Williams biology professor decries the wokeness of her students

Reader Rodney called my attention to a new short piece in The Atlantic by Luana Maroja, an associate professor of biology at Williams College who has written in these pages about the suppression of free speech at her institution.
Williams College, of course, is undergoing the same type of wokely degeneration as did The Evergreen State College, whose downfall I’ve discussed in many posts. As Williams’s administration is pusillanimous, eager to truckle to the mob of demanding students no matter what they request, I see the school as doomed to fall from its high academic ranking. Maroja’s piece is largely about how the censoriousness of Williams students is eroding their science education.
Click on the screenshot to read the piece.
Once difference between Maroja’s class and, say, Bret Weinstein’s biology classes at Evergreen State, is that Weinstein’s biology students didn’t seem to reject what he was teaching them about evolution and genetics; nearly all the pushback at his school came—as usual—from professors and students in the humanities. At Williams, however, Maroja describes considerable student resistance to her teaching about evolutionary genetics. The objection to teaching kin selection, which I’ve put in bold below, is priceless:
The trouble began when we discussed the notion of heritability as it applies to human intelligence. (Heritability is the degree to which offspring genetically resemble their parents; the concept can apply not only to physical traits, but also to behavioral ones.) In a classroom discussion, I noted that researchers have measured a large average difference in IQ between the inhabitants of the United States and those of my home country, Brazil. I challenged the supposed intelligence differential between Americans and Brazilians. I asked students to think about the limitations of the data, which do not control for environmental differences, and explained that the raw numbers say nothing about whether observed differences are indeed “inborn”—that is, genetic.
In class, though, some students argued instead that it is impossible to measure IQ in the first place, that IQ tests were invented to ostracize minority groups, or that IQ is not heritable at all. None of these arguments is true. In fact, IQ can certainly be measured, and it has some predictive value. While the score may not reflect satisfaction in life, it does correlate with academic success. And while IQ is very highly influenced by environmental differences, it also has a substantial heritable component; about 50 percent of the variation in measured intelligence among individuals in a population is based on variation in their genes. Even so, some students, without any evidence, started to deny the existence of heritability as a biological phenomenon.
Similar biological denialism exists about nearly any observed difference between human groups, including those between males and females. Unfortunately, students push back against these phenomena not by using scientific arguments, but by employing an a priori moral commitment to equality, anti-racism, and anti-sexism. They resort to denialism to protect themselves from having to confront a worldview they reject—that certain differences between groups may be based partly on biology. This denialism manifests itself at times in classroom discussions and in emails in which students explain at length why I should not be teaching the topic.
To my surprise, some students even objected to other well-established biological concepts, such as “kin selection,” the idea that, when individuals take actions for the benefit of their offspring and siblings, they are indirectly perpetuating their own genes. Startled students, falling into what we call the “naturalistic fallacy”—the notion that what occurs in nature is good—thought I was actually endorsing Trump’s hiring of his family! Things have gone so far that, in my classes, I now feel compelled to issue a caveat: Just because a trait has evolved by natural selection does not mean that it is also morally desirable.
Maroja’s main point is that we shouldn’t hide the truth about biology from students, for our determination to treat different genders and ethnic groups equally, and offer them equal opportunities, should be independent of biology. That’s a viewpoint I’ve long endorsed. But, I suspect, Maroja will be demonized at Williams because of this article—and especially from her suggestion that some of the dearth of American women in STEM fields may derive not from misogyny or bias, but from differential preferences of the sexes for areas of study (see some data to that effect here).
But even if one accepts that genetic differences between groups are irrelevant for how we treat people personally and legally, the mere suggestion that such differences exist is anathema to many, for such differences are seen a “biological determinism,” tantamount to racism and sexism. Nevertheless, some differences are of biological and general interest. Do sexes differ in preferences or sexual predilections? (That gives us some data on our evolutionary heritage.) Are there physiological differences among groups that might explain their differential success in athletics?
Some differences between groups, of course, aren’t worth studying because either their results are uninteresting or because they’re designed to feed into stereotypes. My advisor Richard Lewontin used to use, as an example, the hypothesis that Jews have genes for longer noses than other groups. There may well be such genes, as there are genes for morphological differences between other groups, but who would care?
As we see from Maroja’s discussion of IQ differences between Brazilians and Americans, she is no Charles Murray, but will the students of Williams be able to distinguish among different degrees of genetic determinism, or to understand that genetic differences among individuals of a group say nothing about the source of behavioral differences among groups? She ends with a John Stuart Mill-ian argument:
The argument favoring a certain amount of self-censorship is that it is necessary to protect minority students from feeling unsafe when they hear what they see as “hate speech.” However, by not talking about science that some find unsettling, we deny students opportunities for learning and for intellectual empowerment. How well can they argue their positions effectively unless they are seeing the world as it really is?
“…but will the students of Williams be able to distinguish among different degrees of genetic determinism, or to understand that genetic differences among individuals of a group say nothing about the source of behavioral differences among groups?”
