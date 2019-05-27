Murray Gell-Mann died

By now most of you probably know that famed physicist Murray Gell-Mann died Friday at the age of 89. He won the Nobel Prize in 1969 for “for his contributions and discoveries concerning the classification of elementary particles and their interactions”. I have no time (nor the requisite knowledge) to detail his accomplishments, but here’s a short video of Gell-Mann describing how he learned he got the Nobel Prize.

  1. rickflick
    I remember seeing a TED talk or something like it where Gell-Mann talked some about religion and God. He said it was his view that we live in a world of natural law. He was not, it seems, religious. Great guy.

  2. Lou Jost
    He was an avid birdwatcher and traveled all over the world to see exotic species. Many of my birding friend had guided him. Here are a few internet stories:

    https://sora.unm.edu/sites/default/files/journals/nab/v046n03/p00354-p00356.pdf

    https://wickershamsconscience.wordpress.com/2009/03/12/birding-with-murray-gell-mann/

  3. jeremy pereira
    Did anybody record him saying “quark” before he died? Otherwise, we’ll never know.

