Writer’s wildlife photos

by Greg Mayer

Although Jerry has been receiving fresh wildlife photos from readers, I thought I’d chip in with a few of mine and my correspondents from San Diego. We begin with a wild inhabitant of the San Diego Zoo, the introduced green anole, Anolis carolinensis. Native to the southeastern United States, they became established at the Zoo many years ago, probably by escapees.

They are now scattered through several southern California counties, although it’s not clear if they are established and reproducing in all locations from which they have been reported. Another anole, the brown anole, Anolis sagrei, is also in southern California. Greg Pauly, of the LA County Museum, is studying these very interesting introductions. Much can be learned about ecological and evolutionary processes from study of populations confronted by, and confronting, new biotic and physical environments for the first time.

Next we have a western fence lizard, Sceloporus occidentalis, a native species, from Point Loma, San Diego.

And here’s the Old Point Loma Lighthouse.

We’ll finish off with two inhabitants of Murphy Canyon, a suburban neighborhood within the city of San Diego. First a snail on the sidewalk– I’ve no clue on the ID.

And last, but certainly not least– in fact I think it’s the best in this set– a southern alligator lizard, Elgaria multicarinata. It was just strolling along through a lawn.