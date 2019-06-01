Caturday felid trifecta: World’s oldest cat turns 31; cat stuck on bridge evades rescuers, walks home; hairless cat wants cake (and lagniappe)

Hi! Homer gives us some pictures and information of what appears to be the world’s oldest living cat: a male Maine Coon named Rubble, who just turned 31 years old. The site’s text is indented.
Rubble the cat, a proud Maine Coon-esque cat who resides in Exeter, Devon, England, celebrated his 31st birthday this week, re-affirming his status as the world’s oldest living cat!
Rubble’s human mom, Michele Foster of Exeter, took him in as a kitten back in May, 1988.It’s hard to believe that Reagan was still in office when this little guy was born, or that he’s as old as Rain Man, Die Hard, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?—especially when he’s managed to maintain his youthful good looks.
Here he is last year on his 30th birthday.
“He’s a lovely cat, although he has got a little grumpy in his old age. I got him just before my 20th birthday when he was a kitten,” says Foster of her best fur friend, whose age is the equivalent of 137 in human years. “He was part of a litter cat that my sister’s friend had and I had just left home. I was lonely living on my own so got him in as a kitten. It was in May 1988.”
Here’s Rubble as a kitten, and now. How fast we all age, and how Time leaves its marks!
To celebrate his 30th birthday a year ago, Rubble received a free wellness check-up from his veterinarian, who made sure to deck out his office with birthday decorations and some of Rubble’s favorite cat food.
“He is on medication for his blood pressure but apart from that, he is in remarkably good health,” says Foster. And, a year later, Rubble is still going strong!
While Rubble is the world’s oldest living cat, the record for cat longevity, as I’ve written on this site, was Creme Puff, who lived to the remarkable age of 38 years and three days! The owner, Jake Perry of Austin Texas, had a string of extraordinarily long-lived cats, and attributed their longevity to the food he gave them: turkey bacon and eggs, asparagus, broccoli, and coffee with heavy cream. Coffee! Asparagus! Lordy!
See here for a list of the world’s oldest cats, living and dead.
*************
This is a classic cat story, published over two days on the BBC (click screenshots to read about it):
The next day!
Firefighters worked hard to get Hatty, who had been missing for six days, but failed. Then, the next day, her owner heard a meow (“miaow” in Britain) and there was Hatty, who had walked off the bridge by herself and come home to her owner, Kirsty Howden:
*************
Here’s a very short video of demonic-looking Sphynx cat who just wants a treat. The YouTube notes say this: “Occurred on May 9, 2019 / Vladivostok, Russia. ‘My cat Tolya loves to eat. He is even ready to take a piece of cake from me.'”
Can anybody translate the Russian?
*************
Lagniappe: Joni Mitchell was a great songwriter, instrumentalist, and singer, but she was also a very good artist, and created several of her own album covers. Here’s one, with a cat (tweet courtesy of Matthew). You can read about this 1998 album here.
h/t: Kevin, Matthew
Rubble looks amazing for his age! He looks no older than 17. My friend has a cat who is 16 years old and is deaf, has cataracts, and is very thin (he’s otherwise in “perfect health” according to the vet). Both of my previous cats died at age 18.
I had no idea “meow” is spelled “miaow” in GB. “Meow” seems to make much more sense.
🐾🐾
The oldest dog reached 29. Same ballpark.
According to the Guinness Records, the oldest known cat lived to 38 years old. Remarkable.
My Timba lived till almost 23 (indoor-outdoor, no front claws) but I’ve never heard of 23🙀
Rubble is an amazing cat. We had a cat that made it to 17 when Rubble was just getting started.
George (who was pictured here a few years back nursing his borken foot) started visiting us within a year or two of our moving to the current house in 1999. He was a fully grown cat, though he was stray and starving, so he came in at night through the catflap to nick any food that our girls hadn’t finished. One night he was caught when the catflap was locked for outgoing traffic (unintentional) and, being able to count his ribs by eye, I gave him a plate full of food to eat before opening the door so he could leave.
