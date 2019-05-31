A disgusting hit piece on Pinker in Current Affairs

Several readers sent me this hit piece on Pinker in Current Affairs, written by Nathan J. Robinson, a Ph.D. student at Harvard in sociology and social policy. He also happens to be the editor in chief of the magazine, which explains how this profanity-laced piece got published.
Click on the screenshot below to read it. One person also sent it to me because I am quoted in it, though the quote is used in a misleading way (more below). I suggest you read it yourself, and compare Robinson’s characterization of Pinker with what you know of Steve’s last two books, The Better Angels of Our Nature and Enlightenment Now. For if you haven’t read either or both of those books, you won’t be able to judge Robinson’s jeremiad.
The title alone tells you where the piece is going. Regardless of what you think of Pinker, he’s surely not even close to being “the world’s most annoying man”. Has Robinson considered, say, Donald Trump? Or Bill Nye? Or Dr. Oz?
Robinson turns out to be annoyed largely because he doesn’t like Pinker getting all rich and famous peddling ideas that Robinson thinks are misguided. The “rich and famous” stuff rankles him deeply. As for the “misguided” bit: Pinker has been accused of the same stuff before, and has answered many of Robinson’s objections (see here and here for a start).
I’m not going to dissect the article in detail, as it is similar to many other hit pieces on Pinker—except far more vitriolic. I urge readers to give their own judgement in the comments below, but want to make a few points.
1.) Robinson says he agrees with 80% of what Pinker says in those books, but then concentrates on the 20% he doesn’t like, distorting Pinker’s views in the process. For example, he calls some of Pinker’s statements “irrational swipes”, including these. You may not agree with them, but they’re not irrational, and the second and third ones happens to be true (note: Pinker mentions only “some” feminist theories as well as “many on the left”—not all feminists or Leftists in either case):
- “An axiom of progressive opinion, especially in universities, is that we continue to live in a deeply racist, sexist, and homophobic society—which would imply that progressivism is a waste of time, having accomplished nothing after decades of struggle.”
- “Some feminist theories have embraced the Blank Slate and with it an authoritarian political philosophy that would give the government sweeping powers to implement their vision of gender-free minds.”
- “Many on the left encourage identity politicians and social justice warriors who downplay individual rights in favor of equalizing the standing of races, classes, and genders, which they see as being pitted in zero-sum competition.”\
Robinson also distorts Pinker’s views on nuclear weapons, saying that their existence makes hash of Pinker’s views of the increasing peacefulness of the world. The fact is that the world has grown increasingly peaceful despite nuclear weapons, and Pinker adduces data to that end, and also seriously considers the nuclear threat. But Robinson, whose main objection to Pinker’s documentation of progress seems to be that “some people haven’t experienced positive change”, uses this in a digression to indict America for its use of nuclear weapons in World War II, as well as drones at present and the Vietnam policy of Lyndon Johnson. This is irrelevant to the discussion. Robinson:
Nuclear weapons pose a strong challenge to Pinker’s thesis of declining violence, one he never dealt with adequately. He argues in his books that the “long peace” since World War II was not the result of nuclear weapons, and argues that nukes are essentially “useless in winning wars and in keeping the peace” since no country would dare to use them:
“Incinerating massive numbers of noncombatants would shred the principles of distinction and proportionality that govern the conduct of war and would constitute the worst war crimes in history. That can make even politicians squeamish, so a taboo grew up around the use of nuclear weapons, effectively turning them into bluffs.”
Of course, this means the United States itself has committed the “worst war crimes in history” since it intentionally dropped nuclear weapons on two civilian populations. And while there is certainly a “taboo” on such behavior—Hiroshima horrified much of the world, though Americans tend to think it was fine—U.S. commanders contemplated using nuclear weapons in Vietnam, too. (Good thing Lyndon Johnson got a bit “squeamish,” although not so squeamish as to stop a war that killed two million Vietnamese people.)
2.) Robinson seems mostly concerned with taking down Pinker’s status because he perceives that Pinker has a high status, but a status that is unwarranted. Robinson repeatedly mentions Pinker’s position as a Harvard professor and how, sequestered among the ivy, he cannot know about the travails of the common person, which of course Robinson, as a Harvard graduate student, knows a lot about.
