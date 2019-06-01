A girl and her duck: BFFs

At the risk of inflicting you with Duck Overload, I’m putting up a piece from CBS News that I found adorable: the story of a little girl and her pet duck Snowflake. You can find the transcript here, but why not watch the video. It’s tooth-achingly cute.
My favorite parts are when she calls Snowflake out of the pond by quacking, and her response to the interviewer’s question, “When did you first find out?”
I won’t rethink my desire to get a cat, which doesn’t need diapers, but this is pretty tempting. . .
h/t: Blue
Oh boy, that was adorable. That duck diaper is hilarious.
Touching & funny
Good to finally see some sensible news coming out of the US.
Now with the invention of the duck diaper, Jerry can have a home duck.