A girl and her duck: BFFs

At the risk of inflicting you with Duck Overload, I’m putting up a piece from CBS News that I found adorable: the story of a little girl and her pet duck Snowflake. You can find the transcript here, but why not watch the video. It’s tooth-achingly cute.

My favorite parts are when she calls Snowflake out of the pond by quacking, and her response to the interviewer’s question, “When did you first find out?”

I won’t rethink my desire to get a cat, which doesn’t need diapers, but this is pretty tempting. . .

h/t: Blue