Get a load of this:
But sometimes [Pinker] accidentally lapses and says things like: “Everything is amazing… None of us are as happy as we ought to be, given how amazing our world has become.”
This is, of course, false, insulting, and enraging. Even assuming Pinker’s thesis is accurate, life is clearly not “amazing” for everyone, like the tens of millions of refugees around the world. “None of us”? The spectacle of a Harvard professor, with millions of dollars in book sales and friends among the jet-setting global elite, telling the Rohingya to perk up, and Black Americans to be more grateful for iPhones, is grotesque. Pinker may reply that by “us” he does not mean everyone, just the statistically average people for whom things have gotten better. But this is precisely the point: Casually switching between “things are better at the median than during 1940 or 1410” and “everything is amazing” is appallingly insensitive to the reality of pain and deprivation. “If we have a shred of cosmic gratitude,” Pinker writes, we “ought to be” happier. “An American in 2019,” he writes “will live nine years longer” and “have an additional eight hours a week of leisure,” which they can spend “reading on the Web, listening to music on a smartphone, streaming movies on high-definition TV, … or dining on Thai food instead of spam fritters.” When people who are not among the Americans who can do these things read a passage like that, is it any wonder that they get a little ticked? The Thai food in Cambridge may be excellent, but my friend who teaches elementary school in Detroit still has students coming to school hungry each day. I am sure they’d happily take a spam fritter, though perhaps they just lack a “shred of cosmic gratitude.”
I do not think Pinker told the Rohingya to perk up, nor does he diminish the problems that remain in this world. Pinker’s tactic is to regard them as things to be solve. Read the damn books!. Robinson’s repeated mentioning of Harvard, his denigrating tone, complete with profanity (see below), and the gratuitous mention of “millions of dollars in book sales,” makes me think there is something more to Robinson’s beef than mere facts.
There are two cartoons in the piece that are so far from reality, and so unfair, that I find them offensive. Here they are:
Seriously? This is in Current Affairs?
3.) As I said, I’m mentioned in the piece, though I didn’t catch that when I skimmed it (I didn’t originally intend to defend Pinker against such a stupid piece). Here’s Robinson’s brief mention of me:
The Chronicle suggested that “by proclaiming the gospel of progress,” Pinker “has made a lot of enemies.” (It cited a cartoon printed in Current Affairs as an example of the “hate” Pinker gets.) Pinker’s friend Jerry Coyne thinks people dislike Pinker because he is famous.
Well, yes, I do think that some people dislike Pinker because he is famous, for they’re always mentioning his fame and his books (and often, like P.Z. Myers, their own lack thereof). But if you look at the link to my post, you’ll see that I actually said this:
As best I can understand, people don’t like him because he’s famous and they’re not, because he attacks a “blank slate” view of human nature (a view to which much of the Left is ideologically wedded), and because he has documented continuing material and moral progress in humanity (which “riskologists” don’t like because they make their lives crying that the sky is going to fall).
Note that I gave three reasons, of which Robinson uses just one. This is quote mining and it is intellectual dishonesty. So be it.
4.) Finally, the piece is larded not just with invective, but with profanity, even calling Pinker an “asshole”. This last bit shows you not just the outraged tone, but the not-so-hidden resentment of Pinker’s fame (that may be why Robinson used only the “he is famous” bit from my diagnosis of why people dislike Pinker). Yes, I think Robinson is one of those people afflicted by all three symptoms of my tripartite diagnosis of Pinkerphobia. Here’s Robinson’s splenetic ending. I’ve bolded the most telling parts.
Yeah, okay. This is Science. This is Reason. Give me a break. Look, I’m just peeved because Pinker is treated as a serious and sober-minded public intellectual when he is no better than the rest of us. And I get particularly annoyed at guys who rail against “populism” without showing a bit of empathy for those who have serious grievances, or considering the possibility that the world looks a bit rosier from their personal position than it does once you get out of Harvard Yard. I wouldn’t even mind so much if he didn’t also take gratuitously unpleasant and unfair swipes at the left. We’re not “progressophobes” or fucking morons who don’t recognize that the internet is cool and the Black Death was not.
