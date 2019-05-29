Readers’ wildlife photos

We’re back to readers’ wildlife snaps, and, appropriately, we begin with photos from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, whose notes are indented:

Some photos of swallows in flight, feeding on tiny midges (Chironomidae) over Loving Creek.

I’ll note that the light was challenging — this has been the coldest, wettest spring I’ve seen here. To get a stop action photo requires a fast shutter, which in these conditions requires a high ISO, so the photos are rather noisy. It doesn’t help that midges tend to emerge on overcast days.

The first two photos are Cliff Swallows (Petrochelidon pyrrhonota). They build mud nests under a bridge just downstream.

The next three are Tree Swallows (Tachycineta bicolor). I don’t know where they nest, but I assume it’s in trees. 🙂

Other species that feed in mixed flocks are Violet-green Swallows (Tachycineta thalassina) and Northern Rough-winged Swallows (Stelgidopteryx serripennis). (Not shown.)

The next photo is of a Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica) changing direction and showing off its tail. Barn Swallows are quite different in behavior from the other species. They’re even faster, fewer in number, and hang out in family groups instead of large flocks. They build mud nests over my deck and cause quite a poop mess, but I tolerate them because they’re my favorite.

In the next photo the small dots in the sky are feeding swallows. (There’s something odd about this photo. It shows roughly three times as many birds than are actually there. I’ll leave the reason as a puzzle for the reader.)

Finally, a lagniappe: Silver Creek, looking north over the Bellevue Triangle toward the Big Wood River valley.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 29, 2019 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, landscapes, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

14 Comments

  1. bwcarey
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 7:50 am | Permalink

    faces in the clouds

    Reply
  2. Lou Jost
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 7:55 am | Permalink

    Beautiful swallows in flight. They seemed almost impossible to photograph back in film days…..even now it is hugely challenging.

    Maybe the photo with 3x swallows was an HDR composite?

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted May 29, 2019 at 8:05 am | Permalink

      Bingo

      Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted May 29, 2019 at 8:09 am | Permalink

      I think the main advantage here for modern camera technology is fast and effective autofocus. With it, you have to be lucky to get a sharp photo. Without it, you’d have to be extraordinarily lucky.

      Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 7:56 am | Permalink

    Beautiful!

    Gorgeous even!

    Reply
  4. Charles Sawicki
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 8:13 am | Permalink

    Very nice photos of birds in flight.

    Reply
  5. Liz
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 8:53 am | Permalink

    Very nice. Beautiful landscape photograph.

    Reply
  6. Terry Sheldon
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    Lovely photos as always. As for tree swallow nesting habits I would note that in my area (south central PA) they are notorious for appropriating bluebird nesting boxes.

    Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    Great shots. I’m having trouble identifying my swallows. They rarely hold still. Your pics are a good guide. For sure I have cliff and I’m pretty sure I have some tree.

    Reply
  8. jblilie
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    Very nice Stephen, thanks for sharing! Another day in Paradise, eh? 🙂

    Reply
  9. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 9:21 am | Permalink

    Those photos ‘in flight’ are difficult, and even more difficult to get such a nice angle. Great work!

    Reply
  10. Debbie Coplan
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 10:16 am | Permalink

    Just beautiful! Thanks so much for posting these….

    Reply
  11. Paul Techsupport
    Posted May 29, 2019 at 10:25 am | Permalink

    Beautiful Swallow images and magnificent landscapes. I bow deeply in your direction, Sir.

    Paul

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: