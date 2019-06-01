Today’s photos comprise an underwater montage from reader Peter Klaver. Peter’s notes are indented.
Here are some diving pictures of ‘(mostly) static’ underwater wildlife, shot on diving trips in Mozambique, Malaysian Borneo, and Australia. The first four are hard corals in the genus Acropora. The one on the first photo may be Acropora digitifera.
The two below are brain corals, the first one possibly being Diploria strigosa, but it could be something else too.
Here is a photo from a dive in very clear water, with the bottom looking like an underwater garden.
And I have no idea of the Latin names of these last two.