20 years on he lives here 🙂
Borken?? Broken!
Not anymore. You gave him the full, healthy life he deserves 🙂
How could you not? 😀
He is definitely an old boy now, though still an outside cat at heart… as soon as it gets cold or wet he does reluctantly come inside but the current UK weather means that we only see him inside when he is hungry.
My family’s first cat, which we adopted as a kitten when I was only two or three years old, was an indoor/outdoor cat. He was completely domesticated and the sweetest cat I’ve ever met to this day…to humans. When he would go outside (which was every day), he would bring us chipmunks, moles, birds, and squirrels. He dominated every cat and dog in the neighborhood. He was FIERCE. A fighter in the streets and a sweetie in the sheets 😛
Sometimes he’d go out for days at a time on some adventure. One time, he returned with a low growl instead of his normal meow. He never regained his normal meow. It must have been quite a fight. All I know is that every cat and dog in the neighborhood we were aware of would run when they saw him! But, with any human, all he wanted was to sit with you and give you affection. He’d even let children pull his tail. Never hissed at or bit anyone. Strange how his instincts kicked in against his natural prey and enemies, but were completely absent around people. We even had to give him regular baths because he would get so dirty and we could tell he hated it, but he put up with it.
Sorry, I could prattle on about him forever. I loved that cat so much. His picture is right next to me on my desk.
How often did your buddy come inside? Did he ever stay and sit with you? Or only come in for food?
He comes in at night and generally spends time on the sofa with me until he gets too warm (in winter that doesn’t happen) then he generally goes to one of his favourtie places to sleep (at present this is on top of my slippers).
After he was confined while his foot healed (pins in all tarsal bones, so no going out or jumping for 10 weeks) he has been a real homebody and rarely goes out of our garden (this is around an acre, so not exacly a limitation). He also vigourously defends the lawn part… on Thursday night I though I saw two fox cubs chasing each other around the circular bed but it turned out to be George puruing a fox cub… the cub was bigger than him though his tail was pretty much the same size as a fox brush 😀
He is currently reclining on the other lawn in the semi-shade, where I suspect he will remain until supper time.
Sorry, I could prattle on about him forever.
Quite right too.
The d*g lovers have it easy: those things will follow anyone, you have to be blessed to have a feline friend.
When George used to sneak in we had three girls who would stop anyone except George from coming through the catflap, so we knew he was special. Once he got the hang of things he used to turn up and eat and then sleep in an igloo by the kitchen radiator. He wasn’t greedy (and still isn’t) so got refills until he stopped eating and, once he no longer resembled a walking toast rack, he ate more like a normal cat. Of course, like all cats, he will no longer eat just anything and routinely turn his nose up at something he doesn’t fancy (the other one takes care of it though and the foxes and magpies get the left overs).
“The d*g lovers have it easy: those things will follow anyone, you have to be blessed to have a feline friend.”
I was going to say you must have been great to form such a bond with an adult stray. That’s so cool that he now sleeps in your house and sits on the sofa with you.
One of the reasons I love cats more than dogs is because dogs have been bred over thousands of years to desire your affection and be constantly loyal. Cats force you to earn their affection. Dogs want to be worthy of and want to serve you, while cats decide whether or not you’re worthy of them 🙂
Still is, as far as I know — she’s still among the quick, anyway.
Nope, she doesn’t produce music any more. She’s alive, but she’s turned plenty weird. . . .
Yeah, I caught wind a while back that she had made some strange, snarky comments about Dylan after he won his Nobel.
I also saw the trailer a couple months ago for a film made of the tribute concert given in honor of her 75th birthday last year. I never got around to seeing the film itself, but just from the trailer, the vibe seemed sorta weird.
Gremlin: “No! It are my birfday!”
I love that Russian cat. The only really funny thing my ordinary (although beautiful and loving) cat does is to tear up rolls of paper towels with wild abandon.