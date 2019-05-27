By now most of you probably know that famed physicist Murray Gell-Mann died Friday at the age of 89. He won the Nobel Prize in 1969 for “for his contributions and discoveries concerning the classification of elementary particles and their interactions”. I have no time (nor the requisite knowledge) to detail his accomplishments, but here’s a short video of Gell-Mann describing how he learned he got the Nobel Prize.