I find Steven Pinker the most annoying man in the world because he’s certainly one of the most patronizing men in the world, and that contest has a lot of impressive contenders. I even sense that he’d be proud to be called annoying: “Ah, you’re annoyed because you can’t handle the facts due to your cognitive biases. It must be because of envy and narcissism.” He’s even writing a new book trying to explain why people hate him, and of course it’s all going to be because they’re defective reasoners who subscribe to idiotic Blank Slate theories of nature, not because he’s an asshole who doesn’t bother to listen to a word anybody says. I’ve seen this type of guy so many times now. Harris, Peterson, Shapiro. They all want to explain before they’ve empathized, irrationally diagnose others’ irrationality, insist that their ideology isn’t an ideology while ours is. Is there any way to make it stop? Is there anything you could say to them in response that wouldn’t just further convince them that they’re right? Is there hope for an Enlightenment that doesn’t just consist of the word “Enlightenment” repeated ad infinitum?
No better than the rest of us? Well, I, for one, am quite willing to admit that, when it comes to intellectual ability, perspicacity, diligence, and eloquence, Pinker is better than I. And that’s fine with me. I’m glad that people better than I walk the Earth!
After reading this piece, I really do think that Robinson has some psychological issues that have clouded his analysis. But I’m not a psychologist. My friend, Orli Peter, who is a psychologist, told me this: “Outrage is addictive and Pinker takes away the drug, so [Robinson] has to be outraged at Pinker to get his fix.” Be that as it may, Robinson’s petulant and distorted analysis, filled with rage, does not stand as a substantive critique of Pinker’s last two books.
As Spock so succinctly put it : “Fascinating.”
And I’d read it, but I have to remove and clean sixteen ball bearings.
That does sound like more fun. I read it yesterday. I wish I had cleaned some ball bearings instead.
Upon further thought, I shouldn’t have written the ball bearing l thing – I apologize.
That sounds like the excuse “I’d love to go out with you, but I’ve gotta wash my hair”.😂
“Is there anything you could say to them in response that wouldn’t just further convince them that they’re right?”
Well, Mr. Robinson (don’t try to seduce me!), how about starting with a coherent system that could replace our current one and bring about the utopia you think democracy, capitalism, Enlightenment, emotional reasoning, etc. are standing in the way of? How about proposing something yourself? Oh, and make sure you keep the planet that is already the least violent and the most plentiful it has ever been for the largest percentage of people around the world
I hate these kinds of “thinkers.” It’s the far-Left idea of utopia vs. gradual progress, where the utopia magically appears if everybody would just do…something vague and follow their lead. They think we have not only the resources to create a harmonious worldwide utopia (we don’t), but that we could also implement some kind of system in which people would willingly distribute all of those resources (which, I repeat, we don’t actually possess) to create it. They don’t have any real solutions, only problems, and they get very angry when people point out that we’re slowly but surely addressing those problems, especially when what’s creating that progress is systems and people they hate.
FYI typo in the title – “digusting”.
Thanks; I’ve fixed it.
The student is jealous because Steven Pinker has achieved a great fame becuase of his outstanding work he will probably never achieve. Especially not after this sad excuse of an article.
Good for Pinker! All PR is good PR, and the more unhinged the opposition, the stronger the appearance of the opponent.
On the other hand, the world is invariably more peaceful since the wide-scale adoption of nuclear weapons, as there is little point to large-scale wars of conquest if someone just nukes the planet into another ice age. A modern Hitler-wannabe would be completely out of luck. Dr. Edward Teller’s Hydrogen Bomb has done more to promote world peace than all the peace activists in history. . . not that he’ll ever get any credit.
