Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, May 30, 2019, with one more day to go until we’re at the advent of June. It’s National Mint Julep Day, a drink best served on Kentucky Derby Day (now over) and made with mint and sugar syrup, muddled together in a glass, which is then filled with crushed ice and good bourbon. It’s a good tipple. In Trinidad and Tobago, it’s Indian Arrival Day, celebrating the arrival of Indians in Trinidad. Perhaps the most famous of these is author V. S. Naipaul, the grandchild of Indian immigrants to Trinidad and author of the excellent 1961 novel A House for Mr Biswas. Naipal also won the 1971 Booker Prize for his novel In a Free State.

It’s a bit of a thin day, history-wise. On May 30, 1636, Henry VIII of England married Jane Seymour, who was a lady in waiting for his first two wives. She died in childbirth the next year, having produced an heir, Edward VI. She was the only one of Henry’s six wives to be given a queen’s funeral; one wonders why anyone would marry Henry, especially after he’d gone through a few wives.

On this day in 1806, Andrew Jackson, future President of the U.S., killed Charles Dickinson in a duel over a horse race, even though Dickinson, an attorney, was a famous duelist. Jackson was shot in the chest first, but he fired back and killed Dickinson. Jackson survived, carrying the bullet next to his heart for the rest of his life. He was, I believe, is the only President to have survived (or even fought) a duel.

On May 30, 1911, Ray Harroun, driving his Marmon Wasp,, became the first winner of the Indianapolis 500-mile auto race. The car, below, is still on display at the Indianapolis Speedway. The time of his win was six hours and 42 minutes with an average speed of about 75 miles per hour. The latest winner, Simon Pagenaud on May 26 of this year, finished in two hours and 50 minutes with an average speed of 176 miles per hour.

On this day in 1922, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C. And in 1958, to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery were added the remains of two unidentified servicement killed during World War II and the Korean War. There was once a “Vietnam unknown”, too, but he was identified using mitochondrial DNA, and so was removed and the remains buried elsewhere with his family. Now that we have DNA testing, it’s unlikely that there will be any future “unknown soldiers.”

Finally, it was on this day in 2012 that Charles Taylor, former president of Liberia, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for 11 counts of war crimes. He remains in prison in Durham County, England

Notables born on this day include Irving Thalberg (1899), Mel Blanc (1908), Benny Goodman (1909), Julius Axelrod (1912, Nobel Laureate), Colm Tóibín (1955), and Wynonna Judd (1964).

Blanc was immensely talented at doing cartoon voices; according to Wikipedia, here are some of his characters:

[Blanc] became known for his work in animation as the voices of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Sylvester the Cat, Yosemite Sam, Foghorn Leghorn, Marvin the Martian, Pepé Le Pew, Speedy Gonzales, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, the Tasmanian Devil, and many of the other characters from the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies theatrical cartoons during the golden age of American animation. He voiced all of the major male Warner Bros. cartoon characters except for Elmer Fudd, whose voice was provided by fellow radio personality Arthur Q. Bryan, although Blanc later voiced Fudd, as well, after Bryan’s death.

here’s a video of his demonstrating his ability.

And here is Blanc’s tombstone, one of the best ever:

Those who expired on May 31 include Tintoretto (1594), Évariste Galois (1832), Billy Strayhorn (1967), Jack Dempsey (1983), Gaston Rébuffat (1985), Timothy Leary (1996), and Jean Stapleton (2013).

I still claim that All in the Family was the best television comedy ever, and Stapleton, as Edith, was a pivotal figure as the long-suffering wife of Archie Bunker. The acting on that show was absolutely terrific. Here’s a scene in which Gloria and Edith recount a spat to their respective husbands.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili evinces her usual fear of strangers;

Hili: Are those children? A: Yes. Hili: Let’s get out of here before they grow up.

From Facebook: Cats obeying commands:

Two tweets from Nilou. The first shows mountain goats. I have no idea how they can do this, and often wonder if they feel fear on such slopes. Move over, Alex Honnold!

Mountain Goats defying gravity on steep cliffs

(Photo: Joel Sartore) pic.twitter.com/fsJSUKKEvd — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 27, 2019

National Wine Day was May 25, but here’s a late tweet. The thread has some interesting facts about Dionysos and ancient Greek oenophlia. One fact is below:

The ancient Greeks drank their wine mixed with water – drinking unmixed wine was something only uncivilised barbarians did. For that purpose, they used a large vase called a krater, "mixing vessel". The krater was often decorated with Dionysian scenes.#NationalWineDay pic.twitter.com/yboOzrJfr4 — Erotic Mythology voted 🇪🇺 (@AimeeMaroux) May 25, 2019

Tweets from Grania. The ducks shown are Indian Runner ducks or “pencil ducks”, which walk almost vertically. Other ducks wouldn’t be so “arsefooted”:

Ducks used to be nicknamed ‘arsefeet’ because their legs are so close to their bottoms. (Image: Johnny Jet) pic.twitter.com/JkEPrd3hNX — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) May 28, 2019

I’m not sure if this is a violation of the law, as my impression was that abortion protestors at clinics had to remain a court-specified distance away from the patients. Regardless of its legality, though, the protestors are horrible people.

This is not just psychological abuse, it is criminal harassment. There is a right to freedom of speech. There are also exceptions, including for criminal conduct. This is one.pic.twitter.com/cQ3Ja0gPpw — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) May 26, 2019

One dog to rule them all (sound up):

Guess what pangolins eat. . .

Ever seen a Pangolin tongue? Here it is. pic.twitter.com/7WuWybBR52 — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 24, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Anak Krakatoa is a relatively new volcano that sprouted from the caldera of Krakatoa, which exploded in 1883, killing between 36,000 and 120,000 people.

Aerial footage of an eruption yesterday at Anak #Krakatau – explosions like this were happening every 25 minutes or so for entirety of our stay. Some of those lava bombs were size of trucks! #volcano #Indonesia pic.twitter.com/k6PDshn8CE — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) August 13, 2018

Matthew does love his illusions. I couldn’t figure out what was happening here until I went to the link at reddit:

How forced perspective tricks you into believing that these vehicles are disappearing pic.twitter.com/wr1O2nesEr — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 28, 2019

These are theology in jokes, and there are many. Matthew said that he didn’t understand them, but I might. I don’t. Theologically educated readers are welcome to explain: