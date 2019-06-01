Caturday felid trifecta: World’s oldest cat turns 31; cat stuck on bridge evades rescuers, walks home; hairless cat wants cake (and lagniappe)

Hi! Homer gives us some pictures and information of what appears to be the world’s oldest living cat: a male Maine Coon named Rubble, who just turned 31 years old. The site’s text is indented.

Rubble the cat, a proud Maine Coon-esque cat who resides in Exeter, Devon, England, celebrated his 31st birthday this week, re-affirming his status as the world’s oldest living cat! Rubble’s human mom, Michele Foster of Exeter, took him in as a kitten back in May, 1988.It’s hard to believe that Reagan was still in office when this little guy was born, or that he’s as old as Rain Man, Die Hard, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?—especially when he’s managed to maintain his youthful good looks.

Here he is last year on his 30th birthday.

“He’s a lovely cat, although he has got a little grumpy in his old age. I got him just before my 20th birthday when he was a kitten,” says Foster of her best fur friend, whose age is the equivalent of 137 in human years. “He was part of a litter cat that my sister’s friend had and I had just left home. I was lonely living on my own so got him in as a kitten. It was in May 1988.”

Here’s Rubble as a kitten, and now. How fast we all age, and how Time leaves its marks!

To celebrate his 30th birthday a year ago, Rubble received a free wellness check-up from his veterinarian, who made sure to deck out his office with birthday decorations and some of Rubble’s favorite cat food. “He is on medication for his blood pressure but apart from that, he is in remarkably good health,” says Foster. And, a year later, Rubble is still going strong!

While Rubble is the world’s oldest living cat, the record for cat longevity, as I’ve written on this site, was Creme Puff, who lived to the remarkable age of 38 years and three days! The owner, Jake Perry of Austin Texas, had a string of extraordinarily long-lived cats, and attributed their longevity to the food he gave them: turkey bacon and eggs, asparagus, broccoli, and coffee with heavy cream. Coffee! Asparagus! Lordy!

See here for a list of the world’s oldest cats, living and dead.

*************

This is a classic cat story, published over two days on the BBC (click screenshots to read about it):

The next day!

Firefighters worked hard to get Hatty, who had been missing for six days, but failed. Then, the next day, her owner heard a meow (“miaow” in Britain) and there was Hatty, who had walked off the bridge by herself and come home to her owner, Kirsty Howden:

*************

Here’s a very short video of demonic-looking Sphynx cat who just wants a treat. The YouTube notes say this: “Occurred on May 9, 2019 / Vladivostok, Russia. ‘My cat Tolya loves to eat. He is even ready to take a piece of cake from me.'”

Can anybody translate the Russian?

*************

Lagniappe: Joni Mitchell was a great songwriter, instrumentalist, and singer, but she was also a very good artist, and created several of her own album covers. Here’s one, with a cat (tweet courtesy of Matthew). You can read about this 1998 album here.

h/t: Kevin, Matthew