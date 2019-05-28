Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning from a Europe that seems to be depressingly pro-fascist this week in the aftermath of the EU elections, although it is a bit more complicated than that. In several EU countries voting has tended towards the extreme in both directions, and away from the center.

From the BBC:

Voters are disillusioned with politics and politicians.

Fab line in @guardian about spoilt ballots in Leicester: “Williams…found one ballot which had ‘wank’ written in every single box apart from that of the Green party. The voter left a note saying ‘not wank’ for the environmentalist party which was deemed acceptable as a vote.” — Kiran Moodley (@kirancmoodley) May 26, 2019

In history today:

Notable births:

In honor of the birthdays, here’s Gladys Knight singing Midnight Train To Georgia.

And Kylie with a song that may not be good, but it certainly made people look.

Hili has established an Advance Warning System of sorts today. It may or may not be useful.

Hili: Be careful!

A: What of?

Hili: Me, I will attack you in a moment.

In Polish:

Hili: Uważaj!

Ja: Na co?

Hili: Bo zaraz na ciebie napadnę.

Finally, from Twitter for your delectation.

Factoid of the day:

Perhaps the creepiest satellite was Suitsat 1. Russian cosmonauts outfitted an empty spacesuit with a radio, and released it from the International Space Station – a lonely figure drifting through space until it eventually fell back to earth. (Image: NASA.) pic.twitter.com/GV20wyQbVQ — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) May 27, 2019

This is something you don’t see every day. Cahir Castle is in County Tipperary in Ireland.

Yep, that's a cannonball embedded in the walls of Cahir castle pic.twitter.com/hpGGlGneqO — Irish Archaeology (@irarchaeology) May 27, 2019

How to annoy your friends who have opinions about Game Of Thrones and still won’t shut up about it.

What to do when there’s nothing to do.

2019: scroll endlessly through Twitter. https://t.co/EW5RAyvCTd — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 27, 2019

Why dogs are awesome. (And also expensive).

Details, baby

When you see it. Ventilation grid of the Stockholm Metro. pic.twitter.com/5fyawNoXPG — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) May 25, 2019

The largest moth in the world

This is the Atlas Moth, the largest moth in the world. The wingtips resemble snake heads pic.twitter.com/n5yKndz9ns — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 27, 2019

And while we’re on the subject of Lepidoptera:

Women dressed as butterflies take revenge on a cruel entomologist in the 1906 hand-colored film ' The Talion Punishment' by Gaston Velle pic.twitter.com/1kl226M3jr — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 22, 2017

And finally, a thought for the day.

What this tells me is I can have a Coke Zero and six donuts. https://t.co/RzUcPoLYnQ — John Scalzi (@scalzi) May 27, 2019