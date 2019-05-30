A new portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. by one of his biographers paints him as a rape accomplice and abuser of women

Along with Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr. is one of my heroes. Both men, using their labor, their writing, their dedication, and especially their devotion to nonviolent civil disobedience, effected enormous social change. Gandhi helped get the British to “quit India”; King helped lead the civil rights struggles of the sixties that ended legal segregation. (King was of course influenced by Gandhi.)
And yes, both men were imperfect. Gandhi had some bizarre ideas about sex, neglected his wife, and thought India could support itself from the handloom industry. We all know of King’s marital infidelities, which were taped by the nefarious J. Edgar Hoover, head of the FBI, with the recordings sent to King’s wife Coretta Scott King.
But not until now has the full extent of King’s serial infidelities become clear, and—far worse—his usage of woman as sexual objects and, worst of all, at least one case of rape which he egged on. Four days ago the Times of London published excerpts of an upcoming article by King’s biographer, but I haven’t read the article below because it’s behind a paywall.
The Times piece presages an article by David Garrow, who is far from being a detractor of King. Garrow is a distinguished historian of both King and the civil rights movement, and here are his bona fides from Wikipedia:
He wrote the book Bearing the Cross: Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (1986), which won the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for Biography. He also wrote Liberty and Sexuality (1994), a history of the legal struggles over abortion and reproductive rights in the U.S. prior to the Roe v. Wade decision, Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama (2017), and other works.
Garrow writes frequently on the history of the United States Supreme Court and the history of the Civil Rights Movement, and regularly contributes articles on these subjects to non-academic publications including The New York Times, The Nation, The Financial Times, and The New Republic.
Garrow was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He graduated magna cum laude from Wesleyan University in 1975 before receiving his Ph.D. from Duke University in 1981.
Garrow served as a senior adviser for Eyes on the Prize, the award-winning PBS television history of the Civil Rights Movement covering the years 1954–1965. He has taught at Duke University (Instructor of History; 1978–1979), the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Assistant Professor of History; 1980–1984), the City College of New York and the CUNY Graduate Center (Associate and full Professor of History; 1984–1991), The Cooper Union (Visiting Distinguished Professor of History; 1992–1993), the College of William and Mary (James Pinckney Harrison Visiting Professor of History; 1994–1995), American University (Distinguished Historian in Residence; 1995–1996) and the Emory University School of Law (Presidential Distinguished Professor; 1997–2005). From 2005 to 2011, Garrow was a senior research fellow at Homerton College, Cambridge. From 2011 until 2018 he served as Professor of Law and History and John E. Murray Faculty Scholar at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
I read Bearing the Cross many years ago, and loved it; it well deserved the Pulitzer, and it, too, was no hit job on King. It did, as I recall, mention King’s infidelities, but we knew of them already, and they seemed limited, appearing to be a form of consensual adulterous sex that, while casting him as a bit of a hypocrite, didn’t seem to greatly tarnish his image as a civil rights leader.
But Garrow has now spent many hours listening to newly released FBI tapes and documents bearing on King’s life, and has a very dark tale to tell. Rod Dreher published some excerpts in The American Conservative last week (click on screenshot below), but I wanted to hold off until Garrow’s own article came out. You can read Dreher’s excerpts by clicking on the screenshot below, but there’s no substitute for the Standpoint piece below that, which was apparently rejected by several venues. As the American Spectator notes:
The UK’s Guardian commissioned David Garrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer of Martin Luther King, to write an article detailing his shocking discoveries about the civil rights leader’s behind-closed-doors behavior, before pulling out with a kill fee. “Garrow had similar experiences with the Atlantic magazine and with the Washington Post — both of which he had written for before,” Michael Mosbacher writes at Standpoint, which publishes the controversial article on Thursday. “Conservative magazines in the US also felt the story was too risky to run. The same response came from a web magazine whose raison d’être is to fight for free speech. When Standpoint decided to publish it, the longest essay we have ever run, I approached a prominent British historian to write an article putting the revelations into context. The response: ‘No way! I’ll try to think of someone else who has the guts to drink from that particular poisoned chalice.’”
How can such a story be too risky to run in venues that wrote piece after piece about Harvey Weinstein? Well, we know: King is an American hero. But he misused his power just as Harvey Weinstein did. At a time when the personal lives of historical figures are being reassessed, King seemed untouchable, and shame on The Guardian, The Atlantic, and The Washington Post for not running this story: a story put together by King’s distinguished biographer.
Well, Garrow’s article was published only three hours ago in the UK magazine Standpoint, which is free online (click on screenshot):
It’s horrible—King’s behavior, that is. I will give only a few excerpts:
Newly-released documents reveal the full extent of the FBI’s surveillance of the civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King in the mid-1960s. They expose in graphic detail the FBI’s intense focus on King’s extensive extramarital sexual relationships with dozens of women, and also his presence in a Washington hotel room when a friend, a Baptist minister, allegedly raped one of his “parishioners”, while King “looked on, laughed and offered advice”. The FBI’s tape recording of that criminal assault still exists today, resting under court seal in a National Archives vault.
The FBI, of course, loved this stuff, and they come off as nefarious and disgusting. But we knew that:
The FBI documents also reveal how its Director, J. Edgar Hoover, authorised top Bureau officials to send Dr King a tape-recording of his sexual activities along with an anonymous message encouraging him to take his own life.
The complete transcripts and surviving recordings are not due to be released until 2027 but when they are made fully available a painful historical reckoning concerning King’s personal conduct seems inevitable.
This information comes from transmitters planted in King’s hotel rooms by the FBI:
Staying in one of the two targeted rooms was King’s friend Logan Kearse, the pastor of Baltimore’s Cornerstone Baptist Church and, like King, the holder of a PhD from the Boston University School of Theology. Kearse “had brought to Washington several women ‘parishioners’ of his church”, a newly-released summary document from Sullivan’s personal file on King relates, and Kearse invited King and his friends to come and meet the women. “The group met in his room and discussed which women among the parishioners would be suitable for natural or unnatural sex acts. When one of the women protested that she did not approve of this, the Baptist minister immediately and forcibly raped her,” the typed summary states, parenthetically citing a specific FBI document (100-3-116-762) as its source. “King looked on, laughed and offered advice,” Sullivan or one of his deputies then added in handwriting.
And shades of Donald Trump:
At the Willard Hotel, King and his friends’ activities resumed the following evening as approximately 12 individuals “participated in a sex orgy” which the prudish Sullivan felt included “acts of degeneracy and depravity . . . When one of the women shied away from engaging in an unnatural act, King and several of the men discussed how she was to be taught and initiated in this respect. King told her that to perform such an act would ‘help your soul’.” Sometime later, in language that would reflect just how narrow Sullivan’s mindset was, “King announced that he preferred to perform unnatural acts on women and that he had started the ‘International Association for the Advancement of Pussy Eaters’.” Anyone familiar with King’s often-bawdy sense of humour would not doubt that quotation.
There is intimation of tax fraud, and evidence of prostitution. This is the last excerpt I can put up because reading them almost makes me weep. And believe me, there are a lot more such stories.
[FBI] Agent William H. Been had heard rumours that King had patronised a local prostitute and decided that given King’s “position as a God-fearing man of the cloth . . . perhaps a casual inquiry made to the prostitute in question might shed an interesting side light to King’s extra-curricular activities”. At 3 a.m. on May 16 Been met Gail LaRue, a married 28-year-old who had left four children from a prior marriage in Sheridan, Wyoming. Gail explained that at 2 a.m. on April 27, a hotel bellman had asked her to go to the New Frontier Hotel and see the well-known black gospel musician Clara Ward, whose Clara Ward Singers were performing there. In the lobby, Ward handed Gail $100 and told her: “I have a couple of friends in town that would like to meet you and have you take care of them.” Ward said “she was paying Gail . . . because these two men did not believe in paying a girl for her service and for Gail to keep quiet about receiving any money.”
Clara took Gail to the bar at the Sands Hotel and made a call on the house phone. Martin Luther King then appeared in the bar and took both women to his room, where all three began drinking. King phoned one of his colleagues and told him to “get your damned ass down here because I have a beautiful white broad here”. Then “both the Rev King and Clara Ward stripped naked and told Gail to do the same.” With Gail seated in a chair, “King went down on his knees and started nibbling on her right breast, while Clara Ward did the same with her left breast. Gail then stated, ‘I guess the Reverend got tired of that and put his head down between my legs and started nibbling on “that”.’ After a while he got up and told Clara Ward to try some of it, so Clara went down on Gail for a while. Gail stated, ‘I think Clara Ward is queer’.”
Then King had intercourse with Gail while Clara watched. “After what Gail stated seemed like hours, King rolled off and had another drink, then climbed back on for a second go around.” After King paused again, his friend showed up, had a drink, and had intercourse with Gail “while both Clara Ward and the Rev King watched the action from a close-by position”, with Clara sometimes stroking Gail as well. “Gail then stated that she was getting scared as they were pretty drunk and all using filthy language and at last she told Clara Ward she would have to go.” Clara informed King, who “then whispered in Gail’s ear, ‘I would like to try you sometime again if I could get you away from Clara’.”
Here is Garrow’s conclusion:
King’s far-from monogamous lifestyle, like his binge-drinking, may fit albeit uncomfortably within his existing life story, but the suggestion—actually more than one—that he either actively tolerated or personally employed violence against any woman, even while drunk, poses so fundamental a challenge to his historical stature as to require the most complete and extensive historical review possible.
There’s no doubt that the FBI comes off badly, with its obsession about King and his sex life and his attempts to get him to kill himself, but we’ve long known that J. Edgar Hoover was a reprehensible human being: an arrogant dictator who wielded absolute power for decades, using it to destroy whom he considered the enemies of America.
The big question, of course, is not whether King was a bad person: he clearly was a horrible person in many ways, even a criminal, but also did enormous good in advancing civil rights. He was a mixed person, but far more mixed than any of us suspected or that any of us would like.
What happens now? Perhaps the Left will treat him differently from, say Harvey Weinstein, because King was such a force for good, but he did exactly what Weinstein did: used his power to seduce, degrade, and even rape women. Garrow is clearly disturbed as well. But will statues of King be taken down now? If not, why not?
What we face is a need to revise our assessment of a man now dead, not of his leadership of the civil rights movement. I weep for his victims, and I weep for his family, now subject to a revelation that he was an odious sexual predator. I cannot see overlooking the latter because of the good he did. If what Garrow wrote is true—and I have every expectation that it is—it will be interesting to see what happens now. Nobody can accuse Garrow of confecting rumors to destroy King’s reputation.
Should Garrow have ignored this story? No, of course not: in fact, he is the best person to tell it. And he has an obligation, as King’s biographer, to paint a full picture of the man. How sad that this picture is now marred in a way most of us never suspected. As someone said, “We live in interesting times,” but in this case I wish the times weren’t so interesting—that King was as upright a man in private as he was in public. But he was human, with all of our flaws, and some of his flaws are both reprehensible and criminal. He’ll never look the same to anyone, including admirers like me.
I am eager to hear readers’ take on this: how do you think we should look at King now?
A professional con man i.e. clergy.
We know there are no perfect human beings. I think the best lesson from this is that we should not idolize people, but instead their ideas when they are warranted.
But what to do with the legacy of Dr. King? It seems like almost every town has a MLK Boulevard, at the very least. Should all those roads be re-named? I don’t think so, and maybe it is time to quit pulling down statues all around. Instead let them remain and be reminders of how times and thinking can change, and that today’s heroes may turn out to be tomorrow’s goats.
Exactly, littleboybrew. I venture to guess that there’s not a single historical figure that didn’t take advantage of his position to have as much sex as possible. Indeed, that may the reason most men want the “alpha” position in the first place.
However, the ideas are more important than the person (within reason). Ditto for musicians: I don’t care if the composer was a terrible human being; it’s the music that counts.
You are perfectly right. Laura Betzig wrote a brilliant little book about that tendency: “Despotism and Differential Reproduction: A Darwinian View of History”.
It is hard to believe. My initial emotional response is to hope that someone shows that the FBI somehow fabricated the tapes specifically to destroy King.
It is just so hard to accept that such a hero could also be such a monster.
Do you mean you find it difficult to believe it’s true or that you do believe it’s true and are hurt by that
The Stranglers had it right a few decades ago…
As did New Model Army
They started work this morning down at city square
They’re pulling down the statues of our great grandfather’s hero
The new books said he wasn’t such a great man after all
And anyway remember that the times they are a-changing
Pull it down, drag it down
Till there’s nothing to look up to
But the brand names on the posters all around
Blue
I think you put it well, a ‘mixed’ man. A great man, but with some sinister skeletons in his cupboard (or mirroring: an evil man with some definite greatness) . Reminds me of Mr Krauss, or -to a lesser degree- of Mr Einstein.
Never confuse the messenger with the message.
We know that Gandhi was … dubious shall we say, in his time in South Africa – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-34265882
I would bet a LOT of powerful men who are historical figures with admirable qualities, also were horrible in their treatment of women.
Can we appreciate for example, the art of Eric Gill, knowing he was a paedophile & an incestuous one at that?
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2017/apr/09/eric-gill-the-body-ditchling-exhibition-rachel-cooke
Not to mention Gandhi’s “Quit India” movement could more accurately be titled the “Give India Back To The Brahmins” movement.
(Has any research been done on what Dalits thought at the time or since?)
Martha Nussbaum (philosopher right in Jerry’s neck of the woods at Chicago, if I recall) has addressed this somewhat in her work on political emotions.
