American Democratic socialists pass resolution favoring open borders

I’ve often said that the Democratic Party is cagey in limning its own immigration program in response to Trump’s own odious, kneejerk, and constantly changing policy. I haven’t seen much about a Democratic immigration program, though I haven’t paid a lot of attention. My own take is that Democrats are struggling to formulate such a policy. And to many voters it seems that the Democrats want open borders in the U.S.—a policy that simply won’t work, either for the functioning of the country or as a stand that could help Democrats get elected in 2020.
But one party to which at least two House Democrats and one Senator belong, has just espoused open borders at its national convention: The Democratic Socialists of America. Two congresswomen elected as Democrats are also members of the DSA: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Bernie Sanders is also a Democratic Socialist. While I support some of the DSA’s stands, including its pro-labor position and its endorsement of Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election (I voted for him in the primary, and for Clinton in the general election), I disagree with others, such as their anti-Zionism and view that Israel has no right to exist in its present form. Tlaib adheres to this policy, while Ocasio-Cortez refuses to give her position on Israel for fear it would hurt her image.
Well, if you’re a fan of the DSA, which the Republicans will deliberately conflate with the Democratic Party when it suits their needs, be aware that they just passed a resolution for open borders. Click on the screenshot to see the resolution, of which I quote only a part below:
Whereas borders serve to undermine the international working class, by pitting immigrant and citizen workers in America — and foreign and American workers — against each other in a race to the bottom;
Whereas border and immigration enforcement are tools of white supremacy, capitalism and imperialism;
Whereas borders, their creation, and their enforcement, erase the existence and sovereignty of indigenous peoples;
Whereas borders are, and will increasingly be, utilized to violently dominate and restrict people’s movement as climate change pushes people from their homes;
Whereas border and interior immigration enforcement threaten immigrant workers’ ability to organize;
Whereas Comprehensive Immigration Reform policies seek to control who “deserves” entrance to and/ or permanence in the US, and offer empty promises of protection for resident immigrants in exchange for increased border enforcement, and thus will continue to undermine solidarity and organizing efforts for immigrant justice;
Whereas immigration policy, and its enforcement practices, are set on the federal level, without democratic input or accountability and thus demands a nationally coordinated response;
Whereas the continual assault on immigrants’ rights from both the right and the center produces a reactionary, short-sighted view on immigration that reinforces border securitization, which pervades even leftist spaces and thus necessitates a positive, radical vision for immigration justice and internationalism;
Be it resolved that DSA supports the demand for open borders;
Be it resolved that DSA supports the the uninhibited transnational free movement of people, the demilitarization of the US-Mexico border, the abolition of ICE and CPB without replacement, decriminalization of immigration, full amnesty for all asylum seekers and a pathway to citizenship for all non-citizen residents;
This is a recipe for disaster on all fronts, and shows how clueless the DSA really is. It supports no borders anywhere, not just in the U.S.
But we don’t have a One World Society, and it’s hard to envision the ratchet of different countries having different cultures being reversed. At one time borders were more fluid than today, but those days are gone.
I’d be curious if the press asked Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Sanders if they favored open borders. They would dissimulate, of course, because it would hurt their own reputations and their standing within the Democratic Party and the Left in general. (I’d also like someone to ask Donald Trump if he believes in evolution.)
One of the most effective things that the Democratic Party could do before next year is to formulate a coherent immigration policy. While most Americans favor some continuing form of immigration, and say that immigrants strengthen this country (I agree), most Americans would bridle at the thought of open borders, and many would bridle at voting for a party or a President without a clearly stated immigration policy.
Did you mean “immigration policy”?
A question regarding this part:
“Whereas borders, their creation, and their enforcement, erase the existence and sovereignty of indigenous peoples..”
In the quotation above, What does “indigenous” mean? I ask this because I know many people who are affluent, educated, don’t question climate change…..who think that native americans are from “here”, for example.
Ultimately, what you discover is that they think that homo sapiens evolved as distinct species in the Western Hemisphere. Or all over the place….really, like creationist. Of course, they would rather die than identify with the right.
“Indigenous peoples” is prone to a snapshot effect that for the Americas is timed at which tribes are alive & well at the pre-Columbian to Columbian transition. Thus the Norse aren’t indigenous North Americans until we track down which hidden cave they’re living in in Newfie land. 🙂
Looking at the DSAusa.org website for the names of “indigenous people” groupings indicates that all living tribes present in the pre-Columbian Americas are regarded as indigenous i.e. all those who ancestrally walked through the Bering Strait. The Norse aren’t counted, as they seem not to have left a genetic mark, and the other route from across the Pacific isn’t thought to have resulted in colonisation of South America by Polynesians [but the Polynesians traded with South Americans who got there from the Bering Strait].
Thus the “indigenous peoples” means the first [known] surviving settlers of the region in question: more than 500 native north American tribes, the Inuit & Yu’pik up in Alaska, the 400 Amazonian rainforest tribes etc etc are regarded TODAY as indigenous although we can be sure that the above have indulged in replacing peoples themselves in events lost forever to history.
The above is my opinion mostly, so more knowledgeable correction is welcome!
A second question:
Are porous/open borders sustainable with a benefits giving state, ie single payer medicine, medicaid, social security, etc etc?
I am thinking about Gov Newsom of California vis a vis CA legislature wanting to expand subsidized healthcare to all immigrants (eventually) including the undocumented.
El Paso’s own Beto O’Rourke, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, laid out his comprehensive immigration reform proposal the day before yesterday.
Do they realize that these are the guys that stop drug smuggling, human trafficking (which is not just about illegal immigration, but forced prostitution etc.), and the more mundane smuggling associated with organized crime, right? And that these guys also work with their Mexican counterparts to stop gun smuggling from the US to the Mexican cartels, too?
I’m all for greatly expanding legal immigration and treating illegal border crossers and asylum seeker far better than we do. But even in the far-left case of open borders for willing human beings, customs and border agents serve a critical function in helping to reduce unwilling people movement and illegal goods movement.
About a week ago there was a Washington Post headline that read: “After shooting himself in the foot, Trump wonders why he’s having trouble walking”. It seems the DSA simply want to join the hobbling classes
Bernie is a small “d” democratic socialist, and has been endorsed by the DSA, but he is not, to my knowledge anyway, a member (card-carrying or otherwise) of the Democratic Socialists of America.
Open borders? Great – I guess in that case the lefties will immediately stop complaining about all those supposedly “illegal settlements” on the West Bank of the Jordan. After all, if borders are oppressive and invalid, and everyone has the right to live wherever they want, then no-one can object to Jews living there, can they?
I’d also like someone to ask Donald
Trump if he believes in evolution.
He would answer with a question: What is evolution? But you know he is a young Earth creationist.
“Everything that came before Trump is totally irrelevant”
Bernie was very clear about his position on open borders when asked about it in 2016: see this interview with Vox. He calls it a “Koch brothers proposal”. And indeed it was not received very well by the identitarians.
Sanders is opposed to open borders.
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/04/08/bernie-sanders-open-borders-1261392
“While most Americans favor some continuing form of immigration. . . .”
I would say that almost all Americans, even Donald Trump, favor some continuing form of immigration, but you’re definitely right that most would bridle at open borders. This DSA proclamation is indeed “a recipe for disaster.”
How clever of the DSA to include a specific denunciation of Comprehensive Immigration Reform. The capitalized term alludes to S.744, proposed in 2013 by a bipartisan group of Senators including (beside John McCain) such influential Democrats as Dick Durbin and Chuck Schumer (currently Senate minority leader). With President Obama’s support, the measure passed the Senate by an overwhelming margin, but was blocked in the House.
The DSA might also be asked whether it considers border enforcement “tools of white supremacy, capitalism and imperialism” when the border is that of Venezuela, and the enforcers are under the orders of the Unified Socialist Party of Venezuela. The whirring sound we hear at each new DSA pronouncement is Michael Harrington, spinning in his grave.
Wow. That’s even crazier than voting for Donald Trump.
I believe the democrats are suppose to come out with something soon regarding immigration but not sure when. Certainly it won’t be anything like open borders. Many have said we must start concentrating on the origins of the problem we are seeing at our southern border, not the end result. Most of these people are from three central American countries and they are fleeing from bad conditions at the origin. So that is where we must go to correct the problem. Going after Mexico is just stupid and only Trump does these things. Right now he is putting Tariffs on Mexico if they don’t stop the people coming. It is insane.
But Mexico is allowing those people to transit through Mexico relatively unimpaired.
When we try to impose some sort of order amidst the chaos of places like Honduras, we inevitably end up with all sides of the conflict there hating us, and everyone else in the world angry about imperialism.
And providing aid without supervisory infrastructure only works with places that are undergoing temporary setbacks, not long-term systemic breakdowns. The aid we send to failed states is just another source of wealth and power for corrupt leaders, or criminal gangs and clans.
I have been on the ground for several such efforts. It can be a very disheartening experience.
This reminds me of my Grandmother. Her church was pretty focused on aid and missionary work in Haiti. I have been there several times, and see the problems there as having no easy solutions.
She saw pictures of the Haiti, noticed that it was a fertile place with lots of rain, and decided that all we needed to do was send them some seeds, and they could grow themselves out of famine. But that is not how it works at all. The solution is significant cultural change, which is an idea that they are generally hostile to. And as they are sovereign nation, that should probably be their right.
Attempting to impose our solutions to such places only results, in the long term, in more airplanes being flown into tall buildings.
