Today in collegiate dystopia: “workforce needs”

by Greg Mayer
There’s a lot wrong with higher education in the United States (and perhaps the world), but I know of few, if any, public figures who are pointing out the problems and discussing potential solutions. The problem is that all “sides” to the “debate”, whether right or left, agree on the central premises: they all embrace the neoliberal consensus that the goal of the educational system is maximization of lifetime earnings, and that educational attainment and quality can be measured most simply and clearly by dollars earned. The “debate”, such as it is, is about the split of those earnings between workers and business owners– some want more for the workers (the “left”), some want more for the owners (“the right”). (Even casting the debate in terms of class, as I have done here would be anathema to both sides.)
I was moved to begin what I hope to make an occasional series on this subject by yesterday’s front page in the local paper, the Kenosha News.
In the article, the leaders of all three local colleges– a technical college, a 4-year public, and a 4-year private– announce their fealty to the neoliberal dream: efficient production of workers for industry. Among the strategies that they believe will lead to “educational value” are “reducing credits” and “compressing classes”– I don’t even know what they intend these to mean.
My view of education is quite different. I accept the contention of Robert Hutchins in The University of Utopia that
The object of the educational system, taken as a whole, is not to produce hands for industry or to teach the young how to make a living. It is to produce responsible citizens.
And, institutions of higher education must be institutions, as James Smithson put it, “for the increase and diffusion of knowledge“. I would regard these principles as axiomatic, but it is all too clear that many, especially in educational leadership, do not.
Lord knows we need responsible citizenship, both among the general populace, and as much, if not more so, among our leaders. A cowering obeisance to mammon is not what we need.
I agree completely. At my institution we are pressured to provide professional training in narrow fields, and to make it ever easier to earn a degree. The entire system is geared to the latter purpose, with large teams of hand-holding advisors, pressure to not fail students and to get good student evaluations above all else, and hanging over it all a state mandate to increase graduation rates.
The net effect is ever decreasing quality of education, ironically making the degree less valuable with each passing year.
And with those types of student outcomes I find working with those graduates is tedious sometimes. Sure, they know their stuff from a purely transactional perspective but they don’t have a wider skill set and knowledge. This effects their ability to solve problems and really I think it’s a detriment to society to churn out narrowly educated people who know little of history or science. Such people often see no value in the ecosystem, environment, etc. and there are dire consequences.
I’m just wondering how Joseph Campbell’s dictum to “Follow your bliss” comports with the “efficient production of workers for industry”. The world seems truly turned upside down.
It fits if your bliss is to go to work at a job every day and make as much money as possible to spend on things other workers make. If you bliss involves wider satisfaction you’re pretty much screwed.
I agree with Robert Hutchins [the guy who eliminated varsity football at UofC] of course, quote from OP:
although I would add to that that they be widely read & with a grasp of the rudiments of how to think & argue not just packed with rules & facts & general knowledge.
I also liked this bit from the link:
Young people arrive in higher education in most UK systems already too specialised & with their noses often firmly pointed at a specific career area. It’s been that to an extent since way before I were an egg, but even more so now higher ed isn’t free [except if you’re a student from Scotland or the EU. If that’s you, you won’t pay a bean towards tuition fees at Scottish universities – the Student Awards Agency for Scotland (SAAS) will cover the £1,820 a year for you].
As a undergrad, I found it amusing how people would enter university with the lofty goal of “becoming a doctor, psychologist, etc”. Let’s get passed the first set of exams first, shall we?
I am not in the education business so I may not provide anything you are looking for on this subject. I believe the drop out rate in high school is around 20% nation wide. The drop out rate before graduation from 4 years of college is much higher than that so we have millions of people who are not getting that great education in our standard, normal schools. So we do need something different, although I don’t think the experiment in Kenosha is the way to do it. We do need something different and more appropriate for the millions out there who do not go or do not make it in higher education.
We need better education in high schools that make a graduate scientifically, historically, and culturally literate and also actually literate.
I am sure you are right but we have to get them to graduation as well and right now, what do you do to the 20 percent or more in America who don’t make it to graduation? Some might be literate but without a diploma good luck.
Jerry, I begin my undergraduate life in THE college in ’61, transferred to Ohio State as a third year student. OSU and UC were equally selective, UC before matriculation, OSU after. My third year classmates at OSU weren’t much, if any, less bright than my classmates at UC. But they had a different outlook.
When I was a senior I played pardessus de viole in the collegium musicum, took a medieval French lit course (taught in French, exams in English) to fill a requirement and because the instructor (long story) was a drinking buddy.
One day my French lit classmates slammed me up against the wall and demanded to know why I, a music major, was in their course and taking one of their As. I gave a very UC answer. “Wrong. I’m not a music major, I’m an econ major and I’m here for the same reason I play the instrument. For pleasure.” My poor classmates couldn’t answer.
Hallelujah Greg. I too hold the idea that university education is to produce better citizens not workers. This is the big tug of war in higher ed now between the state, the people and the higher ed institutions. I am quite worried about it.
I believe that the object of the educational system should be to create the most educated workforce, in order to have the strongest economy, which will allow the country to afford a military power second to none (remember that there are a lot of countries that would like to utterly destroy you, and remember too, that higher education is very expensive).
To become nice and educated people we already have millions of free or inexpensive books and podcasts.