Eish, Blue, as always I find it difficult to decipher what you’re really trying to convey (which admittedly generally is worthwhile when succeeding).
You have to go to comment #19 by blue in that link. Here it is:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2015/02/22/the-anti-free-speech-police-ride-again/#comment-1149225
I must say that I already knew some of this from many years ago while still in school. I happened to take some law classes in 72 or 73 and the teacher was a lawyer who had been an FBI agent earlier (before law school). He made comments about King based on some of the surveillance the FBI did on King. Certainly he did not go into great detail on this but he made it very clear that King was one very strange guy. I think that many others knew some of this as well, from rumors and talk that came out concerning the FBI. But I was getting it from one who knew and had direct knowledge of this.
Well, I guess it is well-known he was a ‘womaniser’, but rape is a different matter, and new to me.
He was a deeply flawed person, there is no doubt about that. As I recall so many years ago, the word rape was not part of the information. Orgies and drunken wild parties was part of the story. I don’t think rape technically could be used other than an opinion. He was never arrested or convicted of it.
This is a very painful report, assuming it is true, which for the moment at least, I will accept. At the Bulwark site (a conservative site run by a never Trumper, Charles Sykes) is a post by historian Ron Radosh, who started out as an American Communist and over the years drifted to the right. Here is what he says and what I can’t disagree with:
——————-
King was a man who risked his own life by practicing non-violence and who publicly rejected the two primary alternatives to the civil rights movement: black nationalism and racial separatism. He rejected the use of guns in the fight against the oppressors, especially the police. Because of this, the more radical groups were not fond of King and called him the Uncle Tom of the movement.
Let me not mince words. King’s behavior toward women should not be buried or excused. They should be condemned.
But does acknowledging these truths mean that we can no longer recognize King’s accomplishments as a civil rights leader? Does it mean we have to ignore what he said in his powerful sermons and writings? Does it diminish his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail”? It was there that King wrote that citizens had “not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws,” and at the same time “to disobey unjust laws.”
Remember, King led an entire community to risk everything on behalf of freedom, fighting off Bull Connor’s police dogs and fire hoses as they were unleashed on unarmed citizens protesting for their rights as American citizens.
Our leaders are human. King was deeply flawed in his view of women and his sexual proclivities. It is obvious, reading Garrow’s quotation from King’s sermon on March 3, 1968, that he was alluding to himself when he said “There is a schizophrenia . . . going on in all of us. There are times that all of us know somehow that there is a Mr. Hyde and a Dr. Jekyll in us.” God, King said, “does not judge us by the separate incidents or the separate mistakes that we make, but by the total bent of our lives.”
The word “mistake” does not begin to cover King’s behavior toward women. But King is yet another reminder that good men can do bad things, and even bad men can sometimes accomplish great goods. How do we balance those ledgers in a final accounting? It’s hard. It’s messy. And there are no neat or obvious answers.
https://thebulwark.com/what-are-we-supposed-to-think-of-martin-luther-king-jr-now/
———————–
King is an example of how some people are morally reprehensible in their private lives, but do good things publicly. Think of JFK and Bill Clinton. Then there are those morally reprehensible privately and publicly. Donald Trump will be hard to match in this regard. From the point of view of history, people need to be judged by their public acts. After all, that is what affects millions. People who work in the public sphere should never be viewed as saints. This will prevent a lot of disappointment. Judge them by their public acts. Let their families and possibly the criminal justice system deal with their private transgressions. As Radosh points out, there are no easy answers. But this is mine.
Woa.I have yet to look at the comments above, but what I would advocate is to keep the statues and the street names and so on. Well, maybe some of them can be removed if there are exceptional reasons. But to also, without blinking, include this in our assessment of one of our most important historical figures.
Be realistic; not idealistic.
This is very uncomfortable for me. I’ve always admired MLK for his civil rights fight.
The Phila. Flyers recently stopped playing Kate Smith’s “God Bless America” and took down her statue because she sang racist songs in the 1930s. And I supported that because I think the right thing to do is find a singer without racist songs in her discography. Many fans think it’s unfair but for me it was a no-brainer.
How much good must a person do to get a pass for his bad behavior? That’s the million dollar question.
I admit to being completely broken-hearted about the rape incident. This doesn’t sit well with me at all and I honestly don’t know how to take it. It’s not as if shifting sands of morality has made once-acceptable actions now unacceptable. This is far different, if it is true. I felt the same about Cosby. One bad thing can erase all the good a person has done in life, if it was bad enough and I’m tilting heavily towards that feeling right now. It really pisses me off and hurts at the same time.