Nukes, of course, carry the risk of rogue agents or terrorists getting their hands on them, but those are by far the biggest risks. Without nukes, we would have had WWIII. the USSR would have eventually gone to war with the US, and all of Europe by proxy, and both Europe and the USSR would have lost tens of millions of people in the fighting before the USSR was finally defeated (they would have the manpower advantage, but their resources and supply lines, weaponry, air force, navy — literally every part of their military but sheer manpower — would have been dwarfed by Great Britain alone. With the help of the US, which would be immune from a land war with the USSR, the USSR would eventually be defeated, but not before that war became the most disastrous war in history. Meanwhile, assuming the Brits still left India, Pakistan and India would probably still be fighting a horribly bloody war today. I could go on, but nukes almost certainly have saved the world from an enormous loss of life, horrifying bloodshed, nigh-incomprehensible destruction of cities and infrastructure, and severe economic challenges in many areas of the world.
I think it’s a fair conjecture that the Korean War only failed to escalate into a global conflict because the backers of North Korea thought that they would be obliterated in a nuclear war.
… or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.
PZ saw that article too and, needless to say, he enjoyed it. His blog post (which I won’t bother linking to) was entitled “Steven Pinker gets the treatment he deserves”
Oh god, who cares. That guy…
PZ who?
Isn’t that the evolutionary biologist who has made it his life’s work to clobber each and every person who does not support his one-way regressive leftism?
“Evolutionary Biologist” is a generous way of describing someone who believes in Lamarckism, Gaia Theory and Striving, thinks Founder Effect and Random Drift are the same thing, that Population Genetics is when rival populations compete, and believes all DNA is junk DNA because Neutral Theory mean no genes have fitness value.
I think citation needed for that lot.
I am not normally one to engage in schadenfreude, but I do when the subject of it is a nasty person who has repeatedly tried to destroy others and has regularly lied and harassed others to do it. Therefore, I find few things more gratifying than the fact that, all these years later, PZ is still jumping on his bed in a fit, screaming at all the other people who continue to surpass him in fame and popularity. He will never stop. He is a bitter, broken man.
It appears that Nathan Robinson also founded “Current Affairs”, as recently as 2015. He wrote a character assassination of Pete Buttigieg in the March issue. Perhaps a more honest name for the magazine would be “Nathan Robinson’s Finest Whines”?
I just found out he is editor in chief, which explains how he could get this profanity-ridden tirade published.
He created the magazine, which explains how he gets to be editor-in-chief.
Yes, it’s his vanity publication. Unfortunately it has some cachet among the sort of intelligentsia who think socialism is the cure-all for everything.
The kind of ‘left-winger’ who goes after Buttegieg for not being sufficiently election-losingly-insane deserves a special place in hell…by which I mean they deserve for their pillow never to be cool, no matter how many times they turn it over. They infuriate me almost beyond words.
Sam Seder, Cenk Uygur, all of you, I hope your neighbours turn their houses in to pig rendering plants.
Pinker must be on to something. Attacks like this are not wasted on eccentrics or cranks whose views have no credibility. Only those who are getting close to the truth and attracting well-earned acclaim will draw this kind of fire.
There is no better cheap way to fame than to defame someone who has it.
The operative word (for me, at least) in your last sentence is “cheap”. Robinson’s cheap effort to link himself to Pinker backfires like a cheap gun. While “walking the stacks”of a library in the mid-nineties, “The Language Instinct” caught my eye. I’ve been a Pinker “fan” ever since. (Robinson ought to try criticizing Pinker’s first two books-Not!). While Pinker’s charts and graphs appear to be painting rosy pictures, he (Pinker) did a great job explaining possible setbacks realistically in his text, which Robinson obviously chose to cherry-pick for his “purposes”.
“Stop taking away my sense of victimhood and moral superiority with your inconveniently watertight counter-evidence, IT’S NOT FAIR. If you keep it up I’ll be forced to whine annoyingly about how annoying you are. You have been warned Pinker.”
Damn, that piece’ll go down in the annals of “hot takes.” You write something like that, you should stick it in a drawer for a week, then show it to someone else, before hitting the publish button.
In order to recognise that you should sleep on it you’d have to have the self-awareness to know how much of a twatsatchel the article makes you look, and I don’t think this writer has that much self-awareness.
It’s not going to change anyone’s minds anyway. It’s too hysterical and obnoxious for any neutral to come away trusting it. Everything about it signals that it’s written solely for the audience of ‘awful people who already loathe Pinker’.
