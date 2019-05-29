Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
In history today:
- 1453 – Fall of Constantinople: Ottoman armies under Sultan Mehmed II Fatih capture Constantinople after a 53-day siege, ending the Byzantine Empire.
- 1660 – English Restoration: Charles II is restored to the throne of England, Scotland and Ireland.
- 1780 – American Revolutionary War: At the Battle of Waxhaws, the British continue attacking after the Continentals lay down their arms, killing 113 and critically wounding all but 53 that remained.
- 1848 – Wisconsin is admitted as the 30th U.S. state.
- 1886 – The pharmacist John Pemberton places his first advertisement for Coca-Cola, which appeared in The Atlanta Journal.
- 1919 – Albert Einstein‘s theory of general relativity is tested (later confirmed) by Arthur Eddington and Andrew Claude de la Cherois Crommelin (see Eddington experiment).
- 1953 – Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay become the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on Tenzing Norgay’s (adopted) 39th birthday.
- 1990 – The Russian parliament elects Boris Yeltsin as president of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.
- 2015 – One World Observatory at One World Trade Center opens.
Notable birthdays:
- 1716 – Louis-Jean-Marie Daubenton, French zoologist and mineralogist (d. 1800)
- 1736 – Patrick Henry, American lawyer and politician, 1st Governor of Virginia (d. 1799)
- 1894 – Beatrice Lillie, Canadian-English actress, singer and writer (d. 1989)
- 1903 – Bob Hope, English-American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2003)
- 1929 – Peter Higgs, English-Scottish physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1956 – La Toya Jackson, American singer-songwriter and actress
- 1957 – Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Iranian film director
- 1992 – Sarah Moundir, Swiss tennis player
- 1993 – Grete Šadeiko, Estonian heptathlete
Today Hili is pondering her varied responses on catching her reflection in the mirror. I am sure that we all feel the same way.
Cyrus: How do you do on the mirror test?
Hili: It depends on how I feel.
Merilee sent this picture:
And then Jerry sent this one of a cat with a special stegosaurus cut:
