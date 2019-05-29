Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Fear not, Jerry will be with you shortly. He’s just having a lie-in this morning.

Anyhoo, welcome to the middle of the week.

In history today:

Notable birthdays:

Today Hili is pondering her varied responses on catching her reflection in the mirror. I am sure that we all feel the same way.

Cyrus: How do you do on the mirror test?

Hili: It depends on how I feel.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Jak reagujesz na test lustra?

Hili: To zależy jaki mam dzień.

Merilee sent this picture:

And then Jerry sent this one of a cat with a special stegosaurus cut:

From Twitter today:

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

My days of taking fashion seriously are coming to a middle. (the replies are good though)

What can you fit in these? pic.twitter.com/vB3hjbzL06 — Alia Link | Saw Endgame x2 (@AliaLink101) March 14, 2019

Chordate Sex, admittedly not the most inspirational porn ever.

NSFW if you’re a fish. https://t.co/Spu2gwez5l — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 28, 2019

There are a lot of RH:PACs out there.

The Tailor bird in action

No big deal; just a bird sewing together a bunch of leaves to make a nest. 😮 https://t.co/Bx3kgaREKX https://t.co/sjFtCEEqzu pic.twitter.com/TQIOscReaj — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) May 28, 2019

And an octopus in action

Octopus using coconut shells as shelter pic.twitter.com/sPGidK6GSL — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 28, 2019

The most chilled-out capybara on the block today

Secret Capybara off button pic.twitter.com/XgLB83qxMd — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 28, 2019

Grumpy cat, gone but not forgotten

Forget about Jesus in toast. Here’s Grumpy cat in an apple. #RIPGrumpy pic.twitter.com/jPz2C1X7dl — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) May 28, 2019

Proof that gay men are God’s Chosen People.

Are you a woman who wants to live longer, be healthier, and be happier? Don't get married and don't have kids: https://t.co/gcxUYtaPsU … If you're a man, do the opposite. — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) May 28, 2019

I’m not sure if the duck is happy about it.

That's not something you see everyday pic.twitter.com/B2kL7dbDiG — Bob 🇨🇦 (@Bob_Animal) May 28, 2019