You’ve come up with some darn good lines in this thread. “Twatsatchel,” “they deserve for their pillow never to be cool, no matter how many times they turn it over.” I’ll have to remember these.
Anyone at all who thinks modern society is amoral, or selfish, or sinful, or insufficiently religious, or insufficiently committed to socialist ideals, or not Randian enough, or too sexually lax, etc. – all these people will bridle at the historical and socioeconomic evidence in Pinker’s arguments. And that’s a lot of people, on both sides of the political aisle.
They find it impossible to accept the data because they want to believe that society is in – and has for a long time been in – a decline, a decline which requires radical correction.
So if you show them evidence that the grand correction they spend much of their lives working towards(whether that correction involves turning back the clock to the 50s, or enforcing some kind of socialist state, or whatever) isn’t necessary…they react badly.
This example is absurd, nasty and hysterical, especially the gibbering lunacy of its cartoon strip, but it fits into that broader pattern of political discomfort with the idea that things are actually, on the whole, pretty good, and getting better.
Oh, hell, in that case they’ve got poor Pinker surrounded. Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, as Mr. Rafferty said.
> “They all want to explain before they’ve empathized”
This idea is really fascinating. What does empathy have to do with explanation? Does everyone have to do a Bill Clinton “I fell your pain” before explaining how the world actually works?
Y’know, all those scientists out there really need to empathize before they think about their evidence. We should change how to present and interpret evidence based on feelings (but only the correct feelings for the correct groups).
The diagnosis by Orli Peters (“Outrage is addictive”) sums up the pop-Left perfectly. I wonder whether a program of Outrage Anonymous would help. There could be frequent meetings, thus filling that part of the addiction, and these could be held in a college conference room at the bottom of a flight of 12 steps.
Nothing like a little scholarly objectivity from a journeyman. See also his article “What is Freedom?”, which seems to argue that we aren’t free if we are put in the position of having to make tough choices.
“Outrage is addictive and Pinker takes away the drug, so [Robinson] has to be outraged at Pinker to get his fix.”
Interesting possible diagnosis of an aspect of the SJW mentality.
I agree it is an unnecessarily rude hatchet job, though contains exaggerations of a few legit criticisms.
This is annoying, because those legit criticisms should be talked about and this craziness poisons the well.
I know that in the US and many places, *book* titles are not subject to most forms of IP protection. Is that true of journal titles? I ask because it seems to me that a title like _Current Affairs_ would have been in use long before 2015.
I don’t know if that is true, it’s certainly not an important element. So-called “social justice warriors” do not appear to have any theory or idea — it’s a primitive anti-white, anti-male ideology without any sophistication. There’s no evidence that anything more advanced, if it exists, is known to the common internet warrior.
Further, the typical “SJW” is simply an outraged believer in said primitive sentiment who has found (or was convinced by their tribe) that somebody deserves social media hatred. They become part of what is commonly called “online hate mob”.
People should stop taking them seriously. They aren’t the Left, they don’t have anything important to say, are not good people who want to do the right thing, and they are certainly not academics or academically knowledgeable people. Critical Identity Theory and suchlike exists, but it has little to with the internet versions peddled by Natalie Wynn (“Contrapoints”), Suey Park, Arthur Chu, Pz Myers or whoever is currently the leading “social justice intellectual”.
“SJW” are just the social media version of the troll. A frustrated individual who is abusive, whips up or participates in an social media online hate mob.
I’ve read and enjoyed Pinker’s books, but wish he wouldn’t pose for photos like the one at the head of Robinson’s article. It’s almost as if he’s begging to be ridiculed.
This is in the motto of Current Affairs:
“We have two missions: to produce the world’s first readable political publication and to make life joyful again.”
Sounds a bit Pinkerish to me. But they don’t seem to be aiming for it.
The article is another example of “outrage rhetoric,” a genre where the goal is to wind up the rhetorical excesses to 11, thus impressing readers with your rhetorical flair. The content of such pieces is secondary, and usually vapid, as is this one.
Robinson wants to succeed Pinker as the worlds’s most annoying man. Mission accomplished.
Steven Pinker gets the same sort of moronic crap from those who are obsessively anti-Sam Harris.
The same Far left morons who think they are “Nazis” and “white supremacists”, while these same Far Left extremists chum with antisemites, Jew-haters, and bigots.
The likes of ** ********, PZ Myers, Ryan J Bell-End, Dan “The Zionists” Arel, Sam “debate me” Seder, Sacha Saeen, and that loony playwright from NYC (McClernan???) who creates conspiracy theory flowcharts linking Pinker with Far Right nutters.
The problem is that some of the noise from these goblins catches the ear of clickbait hit-piece smear merchants such as those at The Nation, Salon, Buzzfeed, etc.
I was just informed by a commenter at a certain ‘jovial nonbeliever’s’ blog that Bret Weinstein is far-right.
People in difficult situations do not care about empathy. They care about improvement, and improvement requires solutions and action.
I read Pinker’s 2 last books. The overall intention is extremely simple: « statistically things are getting way better, we have to analyse the causes in order to do more of it for the people who still suffer ».
Faking the failure to understand this simple message requires intense intellectual dishonesty.
All this is frustrating and counter productive.


Your message comes through quite clear. You did an excellent summary of Pinker’s themes with excellent English grammer.👍
One knows one is close to the mark when one is hated for positing facts.
I’m disappointed in your analysis, Jerry. Robinson makes some excellent critiques of Pinker in the article, and I encourage everybody to read it fully.
As somebody who thought “The Blank Slate” should be in contention for the best book of the millennium so far, and as somebody who rarely missed an opportunity to exclaim how much of a fan of Pinker I was, I was mortified to read “Enlightenment Now,” particularly the chapter on the environment.
It really reads like something out of the Exxon PR department, or a juvenile Slate article.
Pinker says: “It may be satisfying to demonize the fossil fuel corporations that sell us the energy we want, or to signal our virtue by making conspicuous sacrifices, but these indulgences won’t prevent destructive climate change… The human moral sense is not particularly moral; it encourages dehumanization (‘politicians are pigs’) and punitive aggression (‘make the polluters pay’)”
To which Robinson replies: “What Pinker calls the ‘demonization’ of fossil fuel companies is the recognition that they engaged in practices they knew to be destructive, misleading the public to maintain profits the same way tobacco companies did. It’s important to treat this as what it is: fraud and theft, because those who are responsible for knowingly causing damage ought to pay for it. ‘Make polluters pay’ is not immoral ‘punitive aggression’ but an application of basic tort law principles.”
Exactly! Pinker is parroting cliched anti-environment corporate talking points and should be called out on it.
Sure, the title of Robinson’s piece is hyperbole, but Pinker deserves the criticisms he’s getting for the irrational Panglossian technophilia he exhibits in Enlightenment Now.
It crossed my mind, while reading the article, how easy it was to quote mine Steven Pinker to make him look bad. I’m half-way through Enlightenment Now, and he regularly uses the counterarguments and criticisms others would make, and then shows how they are wrong. So similar to the Darwin quote about the eye evolving, you could pull one of his examples of him stating what others would argue, and out of context it sounds terrible.
“Abducted by ICE”. Nice euphemism for ‘got caught after illegally crossing the border.’
Robinson should be thankful that Harvard allowed him to participate in their doctoral program. They normally exclude pseudo intellectuals as a matter of principle.
I realised yesterday evening that I’d missed Pinker’s apperance on “Question time” (UK current affairs talking head show, obviously mostly consumed with the insanities of politics). Fortunately it’s repeated on Sunday afternoon – and the idiot box is now set to record it. Probably worth the effort.
I would agree that this would indeed count as a lapse…
“Everything is amazing… None of us are as happy as we ought to be, given how amazing our world has become.”
…If Pinker had really said that, but he didn’t.
Robinson has dishonestly cut out two intervening paragraphs.
(See link to google books, scroll down a bit.)
Pinker could be fairly criticised for clumsy wording (unusually clumsy by his standards, in fact), but to represent it as taunting refugees is entirely dishonest. He is clearly referring to those in the US whose feeling of happiness lags behind their actual well being.
Yep, someone who presents facts which contradict your favourite ideological tropes is really annoying. Necessary, but annoying.
