free elections and it had no real power and most Germans couldn’t have cared less.
The Democrats will never get the public witness testimony needed to expose Trump as a criminal unless they impeach. His supporters will watch instead of getting the spun FOX analysis of the Mueller report. As I understand, the law is clear that once impeachment starts witnesses can’t avoid testifying. Public TV testimony should destroy the credibility of both Trump and his Republican supporters. He is dangerous in the present and for the future of our country. Impeachment is the right thing to do.
That makes sense except for the fact that Pelosi thinks Trump wants impeachment to help him get re-elected?
I think that she is wrong, and hope that she changes her mind. Public testimony will have a greater impact than a report few have the patients to read. I think testimony will quickly justify impeachment in the minds of a majority of voters.
If it sways the public, do you think that would have an impact on the Senate to remove from office?
I’m not an American citizen so I don’t really have any deep insight into the impeachment debate.
That said, there’s an argument that the ‘old’ left/right political axis is swinging around to a progressive/populist axis throughout the Western world. I wonder if the Authoritarian Left are unconsciously sabotaging their progressive colleagues grip on politics – and Trump is definitely *not* sabotaging his populist colleagues. In which case he could survive an impeachment attempt, and even bounce back stronger.
If the Dems had a dynamite candidate who I thought could beat Trump, I’d say get rid of him by the electoral process. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t see such a candidate. I expect Trump will make mincemeat out of the current lot. So impeach, even if the chance of conviction looks small right now. I think Mueller as much as hinted that the information is there for the impeachment inquiry to find.
I am 100% convinced that the average voter really doesn’t deal with complex nuanced issues. I’m not saying they can’t, just that they don’t. This is an observation based on the political goings on in both the USA and my own country – the UK.
If Trump gets impeached but then acquitted by the Senate, the narrative from Trump will be “Democrat witch-hunt failed”. This will be effective in turning enough people towards him to get him re-elected.
Impeachment is bollocks, anyway. All it is is a process by which Congress can fire the President. This is, in itself, morally questionable given that it was not Congress that employed the president, but the fifty states of the USA. It really should be for them to fire him and the only way to do that under the US constitution is through a general election.
Donald Trump needs to be indicted, not impeached. Somebody needs to challenge the DoJ ruling that you can’t indict a sitting president. Donald Trump needs to stand trial in a court of law not in front of 100 political representatives, of whom more than 50 will acquit just because he is of their political party.
The US constitution isn’t fit for purpose and we are seeing the consequences.
It is interesting to note that the Brexit mess in the UK has basically destroyed the two major parties, whereas the Trump mess in the US has strengthened the two major parties as they circle the wagons.
If broadcast public impeachment testimony causes a backlash that gets Trump reelected, our citizenry is too stupid to deserve or maintain a democracy. Do the right thing and impeach the bastard.