A woman who lost her faith deals with the death of her son

This piece by Amber Scorah in today’s New York Times tore at my heart, arousing all sorts of emotions that I’d prefer would stay dormant. Fear of mortality, fear of loss, frustration at not being able to believe what might make me feel better, and so on. This is the gamut of emotions that Scorah ran after she left her faith and then lost her son, a boy who died without apparent cause, simply stopping breathing while at daycare.
Scorah used to be a Jehovah’s Witness, one of the most all-consuming, odious, and dictatorial of the Abrahamic faiths. She became an atheist at 18, and thereby experienced yet another pain: the destruction of all her JW beliefs, including the conviction that you’ll see your loved ones in a post-death Paradise.
Click on the screenshot to read this moving cri du coeur:
There’s another problem for nonbelievers like me: we’re simply unable to comfort the bereaved by telling them that their loved ones are in a “better place,” and that they’ll reunite some day. Believers can do that sincerely, and the believing bereaved might thereby be consoled. All I can do is express condolences, and, if I knew the deceased, give an anecdote or two about how I remember them and how I cared about them. That sounds like the useless tinkling of small bells.
Or you can say say “they’re not really dead, because they’ll live on in your memory,” but to me that rings false. Memories are not living people you can talk to, touch, and love. Lacking belief in an afterlife, atheists have no hope of ever meeting the deceased again. Yes, you can remember the good times, and be grateful that someone was in your life, but those memories are always mixed with sadness. I’ve lost two of my best friends, and, if I live, I will lose more. Often I forget that they’re gone and want to tell them something. “The Red Sox won the Series, Kenny!” And then I remember that he’s not here to hear it and get angry (he was always a Yankees fan).
Yes, it would perhaps be better to believe, though I’m told that believers die harder than do atheists, and maybe every believer harbors a doubt at the end that this is a true end. But our dilemma, or at least mine, is this: I cannot force myself to believe something that makes no sense, however consoling it would be. And that is also Scorah’s dilemma:
I was moved by these words from strangers. And I wanted to believe these messengers who told me my son lives or will live again. Perhaps these were the people we in my old religion called prophets and apostles — people who dispatched words of hope to those in distress.
But though they were sincere, none of what they said was true. There is no heaven, no door at the end of my life that I will find my boy behind, no paradise Earth. He simply had ceased to exist.
I suspect that these people rushed to save me because, deep down, somewhere unacknowledged, they too knew the truth. We all know that there is something desperately sad that we have to protect one another from. Our stomachs know it, our spines know it. Our humanity doesn’t want to let us believe that this is all there is, that a child can just disappear. And that is why these strangers cared so much about a stranger like me.
What I had not anticipated about the cost of losing my faith was that it would no longer be possible to deceive myself. I could no longer make a pact with any higher being. No hours of service could convince a God that I deserved to have this child again. Whatever I had done to deserve him once, I was not worthy of him twice.
I am not saying there is no God, but I am saying no God would do this to someone.
I don’t know anyone who gave up their faith in God and regained it, but I hear there are such people. It will not happen to me. Scorah’s last line is brutally honest and yes, she is saying that there is no God—at least no god worth worshiping.
She goes on:
If I could believe even a little again, perhaps it would happen to me, like it does to other people. Their dead come alive, appearing at bedsides on dark nights, or as voices in the wind. These voices tell the grieving ones that they forgive them, that they love them, that they are somewhere else, they exist, and all is not nothingness.
If belief were a choice, I might choose it. But it’s not. I don’t trade in certainty anymore. If there is something more, it’s not something we know. If we can’t even grasp how it is that we got here, how can we know with any certainty where, if anywhere, we go when we die?
Well, we sort of know how we got here: through the formation of planets out of the Big Bang, and then the evolution of humans on one of those planets. That much we can learn from evidence. We can’t know what happens after we die, but here the absence of evidence does constitute evidence of absence. If there is a god, as Delos McKown said, he’s arranged things so it looks very much like there is no god. “The invisible and the non-existent look very much alike.”