I think the more pressing question is whether their seemingly spreading ideology will allow them to acknowledge such concepts. Students like this may well be able to understand these ideas in a vacuum, but their minds will still reject them outright because that’s the “right” thing to do. It’s a political reflex that can’t be stopped because they’re too far down the rabbit hole, so they never even get to the first step of trying to comprehend the concepts.
Also, I would like to note that the person who wrote the article is an immigrant “WOC,” though I’m sure that won’t make a difference to the students, faculty, bloggers, and activists that are probably about to bring the backlash. Maybe this one might not be so bad. The author was smart enough to wait until the end of the school year.
Maroja makes a good case with clear writing.
I wish Maroja good luck. It’s brave for an assistant professor without the protections of tenure to openly criticize the woke Williams students. Woke is a poor term for these people. How about delusional?
Blinkered also comes to mind.
My mistake: Maroja is an ASSOCIATE professor, which means she has tenure. I’ve corrected that above.
The student are secular fundamentalists.
Their objections sound so much to me in the style of how religious fundamentalists object to science and gay rights.
The Atlantic article was also on Instagram, and a self-identified Williams student wrote in part that Dr. Maroja “was too fragile to learn concepts outside her field”.
So folks, you want to sound up to date, start calling people “fragile”.
Further, such censorship sows disillusionment and radicalization in the students, ready to sprout once they hear hitherto unsayable truths from alt-righters, what Steven Pinker called ‘swallowing the red pill’ –https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/11/opinion/social-media-dumber-steven-pinker.html
I think, on the one hand, that it is sad that human differences have been treated by society as such that now students are afraid of them. I think it is fear of differences that motivates them to protest.
–
I was trying to read up on the women’s sports controversy stuff – and realized that I just didn’t know enough about it to have a good opinion. I wrote a biology professor I know (her PhD work was specifically on sex differences) and she is a two time Iron Man to ask her (presumably, well informed) opinion. Her response was interesting, surprising in parts (to me, at least) and I came away feeling much more informed. That is sort of a best-case scenario for this sort of inquiry, and I wish the students fortitude in their curiosity and hope they understand there is nothing to fear from knowledge.
I think the irony in that article is that the students do believe in inherent racial characteristics. To wit… ‘Racism is linked to the White Gene’
Depressing. More and more it seems denial of reality continues to become a virtue across the entire ideological spectrum. If a student refuses to learn the science because of their moral principles they should receive an 8-1/2″ x 11″ bold red F for the class.
Meh. It seems to me very likely that IQ scores are partly heritable, partly influenced by social conditioning. It also seems to me to be highly probable that IQ tests can, either deliberately or more probably inadvertently, favour the culture of the person compiling the test.
And of course there are going to be differences in career preferences between men and women. People tend to prefer doing what they have a natural aptitude for. Nature has given the two sexes (and I’m talking statistical averages here) very significant differences physiologically, it would be very odd indeed if these didn’t reflect back into preferred occupations. Which doesn’t mean society doesn’t also have an influence, of course. I suspect though that many of these differences (men working, women cooking, to take the crudest stereotype) originally arose naturally, and have been perpetuated and reinforced by society.
I suppose I have to add the caveat that none of this means that the considerable number of people who do not conform to the average, should be discriminated against. In fact, the exceptions should be catered for, so far as possible. But it’s absurd to pretend that these statistical differences don’t exist.
Manufacturers of any consumer product know this perfectly well, of course. The better their product suits the tastes of their target market, the better it will sell. It’s a rare product that doesn’t have some gender bias. The manufacturers are, pretty much, agnostic as far as ‘equality’ is concerned, they don’t care which sex or nationality is buying their product so long as somebody does buy it.
cr
It does seem very logical that gender differences in STEM programs emerges from differences in interests. Why else for example there are fewer men in primary grade education or nursing.
These students are behaving like dogmatists, and I suspect that a chunk of the identity left in these classes will probably just drop out. You can’t deny the reality of _heredity itself_ and hope to become a biologists ffs. You might as well go into a history class and deny the existence of the ancient Greeks.
But I do find it strange and often telling when people fixate on genetic differences in IQ. I’ve spoken to people about this recently – what I always want to know is what difference such information is going to make? Of what use is it outside of a very narrow specialism in a particular field? Mostly they try and avoid talking about the political implications, but that’s usually why they’re interested in it in the first place(I’m not talking about academics studying the field for perfectly legitimate reasons, I’m talking about people who talk about it online, or post political videos about it).
I think it’s crazy to claim that group differences don’t exist, because after a few seconds on the internet any sceptical student can find out that they almost certainly do.
The question should be _why_ they exist, and how valid the concept of IQ tests are at determining innate intelligence when the average IQ of the population has been shown to increase reliably over the last century. To me, the Flynn Effect drives a horse and carriage through the idea that IQ can be a reliable measure of genetic intelligence, as opposed to a melange of different factors, none of which can be separated out in a clean way.
Far-right political grifters who latch onto this research and spend their time confabulating future white-nationalist policy on its basis would be fought off much more effectively if we didn’t have to pretend the data doesn’t say what it says.