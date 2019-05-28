Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning from a Europe that seems to be depressingly pro-fascist this week in the aftermath of the EU elections, although it is a bit more complicated than that. In several EU countries voting has tended towards the extreme in both directions, and away from the center.
Voters are disillusioned with politics and politicians.
In history today:
- 585 BC – A solar eclipse occurs, as predicted by the Greek philosopher and scientist Thales, while Alyattes is battling Cyaxares in the Battle of Halys, leading to a truce.
- 1533 – The Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer, declares the marriage of King Henry VIII of England to Anne Boleyn valid.
- 1936 – Alan Turing submits On Computable Numbers for publication.
- 1987 – A West German pilot, Mathias Rust, who was 18 years old, evades Soviet Union air defenses and lands a private plane in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
- 2011 – Malta votes on the introduction of divorce; the proposal was approved by 53% of voters
Notable births:
- 1858 – Carl Richard Nyberg, Swedish inventor and businessman, developed the blow torch (d. 1939)
- 1908 – Ian Fleming, English journalist and author, created James Bond (d. 1964)
- 1911 – Thora Hird, English actress (d. 2003)
- 1939 – Maeve Binchy, Irish novelist (d. 2012)
- 1944 – Rudy Giuliani, American lawyer and politician, 107th mayor of New York City
- 1944 – Gladys Knight, American singer-songwriter and actress
- 1968 – Kylie Minogue, Australian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
In honor of the birthdays, here’s Gladys Knight singing Midnight Train To Georgia.
And Kylie with a song that may not be good, but it certainly made people look.
Hili has established an Advance Warning System of sorts today. It may or may not be useful.
Hili: Be careful!
A: What of?
Hili: Me, I will attack you in a moment.
In Polish:
Hili: Uważaj!
Ja: Na co?
Hili: Bo zaraz na ciebie napadnę.
Finally, from Twitter for your delectation.
Factoid of the day:
This is something you don’t see every day. Cahir Castle is in County Tipperary in Ireland.
How to annoy your friends who have opinions about Game Of Thrones and still won’t shut up about it.
What to do when there’s nothing to do.
Why dogs are awesome. (And also expensive).
Details, baby
The largest moth in the world
And while we’re on the subject of Lepidoptera:
And finally, a thought for the day.
Kylie is a treasure! And this is her best work [sound optional]:-
In opposition I offer the best thing she ever put her name to, and one of the greatest Bond themes that never was: Confide In Me
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSFDCmmsqEI
“Voters are disillusioned with politics and politicians” – ’twas ever thus… only a little over 50% of EU voters turned out…
the item about oldham encyclopedia…. i had that as a kid and i remember that page…. my daughter still has the book. amazing
shift key has quit….
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
are full of passionate intensity. Things fall apart; the center cannot hold, as one of Grania’s countrymen once said.
Good for the Greens. I hope they gain ground in our federal Canadian elections too later this year.
What did the German Shepherd’s owner just hang???
A screen door.
Had a cat once do something similar. She was a real beauty, but she was a real killer. Kitani was her name. Actually, I don’t thing she ever killed anything, except maybe the odd lizard, but she immediately and decisively dominated all cats, dogs and other critters that entered her presence, often with great force. When someone would knock at the door she would run to the door and growl. When we visited friends that had a malamute she immediately sent the curious dog packing with its tail between its legs. But she was always a sweetheart to me.
Anyway, one fine spring day the sliding glass door out to our balcony was open, with the sliding screen door closed, when a bird landed on the balcony in full view of Kitani. She charged the door like a lighting bolt and hit the screen door full tilt. Blew that thing right out of it tracks and nearly sent it right off the balcony. Didn’t seem to phase her a bit. She was too busy trying to figure out what happened to the bird. I had to re-screen the door and straighten the frame out. It was never the same.
I had never contemplated the history of the blowtorch before.
OK. Finally able to see the bottom half of the sign.
Funny Kitani story😻. Haven’t even tried our screen with Lucy Poochie. Sure it would be demolished within hours.
Here’s “The Talion Punishment” in its 5+minutes entirety.
Amazing. I Love the grasshoppers. Various insect-girls are depicted, not only butterflies.
It reminds me in some ways of the art of Henry Darger, minus the creep factor.
There are a fair number of cannonballs embedded in the walls of Fort Sumter, too. AIUI, it’s not an uncommon thing.