Scorah has found a silver lining in death, as many atheists do:
But death without hope also makes one acutely grateful for life, sensitive to it. In the absence of my son, I felt the presence of love all around me, from these strangers and friends alike. And then came my son’s little sister, with a smile and fingers just like his.
I wish I could feel this way. Yes, I’m grateful for life, but also greedy for it. I don’t want to die in ten or fifteen years. The show will go on, and I want to see what happens. Many readers here have said that they wouldn’t want to live forever: they’d get bored. But Ceiling Cat, is it too much to ask for another hundred years?
Here is Scorah’s book about leaving the Jehovah’s Witnesses, click on the screenshot to see it at Amazon:
Ask not for whom the tiny bells tintinnabulate …
“But Ceiling Cat, is it too much to ask for another hundred years?”
Unfortunately, the only person or thing that can grant that wish is science. And science is not very close to extending the outer limit of the human lifespan, which is about 115 years. It is not inconceivable, although not likely, that in the next 30 to 40 years science may come to understand the ageing process and how to arrest it or reverse it. I will not around to reap the rewards of such a medical “miracle” should it happen. That may be a good thing because extending the human lifespan will create many challenges that I have little confidence that humans can successfully meet. This would include overpopulation, the increased use of scarce resources and the economics of a vastly greater number of people trying to find employment and live a decent life.
As atheists, we do not share the delusion of an afterlife. In pursuit of this particular truth, we do not have the benefit of the psychological solace of looking forward to something better after death. Religions that preach the existence of heaven provide comfort to its adherents. Such folks do not care about “truth.” They want relief from pain. I do not condemn them for this. I simply cannot believe in something that is patently absurd. But, there is a price to pay for this.
“the absence of evidence does constitute evidence of absence”
I have trouble with this common line. It seems to me, combined with what we know about the natural world, that surviving the grave is so unlikely, we might as well say it’s not an issue. We can’t say it with absolute certainty, of course, but it just doesn’t justify a second thought in my view.
As far as Scorah’s lamentations, I don’t think I ever thought about an afterlife when friends or family died. As an atheist since I was 12 or so, I’ve always thought of it as just wishful thinking. I do wonder what all the fuss is about. The emotion of grief is fully justified and can be deep and severe and very long lasting, but the search for an alternate reality where death doesn’t happen just never occurs to me. Am I the only one?
I think I misread that evidence of absence thing. Ignore my comment.
I’ve never really believed in an afterlife, either. Nor was I ever taught that there was one. The torments of facing the truth that I’ll never see loved ones again or survive forever myself also seem to be muted, if not absent. As you say, I don’t feel that particular loss. Immortality was never a live option.
It would be interesting to compare the feelings of lifelong atheists to atheists who lost their faith — particularly a strong faith. I suspect there’d be a statistical difference between the groups when it comes to dealing with grief.
sub
It was a personal and devastating loss that caused me to reevaluate the entire structure of my belief system. I think the sentiment that hurt the most was the person who said they were praying for a miracle to reverse the death. Even then, as a believer, I knew it wouldn’t happen that way and it almost broke me.
This was the most meaningful sort of sentiment I received.
Of course the death of your child is the worst kind of death to experience but I’m not sure how religion makes it better with fantasy. Every living thing will die, it is just the when we do not know about. Living forever or even another 100 years is not going to happen and you really do not want this unless there is someway to guarantee your health through all those years. Just to remain healthy to the end of your life is a lot to ask for or get.
I was reading a WWII book, The Wild Blue, which is about the bomber crews in the Army Air force. Twice as many air officers died in battle than in all the rest of the Army despite the larger size of ground forces. Also, during the course of the war, 35,946 airmen died in accidents. That was 43% of all accidents in the war time army. Surviving 25 missions was not one of your better averages.
Useless, as you say, it may seem, but to comfort the afflicted is a mitzvah just the same.
What comes through clearly is the price the author pays for refusing to pretend that she believes. The people who should be troubled by her account are believers in belief who abet her social isolation.
“I don’t know anyone who gave up their faith in God and regained it, but I hear there are such people.”
My impression: atheism that evolves early and by gradual degrees is more robust. Whereas, a sudden repudiation – not informed by skepticism but by (say) anger at god – is more likely to be reversed.
What happened to that frequent WEIT commenter (Canadian fellow?, former clergy?) who’s wife sought assisted suicide? (I think he tutored the good professor on theology for Faith Vs. Fact). Seems like he might have slid back towards belief.
I lost to death my Person last month.
Disease, suddenly acute although likely
for years’ time ( known via scientific research upon other dead ones ) quiescently
undermining him. Utterly unexpected by those
of Us of today’s Currency. Age 60 only.
I utterly loathe.loathe. the “He is in a
better place, Blue ” “condolence” and
wanna merely scream out to Any who muck
that rubbish upon me, “ ‘ll then if it is
such ‘a better place’ as you ‘ve just stated
to me that it is, then why aren’t you killing
Your Selves in order to up and to ‘ go there ’
to it Your Selves ! ”
A friend of many decades and whose sister was
killed at age 17 more decades ago than our
friendship and whose own father ( for and
to whom she lovingly administered long – / long – term elder care including for his farm ! )
plagued upon her, LO, those same very many
decades with this muck, “ The Wrong Daughter
died in that car crash, ” told me last month
the kindest condolence in re my dead Person,
“ Any’s Life no matter Its Length, Blue,
is … … a Complete One. ”
I want to remember that statement.
For always.
Blue
Thanks for passing on your friend’s comforting words, Blue.
“I am not saying there is no God, but I am saying no God would do this to someone.”
You gloss this: “she is saying that there is no God—at least no god worth worshiping.” Seems to me she’s deliberately introducing another option—namely, it’s not God who did this to me.
It’s interesting that while she absolutely rejects an afterlife (as I do as well), she never explicitly rejects the possibility of there being a God. Her conclusion makes this clear: “I will never know who my child would have been, but I know his love. If there is a God, this is what he gave me.”
At the age of 80, I found this post rang true. It moved me greatly. As the painting’s title asks — Who are we. Where do we come from? Where do we go?”
“I don’t know why he saved my life. Maybe in those last moments he loved life more than he ever had before. Not just his life, anybody’s life, my life. All he’d wanted were the same answers the rest of us want. Where did I come from? Where am I going? How long have I got? All I could do was sit there and watch him die.” –Deckard, *Blade Runner*
My young wife turned to God when she was dying, it gave her some solace. I really had no heart to go against that. I still haven’t coped with her untimely death, but religion would be the last place to go.
Darwin rejected the vain solace of after-life when his favourite daughter Annie died age ten. I can’t find it right now, but he wrote a beautiful rebuttal when one of his friends (Kingsley?) suggested that.
After my mom died in 1992, I came across this poem written by Mary Elizabeth Frye. It sums up what I think death means to me as an atheist.
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glint on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning’s hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
of quiet birds in circled flight.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there. I did not die.
O my, Ms Marilyn ! I weep ! .THAT. poem
utterly .is. my Person. Thank You for it.
My Person, whose mortal corpse he ‘ad donated
for scientific research anyhow, raved when he
breathed upon certain poems so this of
Mr Auden’s I spoke to him moments before
his dying: The More Loving One … …
“Looking up at the stars, I know quite well
That, for all they care, I can go to hell. But on earth indifference is the least We have to dread from man or beast.
How should we like it were stars to burn
With a passion for us we could not return ?
If equal affection cannot be,
Let the more loving one be me.
Admirer as I think I am
Of stars that do not give a damn,
I cannot, now I see them, say
I missed one terribly all day.
Were all stars to disappear or die,
I should learn to look at an empty sky
And feel its total darkness sublime,
Though this might take me a little time.”
Blue